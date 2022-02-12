GREAT FALLS — If streaks are meant to be broken, then the Missoula Sentinel Spartans and Great Falls Bison took that literally at the state swim meet.
The Spartan boys had never won a state trophy until Saturday when they took home first place.
“It feels really great. We were looking at the numbers all yesterday and all today and it really feels good," Sentinel senior AJ McCormick (Boys 100 breaststroke champion) said. "We’ve been looking forward to that all season.”
The Spartans topped the podium with 207 points. Kalispell Glacier was second with 177 and Great Falls third with 141.
Meanwhile, the Bison girls hadn’t seen the top of the podium in almost 25 years with the banner for their last title from 1978 still hanging in the Great Falls fieldhouse.
The Bison girls earned their top spot with 203 points. Their crosstown counterparts from Great Falls CMR were runners-up with 179 and Billings Skyview was third with 160.
“State’s hard because you have to set yourself up on Friday and then you have to come back with emotion and be able to do it again on Saturday." Great Falls coach Ed McNamee said.
“From the time they walked in the door for preseason stuff, they acted like champions from day one.”
In Class A-B, Billings Central swept both the boys and girls podiums for another consecutive year. The Central girls won their third straight with 115 points. The boys, who won their second straight, scored 85. Whitefish were runners-up for both the boys (65) and girls (48). The Bigfork girls (46) and Columbia Falls boys (38) were third.
“They just swam their hearts out and they swam as a family and it ended up great for us. I’m just ecstatic,” Billings Central coach Robyn O'Nan said.
AA dual-event winners
Multiple seniors went out on top with victories in multiple events.
Billings West’s Samantha Sheridan began her day with a win in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 59.59 seconds) and followed it up with the 500 freestyle (5:09.55). And that's even after she broke her ankle this year and couldn't start doing flip turns again until about a month ago.
"I had to swim with that for a long time and it was just really hard mentally to get back to my best times, but I’m really glad I kept swimming and working through it," Sheridan said Saturday.
Kalispell Flathead’s Lily Milner capped off an outstanding high school career with six total titles by defending for a third time victories in the 100 freestyle (50.3) and 100 backstroke (55.13).
“Just a lot of relief. I come to this meet and got a lot on my shoulders being the defending two-time state champion in both these events so I’ve got a bit of a target on my back," Milner said. "Going out and winning both those in the way that I did feels really good."
And along with previously won titles, Milner also got a new opportunity.
“Senior year first relay medal and it feels really good," Milner said. I’m so proud of the girls that did it by my side and I couldn’t be happier with it."
Sentinel senior Jackson Moe won the 200 freestyle (1:44.89) and 100 backstroke (51.61).
Missoula Big Sky (and Frenchtown junior) Addy Lewis won the 50 freestyle (23.69) and 100 butterfly (57.85) with times that even surprised herself.
“Fastest 50 free time I’ve gone in quite awhile," Lewis said. "Super crazy 100 fly. Did not expect to go that fast so it’s awesome to go that fast."
Class A-B
Billings Central was bolstered on the girls side by winning all three relays and double-event winner Alyson Early.
Early won both the 200 freestyle (1:58.63) and 100 freestyle (54.52). Her sister Kelly was the champion in the girls 50 freestyle in 26.07.
And O'Nan was quick to point out that team titles aren't solely won by individual event winners. The Rams fielded the largest team out of all the teams competing regardless of classification at this year's meet.
“It takes all of them," O'Nan said. "It has to be everybody and they have to want to do it for each other.”
The boys were led by Filippo Caporaso and Daniel Apostol. Apostol won the 200 IM (2:04.46) and 100 freestyle. Caporaso, an exchange student from Italy, won the 50 freestyle (21.78) and 100 butterfly (52.3).
"It was great to win this title with my friends and my swim team which I consider more of a family," Caporaso said. "It’s a great memory and a great moment to share."
After anchoring the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay to victory, Caporaso couldn’t help but smile at his teammates' cheers and he turned back to form a heart with his hands to show them.
“The 400 free relay when we won and seeing our team all cheer for us and be happy for us was just beautiful," Caporaso recounted. "It filled up my heart and was a great memory.”
Whitefish senior Ada Qunell knows the power of those kinds of memories.
"I think my freshman year winning as a team, the Whitefish girls won with only six girls, that is my favorite moment," the eight-time individual champion said after. "I said that on my senior recognition form for school and just that moment was so exciting.
Qunell won the 200 IM (2:08.97) and 500 freestyle (5:11.36) to cap off her high school career.
"It’s my last swimming as a Bulldog so that’s definitely sad." Qunell, who plans to swim collegiately at Colorado Mesa, said. "I’ve had such a fun four years with all my best friends and the coaches are awesome and I’m just so happy."
Bigfork’s Sophi Logue will also leave a legacy. Logue was Bigfork’s first state swimming champion and she added two more titles to that this weekend. She repeated in the 100 butterfly (1:04.96) and then won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.11).
In total, Logue won four individual titles (three in butterfly) over her high school career. But they almost didn't happen.
"In the past I’ve always been told that breaststroke and butterfly were not my best strokes and I’ve had coaches tell me that I should not be swimming it," Logue recounted."I was like, ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to be good at breaststroke and I’m going to put my heart and soul out.’ And so I proved all those coaches wrong and it’s the best feeling ever."
