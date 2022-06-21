MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff qualified for Wednesday's FINA World Championship 50m backstroke race with her Tuesday performance.

The Missoula-born swimmer, who competed at North Carolina State in college, took fifth overall in the semifinals, second in her semifinal race at 27.40 and first in her heat with a mark of 27.49 seconds at the event in Hungary. She enters behind Kylie Masse (Canada), Analia Pigree (France), Reagan Smith (United States) and Ingrid Wilm (Canada) as one of two Americans in the top five. 

