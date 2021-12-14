MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2021-22 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Dec. 12)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 26.98. 2, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 27.17. 3, Maria Bentz, Billings Senior 27.79. 4, Isabella Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 27.89. 5, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 28.04. 6, Neva Grewell, Billings West, 28.2. 7, Julia Lund, Billings West, 28.29. 8, Brynn King, Bozeman, 28.59. 9, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 28.74. 10, Skylar Swanson, Billings West, 29.01.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.79. 2, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 27.29. 3, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 27.64. 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 28.06. 5, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 29.06. 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 29.15. 7, Lilia Kuzyk, Bigfork, 29.63. 8, Andrea Three Irons, Hardin, 29.7. 9, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 30.15. 10, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 30.35.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 57.04. 2, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 57.93. 3, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 58.24. 4, Kennadi Iten, Kalispell Flathead, 1:01.89. 5, Neva Grewell, Billings West, 1:02.58. 6, Emily Mcanally, Helena, 1:02.77. 7, Ella Shropshire, Helena Capital, 1:03.23. 8, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 1:03.45. 9, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.68. 10, Peyton Summerhill, Bozeman, 1:04.82.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 53.62. 2, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:03.45. 3, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 1:04.55. 4, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:05.01. 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.6. 6, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 1:09.12. 7, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:09.23. 8, Gretel Vine, Whitefish, 1:09.66. 9, Emi Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.64. 10, Linnea McCrady, Whitefish, 1:10.92.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:06.86. 2, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:07.95. 3, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:08.79. 4, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:08.91. 5, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 2:10.58. 6, Emily Mcanally, Helena, 2:13.75. 7, Kennadi Iten, Kalispell Flathead, 2:17.06. 8, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 2:18.93. 9, Kaylee Macholz, Missoula Hellgate, 2:20.8. 10, Peyton Summerhill, Bozeman, 2:21.52.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:06.77. 2, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:19.03. 3, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:20.23. 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:20.67. 5, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 2:26.05. 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 2:34.74. 7, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:36.12. 8, Maddie Moultray, Columbia Falls, 2:37.93. 9, Ava Bee, Whitefish, 2:39.93. 10, Kaija Adams, Polson, 2:44.98.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:37.64. 2, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:37.95. 3, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:52.64. 4, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 6:02.44. 5, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 6:15.24. 6, Carley Trefts, Butte, 7:47.16. 7, Traci Johnson, Butte, 11:03.41.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:10.4. 2, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 6:15.94. 3, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 6:35.95. 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:39.28. 5, Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:43.12. 6, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 7:10.27. 7, Hope Morrison, Polson, 7:17.02. 8, Abby Uffleman, Hardin, 7:27.89. 9, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:45.24. 10, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 7:52.53.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 1:07.12. 2, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 1:07.47. 3, Julia Lund, Billings West, 1:07.76. 4, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:07.91. 5, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 1:09.83. 6, Ella Shropshire, Helena Capital, 1:10.91. 7, Alysa Kaufman, Billings West, 1:12.06. 8, Taylor Walker, Missoula Hellgate, 1:14.21. 9, Rosario Grillo, Kalispell Glacier, 1:15.15. 10, Hailey Johnson, Billings West, 1:15.32.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:03.00. 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.98. 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.96. 4, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:11.87. 5, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 1:13.14. 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:15.49. 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:16.67. 8, Samara Ritter, Columbia Falls, 1:18.35. 9, Liana Milburn, Billings Central, 1:18.48. 10, Andrea Three Irons, Hardin, 1:19.16.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:12.11. 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.33. 3, Hannah Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:15.15. 4, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.24. 5, Brianne Flikeema, Belgrade, 1:18.49. 6, Maria Bentz, Billings Senior, 1:19.45. 7, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:20.88. 8, Rugy Airhart, Missoula Big Sky, 1:22.34. 9, Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 1:22.61. 10, Eden Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:22.87.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 1:21.64. 2, Aliviah Pratt, Havre, 1:25.39. 3, Lilia Kuzyk, Bigfork, 1:26.73. 4, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 1:28.32. 5, Mia Ralston-Gust, Billings Central, 1:29.54. 6, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:31.18. 7, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 1:32.15. 8, Aspen McKee, Polson, 1:34.41. 9, Ashlee Osborn, Hardin, 1:36.31. 10, Maya Urselmann, Billings Central, 1:36.55.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:05.09. 2, Isabella Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:12.53. 3, Inge Etxezarreta, Helena Capital, 1:15.04. 4, Allison Christensen, Helena, 1:15.69. 5, Alysa Kaufman, Billings West, 1:15.93. 6, Hailey Johsnon, Billings West, 1:16.09. 7, Ella Dietrich, Bozeman, 1:16.41. 8, McKenzie Mason, Butte, 1:17.3. 