2023 State Swim Meet
Great Falls
AA girls team scores: Great Falls 177, Great Falls CMR 162, Missoula Big Sky 160, Kalispell Glacier 141, Missoula Sentinel 135, Billings Skyview 122, Billings West 92, Helena 69, Billings Senior 69, Bozeman 49, Missoula Hellgate 39, Bozeman Gallatin 35, Belgrade 21, Kalispell Flathead 6, Butte 4, Helena Capital 3.
AA boys team scores: Missoula Hellgate 220, Kalispell Glacier 148, Billings West 136, Missoula Sentinel 117, Bozeman Gallatin 116, Bozeman 110, Great Falls 109, Helena 95, Billings Skyview 68, Helena Capital 63, Billings Senior 48, Belgrade 33, Great Falls CMR 14, Kalispell Flathead 10, Butte 6, Missoula Big Sky 6.
AB girls team scores: Billings Central 132, Hardin 40, Columbia Falls 38, Polson 32, Whitefish 2, Bigfork 2, East Helena 1.
AB boys team scores: Billings Central 96, Polson 62, Columbia Falls 52, Havre 30, Whitefish 25, Hardin 6.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:50.22. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:51.57. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:51.68. 4, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:51.72. 5, Billings West High School 'A' 1:54.74. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.44. (C - Final) 7, Glacier High School 'A' 1:59.17. 8, Helena High School 'A' 2:00.32. 9, Billings Senior High School 'A' 2:00.72. 10, Gallatin High School 'A' 2:02.68. 11, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:03.44. 12, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 2:04.53.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 2:00.00. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 2:07.76. 3, Columbia Falls 'A' 2:11.20. 4, Havre High School 'A' 2:13.40. 5, Whitefish High School 'A' 2:16.22. 6, Bigfork High School 'A' 2:42.31.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:42.01. 2, Billings West High School 'A' 1:43.85. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 1:43.93. 4, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:44.77. 5, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:46.58. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:48.68. (C - Final) 7, Helena High School 'A' 1:46.93. 8, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:48.43. 9, Capital High School 'A' 1:49.04. 10, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:50.76. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 1:56.08. 12, Billings Senior High School 'A' 1:59.38.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:49.61. 2, Columbia Falls 'A' 1:50.48. 3, Whitefish High School 'A' 1:53.90. 4, Havre High School 'A' 1:57.52.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:56.86. 2, Gibbons, Olivia, Glacier, 1:56.96. 3, La, Aeri L, Sentinel, 1:59.61. 4, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 2:00.87. 5, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 2:01.15. 6, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 2:02.04. (C - Final) 7, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 1:59.11. 8, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 2:02.24. 9, Cancro, Ava, West, 2:04.96. 10, Taylor, Madison, Glacier, 2:05.60. 11, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 2:05.96. 12, Lilyquist, AJ J, Belgrade, 2:08.57.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Early, Alyson C, Central, 1:58.17. 2, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls, 2:13.78. 3, Olson, Grace, Polson, 2:19.57. 4, Henning, Gillian, Central, 2:20.62. 5, Bucklin, Danika, Bigfork, 2:26.13. 6, Hadley, Hannah, Central, 2:31.56.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Westenfelder, Leo S, Hellgate, 1:51.21. 2, Cochran, Lincoln, Capital, 1:53.14. 3, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 1:53.41. 4, Pizzolato, Sennett, Senior, 1:55.92. 5, Jay, Jaricho E, Great Falls, 1:59.24. 6, McNeil, Ed, Glacier, 2:01.77. (C - Final) 7, Hommerding, Luke J, Sentinel, 1:55.81. 8, Clapper, Marcus, Gallatin, 1:58.52. 9, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 1:59.02. 10, Stetson, Finn R, Hellgate, 2:02.81. 11, Usmonov, Ardasher F, Gallatin, 2:04.32. 12, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 2:05.43.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Hertz, Gus, Polson, 1:54.98. 2, Sibson, Gavin, Whitefish, 1:56.04. 3, McKay, Conner, Havre, 2:05.19. 4, Piseno, Logan H, Central, 2:09.47. 5, Mark, Toby J, Hardin, 2:16.75. 6, Bates, Teagan, Columbia Falls, 2:18.97.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Elly M, Big Sky/Loyola, 2:12.56. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 2:12.69. 3, Hardy, Myrka, Senior, 2:14.33. 4, Hicks, Eva, Helena High, 2:17.00. 5, McGaughy, Madeleine, Glacier, 2:18.01. 6, TenNapel, Julia R, Great Falls, 2:18.55. (C - Final) 7, Maganito, Elina G, Gallatin, 2:18.65. 8, Vornbrock, Hanna, Glacier, 2:23.47. 9, Oser, Taryn, Helena High, 2:24.20. 10, Hubbard, Alexis H, Bozeman, 2:25.71. 11, Lynch, Delaney, Capital, 2:25.86. 12, Hanson, Danielle, West, 2:29.55.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Beers, Megan G, Central, 2:23.32. 2, Carroll, Elizabeth, Havre, 2:38.88. 3, Spini, Sarah, Central, 2:40.14. 4, Dean, Mackenzie, Havre, 3:00.29. 5, Old Elk, Sarah Y, Hardin, 3:04.93.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Goetsch, Devin, Helena High, 1:59.87. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, Senior, 2:03.32. 3, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 2:06.08. 4, Schermerhorn, Michael J, Hellgate, 2:10.42. 5, Hiday, Noah J, Sentinel, 2:10.95. 6, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 2:11.90. (C - Final) 7, Wendt, Samuel C, West, 2:15.62. 8, Wahl, Thomas D, Great Falls, 2:22.15. 9, Brokaw, Griffin, Bozeman, 2:24.66. 10, Trettin, Teagan, Helena High, 2:25.42. 11, Braun, Kei, Gallatin, 2:26.75. 12, Bergman, Aaron T, Gallatin, 2:28.31.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Apostol, Daniel G, Central, 2:04.43. 2, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls, 2:15.77. 3, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 2:24.71. 4, Sloan, Lachlan, Polson, 2:26.05. 5, Taylor, Blake, Havre, 2:32.89. 6, Poling, Joseph A, Central, 2:37.46.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.74. 2, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 24.10. 3, Pachek, Bella A, Great Falls, 24.45. 4, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 25.47. 5, Dean, Maggie, Glacier, 25.71. 6, Gray, Onika, CM Russell, 25.88. (C - Final) 7, Hensiek, Emily R, Hellgate, 26.10. 8, Wandler, Grace M, Hellgate, 26.14. 9, Deaton, Brookelyn S, Sentinel, 26.19. 10, Lane, Emma, Glacier, 26.48. 11, Moore, Alexandra, West, 26.67. 12, Richert, Sierra K, Senior, 26.76.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Early, Kelly A, Central, 26.23. 2, Kunz, Myah H, Central, 26.99. 3, Guptill, Taiya, Hardin, 27.38. 4, Prill, Madeline, Central, 27.88. 5, Morrison, Hope A, Polson, 28.31. 6, King, Kaylee, Columbia Falls, 28.60.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Keim, Isaac, Glacier, 22.21. 2, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 22.33. 3, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 22.54. 4, Urban, Isaac, Capital, 22.87. 5, Hanson, McGuire, West, 22.94. 6, Dennison, Wesley S, Hellgate, 23.37. (C - Final) 7, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 23.55. 8, Speidel, Slade S, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.70. 9, Kendall, Troy, Belgrade, 23.97. 10, Stiffarm, Shayne A, Sentinel, 24.05. 11, Thornblade, Elliot E, Hellgate, 24.21. 12, Jensen, Kody C, Belgrade, 24.25.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls, 22.78. 2, McElwee, Teague, Polson, 23.01. 3, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 24.32. 4, Sandstrom, Carson, Havre, 24.38. 5, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 25.61. 6, Cammon, Micah, Havre, 26.22.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 57.55. 