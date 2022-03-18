MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula native and Hellgate graduate, crushed the American 100 backstroke record at the NCAA swimming and diving championship meet Friday.

Berkoff, who swims for North Carolina State, won the event in 2021 but needed a bit more this year. She touched the wall in 48.74, beating the previous record of 49.16 by more than four tenths of a second. She also set a new NCAA record in the process. She is the first woman to go under 49 seconds in the event.

On Thursday, Berkoff, who grew up swimming for Missoula Aquatic Club, also set the all-time record in the 50 backstroke with a mark of 22.76.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

