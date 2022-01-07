2021 Bozeman Invite (Jan. 7)
Team Scores
Girls: Billings Skyview 275, Billings West 249, Billings Central 222, Bozeman 205, Hardin 135, Billings Senior 119, Butte 31, Belgrade 26, Bozeman Gallatin 22.
Boys: Bozeman Gallatin 256, Billings West 202, Billings Central 197, Bozeman 180, Billings Skyview 159. Butte 107, Hardin 77, Belgrade 60, Billings Senior 31.
Events
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:00.41. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:03.16. 3, Billings West High 'A' 2:04.26. 4, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:05.82. 5, Billings Senior High 'A' 2:08.28. 6, Bozeman High School 'B' 2:15.93.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:50.14. 2, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:50.71. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:59.13. 4, Butte High School 'A' 2:02.53. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 2:03.79. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:05.38.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 2:08.37. 2, Beers, Megan, Central, 2:12.31. 3, King, Brynn, Bozeman, 2:13.98. 4, Amundson, Corina, Bozeman, 2:14.16. 5, Flikkema, Brianne, BLG, 2:15.45. 6, Lund, Julia, BWH, 2:16.73.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Holdsworth, Thad, Butte Bulldogs, 1:56.15. 2, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 1:59.64. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 2:04.05. 4, Dietrich, Bo, Bozeman, 2:11.92. 5, Kirkwood, Kyle, Gallatin, 2:16.68. 6, Pisano, Logan, Central, 2:16.77.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 2:22.09. 2, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 2:23.24. 3, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 2:25.45. 4, Bentz, Maria, BSR, 2:28.18. 5, Early, Kelly, Central, 2:29.16. 6, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 2:29.30.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 2:08.54. 2, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 2:11.18. 3, Boyer, B, Bozeman, 2:16.61. 4, Nave, Paul, Gallatin, 2:19.37. 5, Stevens, Eli, Bozeman, 2:26.68. 6, Jensen, Kody, BLG, 2:29.92.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Dietrich, Ella, Bozeman, 27.19. 2, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 27.25. 3, Kunz, Myah, Central, 27.92. 4, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 28.53. 5, Snell, Maria, Central, 28.70. 6, Guptill, Taiya, Hardin-MT, 28.79.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 22.80. 2, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 24.13. 3, Mark, Caleb, Hardin-MT, 24.33. 4, Wendt, Samuel, BWH, 24.84. 5, Hanson, McGuire, BWH, 25.63. 6, Gordon, Hayden, Skyview, 25.84.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Rehm, Bailey, BWH, 1:07.96. 2, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 1:08.96. 3, Nynas, Abbegael, Skyview, 1:09.16. 4, Lund, Julia, BWH, 1:11.43. 5, Grewell, Neva, BWH, 1:13.94. 6, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 1:16.48.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 57.34. 2, Mark, Caleb, Hardin-MT, 1:02.19. 3, Dyk, Cole, Gallatin, 1:05.83. 4, Usmonov, Ardasher, Gallatin, 1:17.24. 5, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 1:17.73. 6, Bunn, Avery, Skyview, 1:19.64.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 58.19. 2, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 59.15. 3, Beers, Megan, Central, 1:00.20. 4, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 1:01.31. 5, Lawrence, Annika, Bozeman, 1:02.34. 6, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 1:02.94.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Holdsworth, Thad, Butte Bulldogs, 52.01. 2, Huynh, Long, BWH, 52.18. 3, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 53.88. 4, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 55.37. 5, Jensen, Kody, BLG, 55.56. 6, Dietrich, Bo, Bozeman, 55.70.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 5:32.00. 2, Sheridan, Lola, BWH, 5:49.52. 3, Early, Kelly, Central, 5:49.53. 4, Wippert, Jaycie, BWH, 6:14.00. 5, Summerhill, Peyton, Bozeman, 6:21.58. 6, Kills Night, Kiauna, Hardin-MT, 6:29.15.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Boyer, B, Bozeman, 5:40.95. 2, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 5:49.57. 3, Usmonov, Ardasher, Gallatin, 6:31.34. 4, Kay, Christian, Central, 6:32.58. 5, Bunn, Avery, Skyview, 6:48.19. 6, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 6:58.05.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:51.99. 2, Hardin High School-MT 'A' 1:54.91. 3, Billings West High 'A' 1:55.04. 4, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:57.28. 5, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:58.48. 6, Billings Senior High 'A' 1:59.65.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West High 'A' 1:41.93. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:45.54. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:46.22. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:49.82. 5, Hardin High School-MT 'A' 1:50.42. 6, Billings West High 'B' 1:54.06.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Kaufman, Claire, Skyview, 1:04.49. 2, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 1:06.16. 3, Bentz, Maria, BSR, 1:07.66. 4, Kunz, Myah, Central, 1:09.45. 5, King, Brynn, Bozeman, 1:11.31. 6, Amundson, Corina, Bozeman, 1:11.72.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Githens, Daniel, BWH, 59.61. 2, Huynh, Long, BWH, 1:00.39. 3, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 1:01.80. 4, Stevens, Eli, Bozeman, 1:06.41. 5, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 1:10.34. 6, Bergman, Aaron, Gallatin, 1:16.56.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Flikkema, Brianne, BLG, 1:16.36. 2, Dietrich, Ella, Bozeman, 1:19.67. 3, Gibbons, Gracie, BWH, 1:22.70. 4, Madison, Mae, Bozeman, 1:23.75. 5, Torske, Makenna, Hardin-MT, 1:25.43. 6, Garland, Madison, BWH, 1:26.14.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Apostol, Daniel, Central, 1:00.64. 2, Nave, Paul, Gallatin, 1:07.14. 3, Zarbock, Tyler, BWH, 1:08.20. 4, Pizzolato, Syler, BSR, 1:10.85. 5, Mark, Toby, Hardin-MT, 1:14.61. 6, Hutchinson, Ladd, Butte Bulldogs, 1:16.10.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:58.81. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:59.19. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:05.59. 4, Billings West High 'A' 4:22.49. 5, Billings West High 'B' 4:35.35. 6, Billings Central Catholic HS 'B' 4:44.71.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:43.36. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:53.81. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:58.70. 4, Butte High School 'A' 4:02.42. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:12.70. 6, Gallatin High School 'B' 4:20.59.
