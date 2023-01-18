Billings City Meet
at Montana State Billings
Wednesday
Girls team scores: Billings West 352, Billings Central 264, Billings Skyview 231, Billings Senior 139.
Boys team scores: Billings Central 313, Billings West 248, Billings Skyview 182, Billings Senior 109.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:59.93. 2, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:00.50. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:06.59.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:45.27. 2, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:54.21. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:56.17. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 2:03.91.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 2:05.01. 2, Cancro, Ava, BWH, 2:08.12. 3, Hanson, Mackenzie, BWH, 2:12.03. 4, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 2:25.01. 5, McComas, Lynley, BSR, 2:25.25. 6, Henning, Gillian, Central, 2:25.31.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 1:55.63. 2, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 1:56.31. 3, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 2:05.41. 4, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 2:18.06. 5, Seitz, Bowman, Central, 2:27.99. 6, Highlander, Grant, Skyview, 2:50.71.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 2:18.68. 2, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 2:25.86. 3, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 2:29.99. 4, Early, Kelly, Central, 2:30.61. 5, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 2:41.59. 6, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 2:42.18.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 2:02.82. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 2:04.69. 3, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 2:09.17. 4, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 2:32.26.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 26.78. 2, Moore, Alexandra, BWH, 26.99. 3, Beers, Megan, Central, 27.13. 4, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 28.16. 5, Kirschman, Hope, BWH, 28.23. 6, Smith, Ellie, Central, 28.55.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 23.74. 2, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 24.57. 3, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 24.73. 4, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 25.08. 5, Rodriguez, Caleb, BWH, 25.18. 6, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 25.65.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 1:02.42. 2, Early, Kelly, Central, 1:05.84. 3, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 1:06.18. 4, Moore, Alexandra, BWH, 1:07.01. 5, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:09.46. 6, Duke, Samantha, BWH, 1:13.24.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 57.48. 2, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 1:02.30.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 56.66. 2, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 1:00.98. 3, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 1:02.08. 4, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 1:04.03. 5, Kirschman, Hope, BWH, 1:04.42. 6, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:04.96.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 51.09. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 51.52. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 52.54. 4, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 55.41. 5, Rodriguez, Caleb, BWH, 57.25. 6, Pisano, Logan, Central, 1:02.08.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 5:31.99. 2, Cancro, Ava, BWH, 5:32.01. 3, Hanson, Mackenzie, BWH, 5:45.07. 4, Beers, Megan, Central, 5:50.03. 5, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 6:15.84. 6, Snow, Addie, BSR, 7:09.26.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 5:34.51. 2, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 6:07.70. 3, Ramshaw, David, Central, 6:58.79. 4, Orendorf, Travis, Skyview, 7:51.98. 5, Kuhr, Aaron, Central, 9:55.02.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:53.80. 2, Billings West High 'A' 1:57.42. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:09.61. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 2:12.53.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:43.36. 2, Billings West High 'A' 1:46.93. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:50.72. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 1:57.61.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:05.19. 2, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:07.52. 3, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 1:07.98. 4, Johnson, Hailey, BWH, 1:14.16. 5, Spini, Sarah, Central, 1:14.22. 6, Haney, Gianna, Central, 1:22.73.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 56.16. 2, Teerink, Cameron, BWH, 1:04.20. 3, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 1:05.82. 4, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 1:09.60. 5, Seitz, Bowman, Central, 1:22.08. 6, Harada, Nolan, Central, 1:30.18.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 1:11.30. 2, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 1:16.24. 3, Hanson, Danielle, BWH, 1:18.22. 4, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:27.24. 5, Sickler, Eva, BWH, 1:29.57. 6, Wyatt, Reagan, Skyview, 1:34.88.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 1:03.07. 2, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 1:05.59. 3, Zink, William, Central, 1:21.68. 4, Poling, Joseph, Central, 1:25.56. 5, Ripplinger, Kiernan, BSR, 1:25.96. 6, Bushman, Dallin, Skyview, 1:26.25.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:59.06. 2, Billings West High 'A' 3:59.83. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:01.34. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 4:28.05.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 3:33.53. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:55.19.