9, Mallory Handelin, Bozeman, 1:24.27. 10, Keah Elgin, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:29.1.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:06.57. 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.64. 3, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 1:11.9. 4, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 1:19.9. 5, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:23.67. 6, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 1:33.4. 7, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 1:33.8. 8, Ava Bee, Whitefish, 1:36.9. 9, Mackenzie Dean, Havre, 1:47.2. 10, Hailey Hanson, Polson, 1:48.17.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:20.37. 2, Eva Hicks, Helena, 2:26.76. 3, Hannah Vanbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 2:27.65. 4, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 2:34.17. 5, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:37.48. 6, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 2:40.19. 7, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 2:40.8. 8, Ruby Airhart, Missoula Big Sky, 2:41.52. 9, Reagan Remmers, Missoula Big Sky, 2:52.72.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:23.87. 2, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:37.51. 3, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:43.8. 4, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 2:49.13. 5, Mia Ralston-Gust, Billings Central, 2:53.69. 6, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 2:54.96. 7, Samara Ritter, Columbia Falls, 2:59.57. 8, Aspen McKee, Polson, 3:00. 9, Alivia Pratt, Havre, 3:05.26. 10, Jolie Friar, Columbia Falls, 3:13.63.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:47.21. 2, Helena, 1:53.00. 3, Bozeman 1:56.69. 4, Billings West, 1:59.13. 5, Helena Capital, 2:07.48. 6, Billings Skyview, 2:09.6. 7, Butte, 2:15.06. 8, Kalispell Flathead, 2:16.03. 9, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:17.37. 10, Belgrade, 2:42.39.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.45. 2, Whitefish, 1:56.14. 3, Bigfork, 1:57.00, 4, Columbia Falls, 1:57.68. 5, Hardin, 1:59.25. 6, Polson, 2:29.86. 7, Havre, 2:36.18. 8, East Helena, 2:38.19.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Helena, 2:03.27. 2, Billings Skyview, 2:05.95. 3, Billings West, 2:05.97. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 2:08.13. 5, Missoula Big Sky, 2:12.12. 6, Bozeman, 2:12.99. 7, Billings Senior, 2:15.01. 8, Helena Capital, 2:21.38. 9, Missoula Hellgate, 2:29.04. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 2:33.5.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:11.76. 2, Bigfork, 2:13.17. 3, Columbia Falls, 2:15.13. 4, Hardin, 2:17.08. 5, Whitefish, 2:18.75. 6, Havre, 2:37.9. 7, Polson, 2:45.72. 8, East Helena, 2:58.92.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Billings Skyview, 3:58.85. 2, Kalispell Glacier, 4:00.96. 3, Bozeman, 4:08.76. 4, Billings West, 4:20.26. 5, Missoula Big Sky, 4:32.75. 6, Billings Senior, 4:37.48. 7, Missoula Hellgate, 4:42.64. 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:06.4. 9, Butte, 5:16.19.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 4:40.31. 2, Billings Central, 4:59.93. 3, Polson, 4:59.94. 4, Hardin, 5:06.1. 5, Havre, 5:24.99. 6, Bigfork, 5:30.85.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 23.55. 2, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.93. 3, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.18. 4, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 24.2. 5, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 24.36. 6, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 24.48. 7, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 25.26. 8, Hayden Gordon, Billings Skyview, 25.35. 9, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 25.73. 10, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 25.99.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Filipo Caporaso, Billings Central, 22.13. 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 23.85. 3, Jack McDaniel, 23.92. 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 24.22. 5, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 25.71. 6, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 26.29. 7, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 26.44. 8, Landon Brown, Whitefish, 26.49. 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 26.8. 10, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 28.77. 10, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 28.77.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 52.8. 2, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 52.95. 3, Marcus Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.96. 4, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 54.27. 5, Joseph Tierney, Kalispell Glacier, 54.29. 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 54.89. 7, Jude Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 57.41. 8, Elliot Thornblade, Missoula Hellgate, 57.55. 9, Jaedon Durfey, Kalispell Glacier, 59.76. 10, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, 1:00.16. 10, Hayden Gordon, Billings Skyview, 1:00.16.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 53.09. 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 54.59. 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 57.31. 4, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 58.31. 5, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 59.07. 6, Conner Keith, Columbia Falls, 59.97. 7, Landon Brown, Whitefish, 1:00.8. 8, William Wyman, Polson, 1:02.84. 9, Jordan Bartholomew, Billings Central, 1:03.54. 10, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 1:06.36.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.85. 2, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:59.9. 3, B Boyer, Bozeman, 2:00.39. 4, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:00.43. 5, Marcus Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:01.13. 6, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.47. 7, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:03.91. 8, Cole Dyk, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:07.56. 9, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 2:09.62. 10, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 2:12.13.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 2:06.65. 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:08.12. 3, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:12.96. 4, William Wyman, Polson, 2:21.02. 5, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:24.92. 6, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:26.62. 7, Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 2:38.34. 8, Kyle Schreiber, Billings Central, 2:39.99. 9, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 2:40.02. 10, Brendan McGovern, Billings Central, 2:45.73.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 5:19.05. 2, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 5:20.84. 3, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 5:25.79. 4, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:32.13. 5, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:35.92. 6, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 5:42.17. 7, Kyle Kirkwood, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:10.28. 8, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 6:15.53. 9, Max Rosen, Missoula Hellgate, 6:21.24. 10, Ladd Hucthinson, Butte, 6:48.25.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:40.7. 2, Guz Hertz, Polson, 5:43.89 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:46.98. 4, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:04.85. 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:18.53. 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:40.76. 7, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 7:05.95. 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 7:22.75. 9, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 7:28.74. 10, Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 7:41.24.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 58.94. 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 1:00.49. 3, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:03.7. 4, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 1:04.01. 5, Jude Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.17. 6, Joseph Tierney, Kalispell Glacier, 1:06.5. 7, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 1:08.01. 8, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 1:10.10. 9, Ardasher Usmonov, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:17.83. 10, Avic Lime, Kalispell Glacier, 1:19.45.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:00.58. 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 1:02.91. 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.09. 4, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.51. 5, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:05.83. 6, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.59. 7, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:15.32. 8, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 1:19.62. 9, Jordan Bartholomew, Billings Central, 1:20.02. 10, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 1:21.36.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.51. 2, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.04. 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:11.27. 4, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 1:13.19. 5, Cole Dyk, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:16.31. 6, Ladd Hutchinson, Butte, 1:16.33. 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:16.33. 8, Isaac Colby, Helena Capital, 1:18.21. 9, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:18.31. 10, Jack Melnick, Kalispell Glacier, 1:18.67.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:07.77. 2, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:12.38. 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:12.68. 4, Aeden Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.63. 5, Conner Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:15.3. 6, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:15.51. 7, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 1:15.57. 8, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:17.43. 9, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:17.99. 10, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:19.55.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Long Huynh, Billings West, 56.47. 2, Syler Pizzolato, Bililngs Senior, 58.04. 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 58.31. 4, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.68. 5, Isaac Colby, Helena Capital, 1:05.11. 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:05.6. 7, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:08.05. 8, Kyle Kirkwood, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:11.8.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 59.51. 2, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:01.56. 3, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:01.72. 4, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:09.19. 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 1:11.52. 6, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:16.14. 7, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 1:16.62.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:08.35. 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:11.54. 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:17.28. 4, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:26.66. 5, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 2:29.8. 6, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 2:29.98. 7, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 2:40.04. 8, Kershaw Mellott, Butte, 2:49.4. 9, Ziah Garza, Butte, 2:53.28. 10, Ian Dyk, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:59.89.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Filipo Caporaso, Billings Central, 2:05.98. 2, Daniel Apostol, 2:07.71. 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:16.72. 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 2:21.18. 5, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:29.13. 6, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:29.87. 7, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:34.79. 8, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 2:39.95. 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:40.99. 10, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 2:48.04.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:35.76. 2, Helena Capital, 1:46.16. 3, Billings Skyview, 1:58.72. 4, Billings West, 1:59.27. 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:08.54. 6, Belgrade, 2:16.28. 7, Butte, 2:27.68.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:39.9. 2, Billings Central, 4:59.93. 3, Polson, 4:59.94. 4, Hardin, 5:06.1. 5, Havre, 5:24.99. 6, Bigfork, 5:30.85.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:48.94. 2, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:51.61. 3, Billings West, 1:52.11. 4, Helena Capital, 1:58.9. 5, Bozeman, 2:01.49. 6, Billings Skyview, 2:09.89. 7, Belgrade, 2:21.15.
A-B 200 Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:53.65. 2, Billings Central, 1:55.38. 3, Whitefish, 1:57.4. 4, Hardin, 2:02.83. 5, Polson, 2:32.89.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Billings West, 3:43.94. 2, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:44.48. 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:50.64. 4, Bozeman, 4:02.41. 5, Billings Skyview, 4:08.56. 6, Butte, 4:15.78.. 7, Belgrade 4:47.2.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 3:58.33, 2, Columbia Falls, 4:16.97. 3, Billings Central, 4:24.58. 4, Havre, 4:54.89. 5, Hardin, 5:08.84.
