Boys team scores: Billings Central 190, Hardin 125, Havre 106.

Girls team scores: Billings Central 228, Havre 82, Hardin 29.

Girls 200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 2:27.94. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 2:35.27. 3, Havre High School 'B' 3:14.15. --, Havre High School 'A' DQ.

Boys 200 SC Meter Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 2:20.11. 2, Havre High School 'A' 2:24.07. 3, Billings Central Catholic High 'B' 2:50.22.

Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 2:20.75. 2, Flammond, Morgan, Havre, 2:45.46. 3, Pallone, Carmen, Hardin, 2:53.62. 4, Uffelman, Abby, Hardin, 2:54.82. 5, Martin, Aspen, Central, 3:01.98. 6, Kunz, Riley S, Central, 3:04.81.

Boys 200 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, McGovern, Brendan, Central, 3:00.50. 2, Schreiber, Kyle, Central, 3:04.77. 3, McKay, Connor, Havre, 3:09.51. 4, Burmeister, Jacob, Central, 3:13.31.

Girls 200 SC Meter IM: 1, Bodine, Lauren M, Central, 3:03.74. 2, Davison, Abigail, Central, 3:08.77. 3, Burchard, Kyla, Havre, 3:11.95.

Boys 200 SC Meter IM: 1, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 2:53.67. 2, Kay, Christian, Central, 3:07.11.

Girls 50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Kunz, Myah, Central, 30.53. 2, Burchard, Kobi, Havre, 30.64. 3, Kogolshak, Rylee, Hardin, 31.07. 4, Nedens, Aubrey, Hardin, 32.30. 5, Miller, Megan, Havre, 32.65. 6, Anderson, Katelyn N, Central, 33.32.

Boys 50 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 27.32. 2, Hilton, Brett, Central, 27.56. 3, Snyder, Philip, Central, 27.85. 4, Blackwell, Brigham, Havre, 29.12. 5, Richert, Ethan M, Central, 29.88. 6, Ripplinger, Kiernen, Central, x33.72. 

Girls 100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 1:14.93. 2, Burchard, Kobi, Havre, 1:22.25. 3, Pratt, Aliviah, Havre, 1:47.69.

Boys 100 SC Meter Butterfly: 1, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 1:15.69. 2, Cammon, Hiram, Havre, 1:31.53.

Girls 100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Snell, Maria, Central, 1:13.50. 2, Kills Night, Kiauna, Hardin, 1:14.38. 3, Miller, Megan, Havre, 1:15.12. 4, Fink, Ava, Central, 1:18.42. 5, Kunz, Riley S, Central, 1:19.20. 6, Medicine Horse, Taylor, Hardin, 1:24.10.

Boys 100 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Snyder, Philip, Central, 1:04.68. 2, Hilton, Brett, Central, 1:06.58. 3, Mark, Toby, Hardin, 1:12.61. 4, McKay, Connor, Havre, 1:17.45. 5, Poling, Joseph, Central, 1:19.15. 6, Schreiber, Kyle, Central, x1:19.31.

Girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Uffelman, Abby, Hardin, 6:11.87. 2, Martin, Aspen, Central, 6:18.08. 3, Pallone, Carmen, Hardin, 6:18.60. 4, Baker, Chloe, Hardin, 7:00.46.

Boys 400 SC Meter Freestyle: 1, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, Central, 5:38.73. 2, Blackwell, Brigham, Havre, 5:40.24. 3, Richert, Ethan M, Central, 5:41.80. 4, McGovern, Brendan, Central, 6:33.93. 5, Gaudreau, Patrick, Central, x7:46.51.

Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 2:08.27. 2, Havre High School 'A' 2:08.60. 3, Hardin High School 'A' 2:12.30. 4, Billings Central Catholic High 'B' 2:24.97. 5, Hardin High School 'B' 2:29.94. 6, Billings Central Catholic High 'C' x2:43.36.

Boys 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 1:59.10. 2, Billings Central Catholic High 'B' 2:18.69. 3, Havre High School 'A' 2:21.60. 4, Billings Central Catholic High 'C' x2:40.11.

Girls 100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:15.71. 2, Burchard, Kyla, Havre, 1:26.28. 3, Davison, Abigail, Central, 1:26.63. 4, Snell, Maria, Central, 1:29.20. 5, Crantz, Grace, Havre, 1:29.29. 6, Burmeister, Olivia K, Central, x1:41.79.

Boys 100 SC Meter Backstroke: 1, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, Central, 1:30.31. 2, Ross, Christian, Central, 1:32.79. 3, Bartholomew, Jordan, Central, 1:34.32.

Girls 100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, Kogolshak, Rylee, Hardin, 1:25.09. 2, Bodine, Lauren M, Central, 1:32.31. 3, Nedens, Aubrey, Hardin, 1:34.58. 4, Anderson, Katelyn N, Central, 1:39.11. 5, Flammond, Morgan, Havre, 1:40.95. 6, Burmeister, Olivia K, Central, 1:50.42.

Boys 100 SC Meter Breaststroke: 1, Kay, Christian, Central, 1:26.09. 2, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 1:26.28. 3, Cammon, Hiram, Havre, 1:26.43. 4, Mark, Toby, Hardin, 1:27.53. 5, Burmeister, Jacob, Central, 1:46.81. 6, Ripplinger, Kiernen, Central, x1:47.00.

Girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 4:59.12. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 5:07.63. 3, Billings Central Catholic High 'B' 5:46.06. 4, Havre High School 'A' 5:55.49.

Boys 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic High 'A' 4:40.79. 2, Havre High School 'A' 5:21.30. 3, Billings Central Catholic High 'B' 5:39.21.

