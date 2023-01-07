Polson Invite
at Polson
Friday
Girls team scores: Columbia Falls 336, Bigfork 285, Whitefish 253, Polson 252.
Boys team scores: Columbia Falls 363, Polson 206, Whitefish 97.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls High School 'A' 2:14.77. 2, Polson High School 'A' 2:21.35. 3, Whitefish High School 'A' 2:30.24. 4, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 2:42.15. 5, Columbia Falls High School 'B' 2:46.38. 6, Whitefish High School 'B' 2:53.25.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Polson High School 'A' 1:53.87. 2, Columbia Falls High School 'A' 1:58.41. 3, Columbia Falls High School 'B' 2:22.17.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls High, 2:24.38. 2, Morrell, Georgia, Whitefish High, 2:45.67. 3, Hanson, Hailey, Polson, 2:48.66. 4, Ypma, Madison, Columbia Falls High, 2:53.68. 5, Marchinek, Chanelle, Bigfork, 2:58.42. 6, Sisler, Jade, Bigfork, 3:11.91.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sibson, Gavin, Whitefish High, 1:57.99. 2, Carlin, Christopher, Columbia Falls High, 2:37.70.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls High, 2:45.58. 2, Guffin, Zoe, Bigfork, 3:36.40. 3, Kinslow, Kylie, Bigfork, 3:40.44.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls High, 2:19.83. 2, Clark, Quinn, Columbia Falls High, 2:51.60.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, King, Kaylee, Columbia Falls High, 28.49. 2, Morrison, Hope A, Polson, 28.54. 3, Olson, Grace, Polson, 29.01. 4, McGill, Ashlyn, Bigfork, 32.53. 5, Bagley, Molly, Columbia Falls High, 33.55. 6, Taylor, Adeline, Whitefish High, 34.40.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls High, 23.31. 2, McElwee, Teague, Polson, 23.56. 3, McDaniel, Jack, Whitefish High, 23.66. 4, Hertz, Gus, Polson, 23.89. 5, Borgen, Thane, Columbia Falls High, 26.24. 6, Brickert, Kanen, Columbia Falls High, 27.29.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls High, 1:14.66.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls High, 1:02.75. 2, Morrison, Hope A, Polson, 1:02.96. 3, Morrell, Georgia, Whitefish High, 1:09.17. 4, Vine, Gretel, Whitefish High, 1:09.69. 5, Qunell, Emi, Whitefish High, 1:10.93. 6, Knauer, Kira, Whitefish High, 1:18.62.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, McElwee, Teague, Polson, 52.73. 2, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls High, 53.62. 3, Sibson, Gavin, Whitefish High, 54.07. 4, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls High, 55.95. 5, Sloan, Lachlan, Polson, 57.24. 6, Sawyer, Truman, Polson, 58.42.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, McKee, Aspen R, Polson, 6:44.69. 2, Montgomery, Dixie, Polson, 7:11.41. 3, Stoddard, Emma, Columbia Falls High, 7:18.82. 4, Ypma, Madison, Columbia Falls High, 7:45.05. 5, McGill, Ashlyn, Bigfork, 7:50.55. 6, Peterson, Ellena, Bigfork, 7:50.78.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Hertz, Gus, Polson, 5:30.99. 2, Clark, Quinn, Columbia Falls High, 6:45.42. 3, Reed, Josh, Polson, 7:23.57.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson High School 'A' 2:03.06. 2, Whitefish High School 'A' 2:10.20. 3, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 2:19.44. 4, Whitefish High School 'B' 2:20.33. 5, Columbia Falls High School 'A' 2:23.34. 6, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'B' 2:25.97.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls High School 'A' 1:47.72.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Olson, Grace, Polson, 1:11.21. 2, King, Kaylee, Columbia Falls High, 1:17.73. 3, Qunell, Emi, Whitefish High, 1:18.16. 4, Vine, Gretel, Whitefish High, 1:22.95. 5, Bagley, Molly, Columbia Falls High, 1:30.82. 6, Hanson, Hailey, Polson, 1:31.85.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Bates, Teagan, Columbia Falls High, 1:15.02. 2, Blankenship, Johnathan, Columbia Falls High, 1:22.53. 3, Knauer, Hayden, Whitefish High, 1:27.56.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Stoddard, Emma, Columbia Falls High, 1:35.03. 2, Smith, Katie, Polson, 1:42.51. 3, Marchinek, Chanelle, Bigfork, 1:47.01. 4, Daniels, Matilda, Whitefish High, 1:53.24. 5, Knauer, Kira, Whitefish High, 1:54.26.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, McDaniel, Jack, Whitefish High, 1:07.56. 2, Carlin, Christopher, Columbia Falls High, 1:25.67. 3, Victor, Logan, Columbia Falls High, 1:44.59.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson High School 'A' 5:20.36. 2, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 5:35.38.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson High School 'A' 3:44.36. 2, Columbia Falls High School 'A' 3:53.82.
