MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff finished second in the women's 50-meter backstroke Wednesday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.
The former Missoula Aquatic Club swimmer, who competes at North Carolina State, on Tuesday took fifth overall in the semifinals, second in her semifinal race at 27.40 and first in her heat with a mark of 27.49. She entered the finals behind Masse, Pigree, Reagan Smith (United States) and Ingrid Wilm (Canada) as one of two Americans in the top five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.