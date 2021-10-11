BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced the hiring of new swimming coaches at Senior and West high schools on Monday.
Brooke Bloomenrader will be guiding the Broncs and Sean Marshall will be leading the Golden Bears.
Mitch Crouse was previously the coach at Senior and Karen Pearson had been the Bears' coach. Both resigned in early September according to a press release from BPS.
Bloomenrader is the librarian at Senior. In high school, she was a member of the Skyview swim team. She later became a coach in the local club swimming program according to the release.
Marshall has been the head coach of the Billings Aquatic Club for the past six years. He was a member of the swim team at Gannon University (Pa.).
