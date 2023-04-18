BILLINGS — Two graduating seniors with the Billings Aquatic Club have signed to swim for college programs, per an email from club coach Sean Marshall on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Billings Central swimmer Alyson Early and Tucker Rice — who attends Billings Skyview but has competed for only the club over the past three years — signed to Hillsdale College (Michigan) and Air Force, respectively.

Early won three consecutive state championships (making for six individual titles in all) in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events for the powerhouse Rams program, which has captured five of the past six Class A-B girls swimming team state titles.

Rice recently qualified for the USA Swimming Junior Nationals — one step below the U.S. Olympic Trials level — at club level in both the 1,000 free and 1,650 free to become the 13th BAC swimmer since 1983 to qualify for Junior Nationals, per Marshall.