2, Hicks, Eva, Helena High, 59.83. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 59.90. 4, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 1:02.06. 5, Kingsland, Ella M, Great Falls, 1:02.72. 6, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:03.65. (C - Final) 7, Hensiek, Emily R, Hellgate, 1:04.70. 8, King, Brynn T, Bozeman, 1:05.38. 9, Flikkema, Brianne L, Belgrade, 1:06.24. 10, Lund, Julia R, West, 1:06.95. 11, Remmers, Maddie L, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:07.78. 12, Camp, Karys, Glacier, 1:08.85.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Early, Kelly A, Central, 1:03.89. 2, Burchard, Kyla, Havre, 1:15.23. 3, Spini, Sarah, Central, 1:18.63. 4, Prill, Madeline, Central, 1:18.85. 5, TurnsPlenty, Rylee, Hardin, 1:28.96. 6, Montgomery, Dixie, Polson, 1:30.43.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 52.85. 2, Pizzolato, Syler, Senior, 54.37. 3, Goetsch, Devin, Helena High, 54.60. 4, Schermerhorn, Michael J, Hellgate, 56.13. 5, Stout, Xander, Glacier, 57.09. 6, Smith, Jared C, Hellgate, 57.89. (C - Final) 7, Hanson, McGuire, West, 58.02. 8, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 1:00.72. 9, Dyk, Ian, Gallatin, 1:01.78. 10, Stiffarm, Shayne A, Sentinel, 1:02.03. 11, Teerink, Cameron, West, 1:02.66. 12, Rodriguez, Caleb, West, 1:03.90.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AB: (A - Final) 1, McDaniel, Jack, Whitefish, 55.04. 2, Sawyer, Truman, Polson, 1:01.03. 3, Sloan, Lachlan, Polson, 1:03.64. 4, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 1:05.23. 5, Clark, Quinn, Columbia Falls, 1:07.47. 6, Pankratz, Luke, Central, 1:10.48.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Gibbons, Olivia, Glacier, 53.69. 2, Pachek, Bella A, Great Falls, 53.83. 3, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 54.16. 4, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 55.17. 5, Deaton, Brookelyn S, Sentinel, 56.09. 6, La, Aeri L, Sentinel, 56.19. (C - Final) 7, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 56.22. 8, Dean, Maggie, Glacier, 56.30. 9, King, Brynn T, Bozeman, 57.23. 10, Lilyquist, AJ J, Belgrade, 57.73. 11, Kropf, Anna, CM Russell, 58.41. 12, Gray, Onika, CM Russell, 58.98.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Early, Alyson C, Central, 54.12. 2, Torske, MacKenna G, Hardin, 59.58. 3, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls, 1:00.89. 4, Whiteman, Carey, Hardin, 1:01.38. 5, King, Kaylee, Columbia Falls, 1:03.16. 6, Morrison, Hope A, Polson, 1:03.70.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Keim, Isaac, Glacier, 48.70. 2, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 49.20. 3, Githens, Daniel E, West, 50.44. 4, Stevens, Eli S, Bozeman, 50.84. 5, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 51.96. 6, Sonderegger, Jakob, Glacier, 52.16. (C - Final) 7, Smith, Jared C, Hellgate, 53.33. 8, Jensen, Kody C, Belgrade, 53.99. 9, Seagrave, Otto J, Hellgate, 54.03. 10, Wendt, Samuel C, West, 54.13. 11, Riggin, Jace R, Great Falls, 54.30. 12, Speidel, Slade S, Big Sky/Loyola, 55.23.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Apostol, Daniel G, Central, 47.94. 2, Hertz, Gus, Polson, 50.45. 3, Schrader, Adam, Columbia Falls, 50.96. 4, Sandstrom, Carson, Havre, 54.29. 5, McKay, Conner, Havre, 55.09. 6, Borgen, Thane, Columbia Falls, 58.57.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Lewis, Elly M, Big Sky/Loyola, 5:15.50. 2, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 5:19.36. 3, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 5:24.52. 4, Cancro, Ava, West, 5:26.97. 5, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 5:28.30. 6, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 5:34.30. (C - Final) 7, Taylor, Madison, Glacier, 5:37.12. 8, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 5:38.07. 9, Maganito, Elina G, Gallatin, 5:45.18. 10, Amundson, Corina D, Bozeman, 5:55.79. 11, Irvine, Hazel L, Bozeman, 5:56.24. 