MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula native and Hellgate graduate, crushed the American 100 backstroke record at the NCAA swimming and diving championship meet Friday.
Berkoff, who swims for North Carolina State, won the event in 2021 but needed a bit more this year. She touched the wall in 48.74, beating the previous record of 49.16 by more than four tenths of a second. She also set a new NCAA record in the process. She is the first woman to go under 49 seconds in the event.
On Thursday, Berkoff, who grew up swimming for Missoula Aquatic Club, also set the all-time record in the 50 backstroke with a mark of 22.76.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.