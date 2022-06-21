MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff qualified for Wednesday's FINA World Championship 50m backstroke race with her Tuesday performance.
The Missoula-born swimmer, who competed at North Carolina State in college, took fifth overall in the semifinals, second in her semifinal race at 27.40 and first in her heat with a mark of 27.49 seconds at the event in Hungary. She enters behind Kylie Masse (Canada), Analia Pigree (France), Reagan Smith (United States) and Ingrid Wilm (Canada) as one of two Americans in the top five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.