12, Wippert, Jaycie, West, 5:56.37.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Smith, Ellie L, Central, 6:04.33. 2, McKeon, Eloise, Columbia Falls, 6:04.35. 3, McKee, Aspen R, Polson, 6:27.62. 4, Smith, Liliana, Havre, 6:39.02. 5, Davison, Abigail, Central, 6:39.93. 6, McCrady, Linnea, Whitefish, 6:45.41.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Krattiger, Garrett, Helena High, 4:50.26. 2, Westenfelder, Leo S, Hellgate, 5:03.88. 3, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 5:04.33. 4, Urban, Isaac, Capital, 5:06.84. 5, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 5:09.01. 6, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 5:12.95. (C - Final) 7, Pizzolato, Sennett, Senior, 5:14.51. 8, Hommerding, Luke J, Sentinel, 5:19.52. 9, Jay, Jaricho E, Great Falls, 5:24.67. 10, Geddes, Ajax, Bozeman, 5:34.33. 11, Oberg, Ryan, Capital, 5:42.73. 12, Gautam, Madhav, Glacier, 5:56.22.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Shelton, Dylan B, Central, 5:03.67. 2, Sibson, Gavin, Whitefish, 5:23.08. 3, Sawyer, Truman, Polson, 5:47.83. 4, Piseno, Logan H, Central, 5:51.88. 5, Preputin, Koby, Havre, 6:16.17. 6, Clark, Quinn, Columbia Falls, 6:18.67.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:39.26. 2, Glacier High School 'A' 1:40.75. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:43.66. 4, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:46.10. 5, Helena High School 'A' 1:48.12. 6, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:48.77. (C - Final) 7, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:49.50. 8, Billings West High School 'A' 1:50.12. 9, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:50.18. 10, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:51.60. 11, Butte High School 'A' 1:54.50. 12, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.12.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:48.25. 2, Hardin High School 'A' 1:52.71. 3, Columbia Falls 'A' 1:55.88. 4, Polson High School 'A' 1:59.91. 5, Havre High School 'A' 2:06.25. 6, Bigfork High School 'A' 2:07.20.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:33.78. 2, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:35.42. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:37.51. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:37.78. 5, Glacier High School 'A' 1:38.02. 6, Helena High School 'A' 1:38.22. (C - Final) 7, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:38.88. 8, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:39.08. 9, Capital High School 'A' 1:40.48. 10, Belgrade High School 'A' 1:43.40. 11, Billings West High School 'A' 1:44.33. 12, Billings Senior High School 'A' 1:47.19.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Polson High School 'A' 1:36.05. 2, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 1:39.83. 3, Columbia Falls 'A' 1:42.18. 4, Havre High School 'A' 1:53.03. 5, Hardin High School 'A' 1:53.26.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 58.27. 2, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 58.38. 3, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 59.17. 4, Kingsland, Ella M, Great Falls, 59.57. 5, Kropf, Anna, CM Russell, 1:01.44. 6, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 1:02.45. (C - Final) 7, Spear, Malea F, Sentinel, 1:02.36. 8, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:03.41. 9, Gerhart, Victoria K, Big Sky/Loyola, 1:03.82. 10, Lund, Julia R, West, 1:05.23. 11, McAnally, Emily, Helena High, 1:07.71. 12, Melnick, Lucy, Glacier, 1:08.55.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Kunz, Myah H, Central, 1:04.89. 2, Smith, Ellie L, Central, 1:08.24. 3, Olson, Grace, Polson, 1:08.81. 4, Carroll, Elizabeth, Havre, 1:09.45. 5, Henning, Gillian, Central, 1:10.53. 6, Qunell, Emi, Whitefish, 1:14.35.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Krattiger, Garrett, Helena High, 51.46. 2, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 54.68. 