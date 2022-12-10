Billings Invitational
at Montana State Billings
Girls team scores: Billings West 240, Billings Central 230, Billings Skyview 198, Bozeman 152, Bozeman Gallatin 108, Billings Senior 107, Hardin 103, Havre 80.
Boys team scores: Billings Central 211.5, Billings West 202, Bozeman 201, Bozeman Gallatin 165, Billings Skyview 141.5, Havre 108, Hardin 61, Billings Senior 55.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Klein, Addilyn , Benjamin, Crystal , Kaufman, Claire , Hirschi, Rachel ), 1:58.62. 2, Billings West High 'A' (Lund, Julia , Gibbons, Gracie , Moore, Alexandra , Sheridan, Lola ), 1:59.13. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:02.79. 4, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:05.75. 5, Billings Senior High 'A' (McComas, Lynley , Hardy, Myrka , Richert, Sierra , Snow, Addie ), 2:09.20. 6, Hardin High School 'A' (Whiteman, Carrie , Torske, Makenna , Kaline, Taryn , Guptill, Taiya ), 2:14.55.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' (Githens, Daniel , Wendt, Samuel , Hanson, McGuire , Rodriguez, Caleb ), 1:50.68. 2, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:52.84. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:55.00. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Clark, Caiden , Brown, Ethan , Neese, Dylan , Bushman, Dallin ), 1:58.87. 5, Havre High School 'A' 2:03.42. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:14.99.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 2:04.06. 2, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 2:04.27. 3, Maganito, Elina, Gallatin, 2:09.67. 4, Hanson, Mackenzie, BWH, 2:09.83. 5, Viara, Teaghan, Central, 2:17.95. 6, Smith, Liliana, HAV, 2:25.90.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 1:50.94. 2, Boyer, B, Bozeman, 1:59.64. 3, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 2:00.64. 4, Nave, Paul, Gallatin, 2:07.43. 5, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 2:07.91. 6, Pisano, Logan, Central, 2:14.60.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Hardy, Myrka, BSR, 2:15.18. 2, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 2:18.86. 3, Moore, Alexandra, BWH, 2:24.34. 4, Early, Kelly, Central, 2:27.23. 5, King, Brynn, Bozeman, 2:28.15. 6, Hanson, Danielle, BWH, 2:31.13.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 2:12.36. 2, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 2:15.55. 3, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 2:20.31. 4, Bergman, Aaron, Gallatin, 2:36.66. 5, Seder, Brady, HAR, 2:53.15. 6, Burmeister, Jacob, Central, 2:58.36.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Leach, Kamiah, Gallatin, 27.20. 2, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 27.93. 3, Guptill, Taiya, HAR, 28.27. 4, Kirschman, Hope, BWH, 28.57. 5, Courtnage, Ainsley, HAV, 28.78. 6, Prill, Madeline, Central, 28.93.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 24.64. 2, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 25.09. 3, Inlow, Parks, Bozeman, 25.23. 4, Rodriguez, Caleb, BWH, 25.28. 5, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 25.80. 6, Usmonov, Ardasher, Gallatin, 26.15.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 1:03.30. 2, Moore, Alexandra, BWH, 1:03.46. 3, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:05.28. 4, King, Brynn, Bozeman, 1:07.14. 5, Beers, Megan, Central, 1:08.44. 6, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 1:11.75.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 55.13. 2, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 58.67. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 58.70. 4, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 1:00.76. 5, Teerink, Cameron, BWH, 1:01.22. 6, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 1:02.29.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 56.63. 2, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 1:01.48. 3, Torske, Makenna, HAR, 1:01.60. 4, Hubber, Alexis, Bozeman, 1:03.28. 5, Kirschman, Hope, BWH, 1:04.26. 6, Smith, Ellie, Central, 1:05.84. 6, Guptill, Taiya, HAR, 1:05.84.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 50.44. 2, Boyer, B, Bozeman, 54.17. 3, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 54.85. 4, Nave, Paul, Gallatin, 56.86. 5, Rodriguez, Caleb, BWH, 57.54. 6, McKay, Conner, HAV, 57.56.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 5:31.99. 2, Hanson, Mackenzie, BWH, 5:43.56. 3, Maganito, Elina, Gallatin, 5:57.00. 4, Belasco, Analise, Bozeman, 6:09.89. 5, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 6:18.31. 6, McComas, Lynley, BSR, 6:26.94.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 5:57.99. 2, Bergman, Aaron, Gallatin, 6:04.53. 3, Usmonov, Ardasher, Gallatin, 6:05.94. 4, Mark, Toby, HAR, 6:16.99. 5, Pisano, Logan, Central, 6:21.50. 6, Jacobsen, Elias, Bozeman, 6:35.37.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:48.89. 2, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:57.74. 3, Hardin High School 'A' (Guptill, Taiya , Krebs, Lauren , Whiteman, Carrie , Torske, Makenna ), 1:58.87. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:04.40. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Morrell, Aunie , Soens, Brogan , Wyatt, Reagan , Hirschi, Rachel ), 2:05.50. 6, Havre High School 'A' 2:12.39.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:39.48. 2, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:49.23. 3, Billings West High 'A' (Teerink, Cameron , Kandawasvika, Tendai , Reimers, Jacob , Rodriguez, Caleb ), 1:52.11. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Burrows, Bryan , Bushman, Cody , Bushman, Dallin , Brown, Ethan ), 1:53.49. 5, Havre High School 'A' 1:54.41. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:58.87.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 1:06.00. 2, Early, Kelly, Central, 1:06.92. 3, Viara, Teaghan, Central, 1:07.48. 4, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:09.53. 5, Hubber, Alexis, Bozeman, 1:10.21. 6, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:12.95.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 58.09. 2, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 59.84. 3, Stevens, Eli, Bozeman, 1:00.64. 4, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 1:03.11. 5, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 1:04.57. 6, Teerink, Cameron, BWH, 1:07.00.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Hardy, Myrka, BSR, 1:11.11. 2, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 1:11.26. 3, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:14.91. 4, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 1:15.08. 5, Hanson, Danielle, BWH, 1:18.07. 6, Leach, Kamiah, Gallatin, 1:18.15.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 1:08.69. 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 1:08.69. 3, Braun, Kei, Gallatin, 1:14.91. 4, Mark, Toby, HAR, 1:15.66. 5, Cammon, Micah, HAV, 1:17.65. 6, Brokaw, Griffin, Bozeman, 1:20.79.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:05.49. 2, Billings West High 'A' (Sheridan, Lola , Hanson, Mackenzie , Kirschman, Hope , Hanson, Danielle ), 4:06.36. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Soens, Brogan , Kaufman, Claire , Benjamin, Crystal , Klein, Addilyn ), 4:09.52. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' (McComas, Lynley , Richert, Sierra , Snow, Addie , Hardy, Myrka ), 4:24.28. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:26.21. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 4:26.69.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' (Teerink, Cameron , Hanson, McGuire , Wendt, Samuel , Githens, Daniel ), 3:40.48. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:41.83. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:46.07. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' (Lich, Matthew , Clark, Caiden , Neese, Dylan , Christensen, Chandler ), 4:20.90. 5, Havre High School 'A' 4:43.19.
