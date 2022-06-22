Berkoff from Hungary

Katharine Berkoff of Missoula won a silver medal at the World Swimming Championships on Wednesday in Hungary.

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff finished second in the women's 50-meter backstroke Wednesday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.

The former Missoula Aquatic Club swimmer, who competes at North Carolina State, on Tuesday took fifth overall in the semifinals, second in her semifinal race at 27.40 and first in her heat with a mark of 27.49. She entered the finals behind Masse, Pigree, Reagan Smith (United States) and Ingrid Wilm (Canada) as one of two Americans in the top five. 