3, Githens, Daniel E, West, 55.23. 4, Stevens, Eli S, Bozeman, 58.04. 5, Dennison, Wesley S, Hellgate, 58.59. 6, Clapper, Alex, Gallatin, 1:00.14. (C - Final) 7, Rosenthal, Nolan, Glacier, 1:01.62. 8, Teerink, Cameron, West, 1:01.81. 9, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 1:04.65. 10, Key, Ridley K, Hellgate, 1:06.37. 11, Rosen, Max L, Hellgate, 1:06.53.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Shelton, Dylan B, Central, 56.25. 2, McElwee, Teague, Polson, 59.21. 3, Piseno, Greyson, Central, 1:01.06. 4, Borgen, Thane, Columbia Falls, 1:06.18. 5, Lime, Avic, Columbia Falls, 1:07.94. 6, Bates, Teagan, Columbia Falls, 1:12.64.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, TenNapel, Julia R, Great Falls, 1:07.20. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 1:07.47. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 1:07.66. 4, Hardy, Myrka, Senior, 1:11.20. 5, Werni, Ava L, Sentinel, 1:12.39. 6, Flikkema, Brianne L, Belgrade, 1:13.49. (C - Final) 7, Oser, Taryn, Helena High, 1:10.17. 8, Gibbons, Gracie L, West, 1:12.08. 9, Leach, Kamiah A, Gallatin, 1:14.24. 10, Vornbrock, Hanna, Glacier, 1:14.34. 11, Belasco, Analise D, Bozeman, 1:14.66. 12, Lynch, Delaney, Capital, 1:16.44.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Beers, Megan G, Central, 1:15.16. 2, Cheff, Sadie, Columbia Falls, 1:16.88. 3, Torske, MacKenna G, Hardin, 1:18.75. 4, Courtnage, Ainsley, Havre, 1:21.54. 5, Davison, Abigail, Central, 1:23.11. 6, Richter, Sarah, East Helena, 1:25.91.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 1:00.18. 2, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 1:05.21. 3, Hiday, Noah J, Sentinel, 1:05.46. 4, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 1:05.80. 5, Cochran, Lincoln, Capital, 1:06.25. 6, Kendall, Troy, Belgrade, 1:08.78. (C - Final) 7, Brokaw, Griffin, Bozeman, 1:08.99. 8, Stetson, Finn R, Hellgate, 1:09.38. 9, McNeil, Ed, Glacier, 1:10.15. 10, Sanchez, EJ J, Great Falls, 1:10.36. 11, Wahl, Thomas D, Great Falls, 1:11.44. 12, Braun, Kei, Gallatin, 1:13.31.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Keith, Connor, Columbia Falls, 1:06.80. 2, Hraban, Aedan, Central, 1:12.77. 3, Mark, Toby J, Hardin, 1:13.44. 4, Taylor, Blake, Havre, 1:14.19.5, Cammon, Micah, Havre, 1:15.41.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 3:40.39. 2, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:42.48. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 3:43.24. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:45.79. 5, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:03.92. (C - Final) 7, Billings Senior High School 'A' 3:57.48. 8, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 4:04.44. 9, CM Russell High School 'A' 4:06.45. 10, Flathead High School 'A' 4:22.35. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 4:23.75. 12, Helena High School 'A' 4:30.93.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 4:02.85. 2, Havre High School 'A' 4:20.74. 3, Polson High School 'A' 4:26.85. 4, Whitefish High School 'A' 4:26.92. 5, Hardin High School 'A' 4:47.71. 6, Bigfork High School 'A' 4:48.29.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: (B - Final) 1, Glacier High School 'A' 3:26.24. 2, Billings West High School 'A' 3:27.22. 3, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:31.05. 4, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 3:32.13. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:43.09. 6, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:50.58. (C - Final) 7, CM Russell High School 'A' 4:01.80. 8, Flathead High School 'A' 4:06.42. 9, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:12.41. 10, Butte High School 'A' 4:52.84. 11, Belgrade High School 'A' 5:04.14.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AB: (A - Final) 1, Billings Central Catholic HS 'A' 3:32.67. 2, Polson High School 'A' 3:32.83. 3, Havre High School 'A' 3:47.14. 4, Columbia Falls 'A' 3:59.79.
