Class A meet

at Hardin

Girls

200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:04.20. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 2:12.62. 3, Havre High School 'A' 2:13.61. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:19.77. 5, Havre High School 'B' 2:30.82. 6, Hardin High School 'B' 2:34.62.

200 Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, BCH, 2:10.15. 2, Anderson, Katelyn N, BCH, 2:19.37. 3, Flamm, Macie, HAR, 2:32.08. 4, Kunz, Riley S, BCH, 2:32.11. 5, Flammond, Morgan, HAV, 2:32.65. 6, Uffleman, Abby, HAR, 2:36.63.

200 IM: 1, O'Neil, Rylee, BCH, 2:12.46. 2, Smith, Ellie, BCH, 2:37.09. 3, Kogolshak, Rylee, HAR, 2:40.73. 4, Miller, Megan, HAV, 2:42.73. 5, Lines, Blakelee, HAV, 2:55.93. 6, Martin, Aspen, BCH, 2:56.15.

50 Freestyle: 1, Peterson, Julia M, BCH, 25.56. 2, Roan, Kailee, HAR, 29.06. 3, Lind, Angeleena, HAR, 29.61. 4, Fink, Ava, BCH, 29.75. 5, Bodine, Lauren M, BCH, 30.17. 6, Nedens, Libby, HAR, 30.54.

100 Butterfly: 1, O'Neil, Rylee, BCH, 59.87. 2, Burchard, Kobi, HAV, 1:16.65. 3, Miller, Megan, HAV, 1:16.92. 4, Anderson, Katelyn N, BCH, 1:21.31. 5, Osborn, Ashlee, HAR, 1:21.43. 6, Milburn, Lliana, BCH, 1:33.46.

100 Freestyle: 1, Peterson, Julia M, BCH, 56.11. 2, Three Irons, Andrea, HAR, 58.51. 3, Early, Alyson, BCH, 58.79. 4, Roan, Kailee, HAR, 1:05.37. 5, Flamm, Macie, HAR, 1:07.91. 6, Snell, Maria, BCH, 1:08.53.

500 Freestyle: 1, Martin, Aspen, BCH, 6:52.22. 2, Uffleman, Abby, HAR, 7:01.75. 3, Davison, Abigail, BCH, 7:10.08. 4, Poitra, Celea, HAR, 7:15.41. 5, Burmeister, Olivia K, BCH, 7:21.70. 6, Wells, Darby, HAR, 7:22.53.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Hardin High School 'A' 1:53.55. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:55.73. 3, Havre High School 'A' 1:58.31. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:05.23. 5, Hardin High School 'B' 2:06.27. 6, Hardin High School 'C' 2:16.29.

100 Backstroke: 1, Three Irons, Andrea, HAR, 1:08.63. 2, Smith, Ellie, BCH, 1:09.69. 3, Snell, Maria, BCH, 1:23.14. 4, Eaton, Brighid, BCH, 1:27.72. 5, McGrail, Mollie, BCH, 1:28.55. 6, Burmeister, Olivia K, BCH, 1:29.39.

100 Breaststroke: 1, Kogolshak, Rylee, HAR, 1:16.98. 2, Bodine, Lauren M, BCH, 1:20.10. 3, Burchard, Kobi, HAV, 1:20.50. 4, Rhines, Angela, HAV, 1:27.68. 5, Fink, Ava, BCH, 1:28.97. 6, Davison, Abigail, BCH, 1:29.74.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:58.67. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 4:29.53. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 4:59.43. 4, Havre High School 'A' 5:14.16. 5, Havre High School 'B' 5:36.21. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'C' 5:45.08.

Boys

200 Medley Relay: 1, Hardin High School 'A' 1:54.90. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:59.94. 3, Havre High School 'A' 2:02.98. 4, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:13.68. 5, Hardin High School 'B' 2:28.78. 6, Havre High School 'B' 2:49.02.

200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sandstrom, Carson, HAV, 2:07.99. 2, Yarlott, Jayden, HAR, 2:10.82. 3, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, BCH, 2:24.90. 4, Snyder, Philip, BCH, 2:26.59. 5, Mark, Toby, HAR, 2:36.69. 6, Johnson, Reese, BCH, 2:42.87.

200 IM: 1, Apostol, Bennett B, BCH, 2:15.94. 2, Miller, Jacob, HAV, 2:25.45. 3, Wood, Bonner, HAR, 2:31.16. 4, Molloy, Jake, BCH, 2:33.40. 5, Whiteman, Josh, HAR, 2:42.13. 6, Richert, Ethan M, BCH, 2:43.80.

50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Stevens, Dominic, HAR, 23.35. 2, Hilton, Brett, BCH, 25.76. 3, Nedens, Dalton, HAR, 27.48. 4, Walks Over Ice, Buren, HAR, 28.65. 5, Cummins, Caiden, HAR, 28.95. 6, Bartholomew, Jordan, BCH, 30.15.

100 Butterfly: 1, Stevens, Dominic, HAR, 55.94. 2, Molloy, Jake, BCH, 1:07.58. 3, Wood, Bonner, HAR, 1:07.74. 4, Mark, Caleb, HAR, 1:08.48. 5, Richert, Ethan M, BCH, 1:14.66. 6, Cammon, Hiram, HAV, 1:16.42.

100 Freestyle: 1, Apostol, Bennett B, BCH, 53.71. 2, Whiteman, Josh, HAR, 59.40. 3, Snyder, Philip, BCH, 59.72. 4, Hilton, Brett, BCH, 1:00.63. 5, Blackwell, Brigham, HAV, 1:01.65. 6, Nedens, Dalton, HAR, 1:04.61.

500 Freestyle: 1, Sandstrom, Carson, HAV, 6:14.25. 2, Yarlott, Jayden, HAR, 6:16.33. 3, Walks Over Ice, Wynn, BCH, 6:31.12. 4, Johnson, Reese, BCH, 7:44.10. 5, Swisse, Kent, HAR, 7:52.78. 6, Powell, Troy, HAV, 7:54.26.

200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Hardin High School 'A' 1:40.29. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:43.35. 3, Hardin High School 'B' 1:57.39. 4, Havre High School 'A' 2:11.62. 5, Hardin High School 'C' 2:18.53. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 2:20.31.

100 Backstroke: 1, Miller, Jacob, HAV, 1:06.78. 2, Mark, Caleb, HAR, 1:08.06. 3, Ross, Christian, BCH, 1:18.89. 4, Bartholomew, Jordan, BCH, 1:21.10. 5, Swisse, Kent, HAR, 1:27.00. 6, Stops, Garren, HAR, 1:37.75.

100 Breaststroke: 1, Cammon, Hiram, HAV, 1:21.27. 2, Mark, Toby, HAR, 1:23.71. 3, Ross, Christian, BCH, 1:24.03. 4, Cummins, Caiden, HAR, 1:30.23. 5, Hagstrom, Wyatt, HAV, 1:30.24. 6, Walks Over Ice, Buren, HAR, 1:34.74.

400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Hardin High School 'A' 4:02.96. 2, Havre High School 'A' 4:03.45. 3, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:28.56. 4, Hardin High School 'B' 4:45.96. 5, Hardin High School 'C' 5:30.47. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 5:38.62.

