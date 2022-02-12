2022 MHSA State Swim Meet (Feb. 12)
Great Falls High Pool
Team Scores
AA Girls: 1, Great Falls 203. 2, Great Falls CMR 179. 3, Billings Skyview 160. 4, Kalispell Glacier 105. 5, Missoula Sentinel 98. 6, Missoula Big Sky 97. 7, Billings West 90. 8, Helena 88. 9, Bozeman 72. 10, Missoula Hellgate 71. 11, Kalispell Flathead 69. 12, Billings Senior 36. 13, Belgrade 6. 14, Butte 4. 15, Helena Capital 2.
AB Girls: 1, Billings Billings Central 115. 2, Whitefish 48. 3, Bigfork 46. 4, Hardin 36. 5, Columbia Falls 22. 6, Havre 3. 7, Polson 2.
AA Boys: 1, Missoula Sentinel 207, 2, Kalispell Glacier 177. 3, Great Falls, 141. 4, Billings West 118. 5, Bozeman Gallatin 117. 6, Missoula Hellgate 110. 7, Bozeman 81. 8, Missoula Big Sky 62. 9, Butte 53. 10, Helena 48. 10, Billings Skyview 48. 12, Kalispell Flathead 33. 13, Helena Capital 31. 14, Great Falls CMR 28. 15, Billings Senior 26. 16, Belgrade 23.
AB Boys: 1, Billings Billings Central 85. 2, Whitefish 65. 3, Columbia Falls 38. 4, Hardin 35. 5, Polson, 26. 6, Havre 23.
Events
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:50.26. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:54.46. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:54.64. 4, Helena High School 'A' 1:55.08. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.43. 6, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:56.35.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AB: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:00.08. 2, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 2:03.92. 3, Whitefish High School 'A' 2:06.60. 4, Columbia Falls High 'A' 2:14.76.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: 1, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:44.91. 2, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:45.59. 2, Glacier High School 'A' 1:45.59. 4, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:45.91. 5, Billings West High School 'A' 1:46.06. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:48.07.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AB: 1, Whitefish High School 'A' 1:52.46. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:55.17. 3, Hardin High School 'A' 1:55.52. 4, Columbia Falls High 'A' 1:55.96. 5, Havre High School 'A' 1:58.48. 6, Polson High School 'A' 2:13.53.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Sheridan, Samantha M, West, 1:59.59. 2, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 2:00.38. 3, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 2:01.25. 4, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 2:01.73. 5, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 2:01.97. 6, Lawrence, Annika, Bozeman, 2:05.23.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Early, Alyson C, Billings Central, 1:58.63. 2, Macintyre, Sydney, Whitefish High, 2:09.66. 3, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls, 2:12.68. 4, Kills Night, Kiauna, Hardin, 2:13.27. 5, Smith, Ellie L, Billings Central, 2:15.96. 6, Anderson, Katelyn N, Billings Central, 2:19.01.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Moe, Jackson B, Sentinel, 1:44.89. 2, Smith, Derek J, Glacier, 1:49.98. 3, Holdsworth, Thad G, Butte Bulldogs, 1:49.99. 4, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 1:54.17. 5, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 1:56.50. 6, Carroll, Kyle, CM Russell, 1:56.68.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 1:56.14. 2, Hertz, Gus H, Polson, 1:56.24. 3, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls, 1:57.32. 4, Shelton, Dylan B, Billings Central, 2:01.91. 5, Pisano, Logan H, Billings Central, 2:11.04. 6, Molloy, Aidan, Billings Central, 2:19.27.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AA: 1, Boysen, Teagan M, Helena HS, 2:13.22. 2, TenNapel, Julia, Great Falls, 2:15.01. 3, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 2:17.19. 4, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 2:17.40. 5, Pachek, Ava M, Great Falls, 2:17.59. 6, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 2:17.65.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AB: 1, Qunell, Ada J, Whitefish High, 2:08.97. 2, Beers, Megan G, Billings Central, 2:20.89. 3, Kunz, Myah H, Billings Central, 2:27.04. 4, Macintyre, Sydney, Whitefish High, 2:27.63. 5, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Billings Central, 2:40.74. 6, Bagley, Norah, Columbia Falls, 2:41.40.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AA: 1, Huynh, Long T, West, 2:02.05. 2, McCormick, Aj J, Sentinel, 2:02.29. 3, Goetsch, Devin J, Helena HS, 2:03.94. 4, McCormick, Jesse I, Sentinel, 2:04.97. 5, Pizzolato, Syler T, Senior, 2:06.98. 6, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 2:10.00.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AB: 1, Apostol, Daniel G, Billings Central, 2:04.46. 2, Cheff, Connor, Columbia Falls, 2:14.18. 3, Schroeder, Lincoln A, Whitefish High, 2:23.31. 4, Sloan, Lachlan W, Polson, 2:27.90. 5, Hraban, Aedan, Billings Central, 2:28.13. 