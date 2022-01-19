Billings HS City Meet
Team Scores
Girls: Billings Skyview 308.5, Billings West 290, Billings Central 261.5, Billings Senior 126.
Boys: Billings Central 339, Billings Skyview 242, Billings West 217, Billings Senior 57.
Events
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:00.54; 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:02.32; 3, Billings West High 'A' 2:03.28; 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' x2:18.51; 5, Billings Skyview High School 'B' x2:19.96.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:49.55. 2, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:01.42. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:10.21. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'B' x2:16.66. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'C' x2:23.16. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' x2:24.62.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 2:02.45. 2, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 2:08.79. 3, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 2:08.91. 4, Sheridan, Samantha, BWH, 2:10.71. 5, Lund, Julia, BWH, 2:15.42. 6, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 2:18.28.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 1:58.59. 2, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 2:03.76. 3, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 2:04.04. 4, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 2:19.10. 5, Kay, Christian, Central, 2:19.99. 6, Babcock, Seth, Central, 2:34.91.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 2:21.93. 2, Beers, Megan, Central, 2:26.34. 3, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 2:29.80. 4, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 2:44.50. 5, Davison, Abigail, Central, 2:48.57. 6, Milburn, Lliana, Central, 3:02.32.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Huynh, Long, BWH, 2:06.29. 2, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 2:09.97. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 2:21.16. 4, Poling, Joseph, Central, 2:45.33. 5, Pankratz, Luke, Central, 2:51.33.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 27.23. 2, Early, Kelly, Central, 27.37. 2, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 27.37. 4, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 27.66. 5, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Central, 28.30. 6, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 28.53.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 24.91. 2, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 25.72. 3, Ross, Christian, Central, 26.05. 4, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 26.35. 5, Gordon, Hayden, Skyview, 26.40. 6, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 26.66.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 1:03.96. 2, Rehm, Bailey, BWH, 1:06.22. 3, Beers, Megan, Central, 1:08.72. 4, Kaufman, Alysa, BWH, 1:18.00. 5, Smith, Ellie, Central, X1:19.94.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Huynh, Long, BWH, 56.55. 2, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 56.86. 3, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 58.86. 4, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 1:05.69.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 58.47. 2, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 59.37. 3, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 1:00.49. 4, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 1:00.97. 5, Snell, Maria, Central, 1:04.39. 6, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Central, 1:04.87.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 53.85. 2, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 54.13. 3, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 55.08. 4, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 59.05. 5, Bartholomew, Jordan, Central, 1:01.75. 6, Gordon, Hayden, Skyview, 1:02.26.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sheridan, Samantha, BWH, 5:36.76. 2, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 5:39.27. 3, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 5:46.40. 4, Rehm, Bailey, BWH, 6:04.25. 5, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 6:10.89. 6, McComas, Lynley, BSR, 6:22.42.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 5:11.10. 2, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 5:31.43. 3, Pisano, Logan, Central, 6:06.46. 4, Bunn, Avery, Skyview, 6:31.99. 5, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 6:43.26. 6, Babcock, Seth, Central, 7:09.14.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:52.34. 2, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:53.59. 3, Billings Senior High 'A' 1:58.25. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:05.66. 5, Billings West High 'B' x2:10.37. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'B' x2:10.98.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:42.68. 2, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:44.47. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' X1:57.32. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' x2:01.17. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'B' x2:07.01.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 1:05.23. 2, Early, Kelly, Central, 1:06.92. 3, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:09.13. 4, Bentz, Maria, BSR, 1:11.45. 5, Johnson, Hailey, BWH, 1:11.63. 6, Kaufman, Alysa, BWH, 1:12.87.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 58.63. 2, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 1:03.01. 3, Pisano, Logan, Central, 1:18.94. 4, Kay, Christian, Central, 1:22.10. 5, Bushman, Dallin, Skyview, 1:22.88. 6, Bunn, Avery, Skyview, 1:28.10.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 1:14.02. 2, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:15.77. 3, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 1:17.53. 4, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:22.58. 5, Hadley, Hannah, Central, 1:26.58. 6, Dye, Eliza, Skyview, 1:26.97.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 1:09.42. 2, Ross, Christian, Central, 1:14.23. 3, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 1:15.07. 4, Pankratz, Luke, Central, 1:21.29. 5, Christensen, Chandler, Skyview, 1:30.54. 6, Hurt, Michael, Skyview, 1:34.95.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:58.84. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:59.20. 3, Billings West High 'A' 4:12.76. 4, Billings Senior High 'A' 4:50.48. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' x4:35.32. 6, Billings West High 'B' x4:36.52.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 3:35.36. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:58.70. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:48.63. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' x4:23.05. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'B' x4:31.61. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'C' x5:19.94.
