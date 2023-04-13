MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff won the 50-meter backstroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois, on Thursday.

Her time of 27.40 was the second fastest in the world this year. Berkoff is a Hellgate grad who competes for North Carolina State.

Last June she finished second in the women's 50 backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.

The former Missoula Aquatic Club swimmer has one more year of eligibility left at North Carolina State.

In April of 2022, Berkoff set an American record in winning the 50 backstroke at the Phillips 66 International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Earlier that same month, the multi-time NCAA champion Berkoff was named one of four finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Swimming & Diving. The award is presented annually by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) organization to the top women in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports.

Berkoff repeated as the 100 backstroke national champion at the 2022 NCAA Championships. It marked the fourth NCAA title of her career, after also winning the event and both medley relays in 2021. Berkoff claimed gold in dominant fashion with a 48.74 winning time that marked the fastest in NCAA history.