6, Borgen, Thane, Columbia Falls, 2:32.54.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.69. 2, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 24.26. 3, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 25.33. 4, Gibbons, Olivia M, Glacier, 25.64. 5, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 25.66. 6, Hicks, Eva E, Helena HS, 25.80.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Early, Kelly A, Billings Central, 26.07. 2, Slawter, Sydney, Bigfork, 26.26. 3, Guptill, Taiya, Hardin, 27.34. 4, Three Irons, Andrea, Hardin, 28.07. 5, Snell, Maria, Billings Central, 28.08. 6, Prill, Madeline, Billings Central, 28.64.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 22.77. 2, Keim, Isaac D, Glacier, 22.84. 3, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 22.94. 4, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 23.21. 5, Strobbe-Barry, Ayden, Flathead, 23.42. 6, Crane, Brandon T, CM Russell, 23.86.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Caporaso, Filippo, Billings Central, 21.78. 2, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls, 23.05. 3, McDaniel, Jack, Whitefish High, 23.87. 4, Sandstrom, Carson, Havre, 24.23. 5, Niles, Logan, Whitefish High, 25.64. 6, Ross, Christian, Billings Central, 25.91.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 57.85. 2, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 59.00. 3, Hicks, Eva E, Helena HS, 59.39. 4, Powell, Claire M, Sentinel, 1:00.27. 5, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:01.95. 6, Lax, Kihla A, Hellgate, 1:02.40.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AB: 1, Logue, Sophi, Bigfork, 1:04.96. 2, Beers, Megan G, Billings Central, 1:05.34. 3, Early, Kelly A, Billings Central, 1:05.41. 4, Hanson, Nia, Whitefish High, 1:06.09. 5, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls, 1:09.37. 6, Bagley, Norah, Columbia Falls, 1:17.80.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: 1, Holdsworth, Thad G, Butte Bulldogs, 52.78. 2, Woldtvedt, Ben R, Great Falls, 52.98. 3, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 53.29. 4, Huynh, Long T, West, 55.46. 5, Stout, Xander M, Glacier, 56.35. 6, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 57.17.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AB: 1, Caporaso, Filippo, Billings Central, 52.30. 2, McDaniel, Jack, Whitefish High, 1:00.06. 3, Cammon, Hiram F, Havre, 1:05.04. 4, Schroeder, Noah, Whitefish High, 1:11.74. 5, Clark, Quinn, Columbia Falls, 1:13.12. 6, Molloy, Aidan, Billings Central, 1:16.82.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Milner, Lily G, Flathead, 50.30. 2, Pachek, Isabella A, Great Falls, 53.59. 3, Boysen, Teagan M, Helena HS, 54.76. 4, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 55.78. 5, Lawrence, Annika, Bozeman, 56.46. 6, LePard, Paige N, CM Russell, 57.39.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Early, Alyson C, Billings Central, 54.52. 2, Guptill, Taiya, Hardin, 1:01.40. 3, Three Irons, Andrea, Hardin, 1:01.43. 4, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls, 1:01.91. 5, Ralston-Gust, Mia, Billings Central, 1:02.49. 6, Snell, Maria, Billings Central, 1:02.71.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Woldtvedt, Ben R, Great Falls, 48.86. 2, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 50.71. 3, Smith, Derek J, Glacier, 50.87. 4, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 51.00. 5, Parkey, Michael A, Big Sky/Loyola, 51.37. 6, Dietrich, Bo, Bozeman, 52.46.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Apostol, Daniel G, Billings Central, 49.12. 2, Botner, Logan, Whitefish High, 50.00. 3, Ross, Christian, Billings Central, 56.94. 4, McKay, Conner, Havre, 57.09. 5, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls, 58.65. 6, Bartholomew, Jordan, Billings Central, 59.85.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Sheridan, Samantha M, West, 5:09.55. 2, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 5:16.67. 3, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 5:25.52. 4, Nynas, Abbegael J, Skyview, 5:29.07. 5, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 5:31.67. 6, McGaughy, Madeleine A, Glacier, 5:35.28.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Qunell, Ada J, Whitefish High, 5:11.36. 2, Hanson, Nia, Whitefish High, 5:56.81. 3, Schafer, Victoria, Billings Central, 6:06.44. 4, Uffelman, Abby, Hardin, 6:34.84. 5, McKee, Aspen R, Polson, 6:36.53. 6, Davison, Abigail, Billings Central, 6:36.81.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Krattiger, Garrett S, Helena HS, 4:51.33. 2, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 5:04.82. 3, Bouda, Drew M, Glacier, 5:08.76. 4, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 5:11.69. 5, Pizzolato, Syler T, Senior, 5:12.75. 6, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 5:16.99.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AB: 1, Shelton, Dylan B, Billings Central, 5:22.84. 2, Cheff, Connor, Columbia Falls, 5:24.81. 3, Schroeder, Lincoln A, Whitefish High, 5:46.75. 4, Sloan, Lachlan W, Polson, 5:52.97. 