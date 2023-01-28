Missoula Invitational 1-28-23

The last swim meet of the regular season took place from the Grizzly Pool on the University of Montana campus on January 28, 2023.

 Lucas Semb

MISSOULA — There’s nothing the Missoula swim teams — Hellgate, Sentinel and Big Sky (co-op of Big Sky, Frenchtown and Loyola Sacred Heart) — haven’t endured.

Head coach Brady Baughman took over during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a time when he had just two assistants and the Grizzly swim pool had a lifeguard shortage — not the most ideal start for new leadership.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments