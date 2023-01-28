MISSOULA — There’s nothing the Missoula swim teams — Hellgate, Sentinel and Big Sky (co-op of Big Sky, Frenchtown and Loyola Sacred Heart) — haven’t endured.
Head coach Brady Baughman took over during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a time when he had just two assistants and the Grizzly swim pool had a lifeguard shortage — not the most ideal start for new leadership.
Under his tutelage, they haven’t had the luxury of a standard season. With athletes coming from all different directions of the greater Missoula area, practice locations and times have had to change at the drop of a hat due to the pandemic, various problems with their pool and weather-related issues.
They’ve had to be adaptable, flexible and inventive in the face of adversity.
The result? Battle-tested programs entering the state meet in two weeks.
“The Hellgate boys have a good chance to take first, Big Sky girls and Sentinel girls are contending for those top-3 spots and Sentinel boys are looking for a top-4 placement as well,” Baughman said.
The programs have come a long way since Baughman’s first day.
The Missoula County teams now have four assistant coaches compared to the original two, a head coach that is better-equipped to delegate duties for all three teams than he was initially and an identity that’s helped them grow.
That identity is built around fun. This doesn’t mean that hard work is at a premium, because that’s one of the pillars of their programs. But they make sure to find a happy medium.
Indirectly, it’s led to improved performances and an all-out buy-in.
“You don’t want to come to the pool at 5 a.m. if you’re not going to have fun,” Hellgate captain Eden Maxwell said. “You have to be able to have fun and have a good team environment. We’ve really grown from that and that’s given us the ability to want to swim fast.”
Baughman recognized the lack of unity early on in his tenure, which is why he wanted to change pace. With five schools-worth of athletes in his command, he wanted to do something to bring them closer together for the common good of high school swimming in Missoula.
“I feel like in the past we really focused on racing and really grinding out our practices but didn’t have that team unity, I guess,” Baughman said. “We play games once a week at their team practices, just so they are excited about swimming because the sport should be fun. It shouldn’t just be about your times or about winning.”
In return, it’s lessened the pressure of trying to earn results. The swimmers can step onto the starting block knowing that win or lose, they’ll have three teams behind them in support.
Naturally, they’ve been winning with the care-free approach.
“I just feel way less pressure and when everybody feels less pressure, we’re way more supportive,” Big Sky captain Reagan Remmers said. “When we’re having fun … it’s just a better team environment.”
They won’t stray from what works with the regular season now wrapped up.
On Saturday in the Missoula Invitational, the last meet before state, the three schools had a great time as many PRs were set and first-place finishes were delivered. That same results will be the expectation on the big stage.
“Just keep having fun,” Big Sky captain Ruby Airhart said. “It’s worked so far for us and we’re having almost 100 percent of our swimmers heading to state so having fun has worked so far. Just keep going with it.”
The teams will be led to Great Falls by Hellgate’s Sean Murphree, who will be aiming to defend a gold finish in 2022, as well as Washington State signee and Frenchtown speedster Addy Lewis, among others.
From the top-down, the team is composed of winning pieces — the right mindset, experienced veterans and perseverance — and now all they can do is leave it all in the pool.
“There’s truly no feeling like when you get up on the block and it gets so quiet and at that point, there’s no more work you can do,” Maxwell said. “You just have to believe in yourself and believe in your coaches.”
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.