5, Schroeder, Noah, Whitefish High, 5:54.46. 6, Sandstrom, Carson, Havre, 5:55.55.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:43.08. 2, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:43.30. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 1:44.57. 4, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:46.79. 5, Flathead High School 'A' 1:47.44. --, Helena High School 'A' DQ.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:46.94. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 1:50.85. 3, Columbia Falls High 'A' 1:53.00. 4, Whitefish High School 'A' 1:54.62. 5, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 2:12.83. 6, Polson High School 'A' 2:19.67.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Glacier High School 'A' 1:33.44. 2, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:33.97. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:36.87. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:39.70. 5, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 1:40.23. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:41.36.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: 1, Whitefish High School 'A' 1:40.20. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 1:45.74. 3, Polson High School 'A' 1:52.82. 4, Columbia Falls High 'A' 1:53.66.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: 1, Milner, Lily G, Flathead, 55.13. 2, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 58.14. 3, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 58.74. 4, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 59.40. 5, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 59.61. 6, Pachek, Isabella A, Great Falls, 59.79.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AB: 1, Kunz, Myah H, Billings Central, 1:03.88. 2, Slawter, Sydney, Bigfork, 1:06.23. 3, Smith, Ellie L, Billings Central, 1:07.83. 4, Kills Night, Kiauna, Hardin, 1:09.30. 5, Anderson, Katelyn N, Billings Central, 1:11.35. 6, Burchard, Kyla, Havre, 1:12.09.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: 1, Moe, Jackson B, Sentinel, 51.61. 2, Krattiger, Garrett S, Helena HS, 53.81. 3, Keim, Isaac D, Glacier, 54.50. 4, Parkey, Michael A, Big Sky/Loyola, 55.44. 5, Githens, Daniel E, West, 57.68. 6, Onstad, Carlin M, Capital, 58.62.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AB: 1, Botner, Logan, Whitefish High, 56.32. 2, Mark, Caleb, Hardin, 1:00.63. 3, Hertz, Gus H, Polson, 1:01.37. 4, Wyman, William L, Polson, 1:04.08. 5, Hagstrom, Wyatt, Havre, 1:06.42. 6, Borgen, Thane, Columbia Falls, 1:06.70.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: 1, TenNapel, Julia, Great Falls, 1:08.53. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 1:09.39. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 1:10.08. 4, Oser, Taryn N, Helena HS, 1:10.32. 5, Lake, Melody F, CM Russell, 1:11.54. 6, Riley, Lauren O, Hellgate, 1:13.55.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AB: 1, Logue, Sophi, Bigfork, 1:15.11. 2, Schafer, Victoria, Billings Central, 1:16.86. 3, Kuzyk, Lilia, Bigfork, 1:18.98. 4, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls, 1:19.07. 5, Pratt, Aliviah, Havre, 1:19.59. 6, Torske, Makenna, Hardin, 1:20.68.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: 1, McCormick, AJ J, Sentinel, 1:01.25. 2, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 1:02.23. 3, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 1:02.25. 4, McCormick, Jesse I, Sentinel, 1:03.37. 5, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 1:04.73. 6, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 1:04.98.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AB: 1, Kay, Christian, Billings Central, 1:10.26. 2, Mark, Toby, Hardin, 1:11.46. 3, Hraban, Aedan, Billings Central, 1:11.93. 4, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls, 1:12.90. 5, Cammon, Hiram F, Havre, 1:13.73. 6, Dicks, Aaron, Whitefish High, 1:15.69.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:40.27. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 3:43.31. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:45.08. 4, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 3:45.42. 5, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 3:55.19. 6, Glacier High School 'A' 3:58.12.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:52.81. 2, Whitefish High School 'A' 3:58.44. 3, Bigfork High School Swim Team 'A' 4:07.36. 4, Columbia Falls High 'A' 4:15.47. 5, Hardin High School 'A' 4:25.48. 6, Polson High School 'A' 4:45.46.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 3:21.15. 2, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:24.15. 3, Billings West High School 'A' 3:30.94. 4, Glacier High School 'A' 3:31.00. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:32.97. 6, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 3:38.78.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:34.05. 2, Columbia Falls High 'A' 3:41.53. 3, Havre High School 'A' 3:52.43. 4, Polson High School 'A' 3:54.21. 5, Whitefish High School 'A' 4:00.76. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 4:29.13.
