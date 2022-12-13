MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List

Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.

(As of Dec. 13)

AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 3, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 27.07; 4, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 27.2; 5, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 27.27; 6, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 27.93; 7, Hope Kirschman, Billings West, 28.57; 8, Samanhta Symington, Missoula Big Sky, 28.91; 9, Emma Pachek, Great Falls, 29.05; 10, Gabriella Radley, Helena, 29.27.

A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.27; 2, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.78; 3, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 28.87; 4, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.93; 5, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 29.3; 6, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 29.55; 7, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 29.69; 8, Rayna Mercer, Whitefish, 30.67; 9, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 31.19; 10, Lauren Krebs, Hardin, 31.56.

AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 4, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.8; 5, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 1:01.48; 6, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.21; 7, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:02.48; 8, Alexis Hubber, Bozeman, 1:03.28; Kennadi Iten, Kalispell Flathead, 1:03.99; 10, Madison Remmers, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.11.

A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:01.6; 2, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:04.14; 3, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:04.8; 4, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.84; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 7, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:08.12; 8, Emi Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.53; 9, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 1:11.42; 10, Georgia Morrell, Whitefish, 1:11.44.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 2, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.27; 3, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84; 4, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:08.32; 5, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:09.67; 6, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 2:09.83; 7, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:14.4; 8, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 2:18.52; 9, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 2:19.16; 10, Grace Klempel, Great Falls CMR, 2:24.61.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 2, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 3, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:33.3; 4, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:36.61; 5, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:37.31; 6, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 2:39.59; 7, Linnea McCrady, Whitefish, 2:41.12; 8, Sarah Old Elk, Hardin, 2:43.5; 9, Georgia Morrell, Whitefish, 2:44.03; 10, Ashlyn McGill, Bigfork, 2:45.95.

AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 2, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:43.56; 3, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:57; 4, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 6:01.69; 5, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 6:09.89; 6, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 6:18.31; 7, Lynley McComas, Billings Senior, 6:26.94; 8, Lucciana Baarson, Great Falls, 6:39.72; 9, Adriana Mertz, Great Falls, 6:52.51; 10, Bethany Armstong, Kalispell Flathead, 6:59.28.

A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:32.53; 2, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:57.59; 4, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:14.65; 5, Gianna Haney, Billings Central, 7:19.6; 6, Hailey Hanson, Polson, 7:25.07; 7, Isabella Ericksen, Hardin, 7:26.3; 8, Willow Riggin, Havre, 7:26.54; 9, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 7:41.7; 10, Jayla Meldrum, Havre, 7:45.87.

AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.46; 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 3, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.65; 4, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.74; 5, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:06; 6, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 1:06.48; 7, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:08.52; 8, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:09.45; 9, Julia Lund, Billings West, 1:09.53; 10, Alexis Hubber, Bozeman, 1:10.21.

A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.95; 5, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 6, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:16.7; 7, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:20.02; 8, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 1:20.32; 9, Rayna Mercer, Whitefish, 1:21.61; 10, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 1:23.08.

AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:11.08; 3, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 4, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 5, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:11.55; 6, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:15.08; 7, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:16.26; 8, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.41; 9, Danielle Hanson, Billings West, 1:18.07; 10, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:18.15.

A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:20.5; 3, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:22.33; 4, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 5, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:26.21; 6, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 1:31.45; 7, Willow Riggin, Havre, 1:32.13; 8, Aspen McKee, Polson, 1:32.34; 9, Jolie Friar, Columbia Falls, 1:36.07; 10, Ashlyn McGill, Bigfork, 1:37.73.

AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.78; 2, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 3, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 5, Brynn King, Bozeman, 1:07.14; 6, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:10.43; 7, Olivia Thurmond, Butte, 1:11.59; 8, Sierra Richert, Billings Senior, 1:11.75; 9, Samantha Duke, Billings West, 1:13.04; 10, Hazel Irvine, Bozeman, 1:15.37.

A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.44; 3, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 4, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:26.8; 6, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 1:40.86; 7, Mackenzie Dean, Havre, 1:43.06; 8, Trinity Lefthand, Hardin, 1:59.91; Ail Maloughney, Havre, 2:00.76.

AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 3, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 4, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 5, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 2:27.56; 6, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:28.15; 7, Danielle Hanson, Billings West, 2:31.13; 8, Julia Lund, Billings West, 2:38.25; 9, Delaney Lynch, Helena Capital, 2:38.55; 10, Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 2:38.78.

A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 2, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 3, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:40.78; 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 2:49.25; 6, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 3:02.42; 7, Mackenzie Dean, Havre, 3:13.87; 8, Rylee TurnsPlenty, Hardin, 3:18.79; 9, Lucia Pallone, Hardin, 3:41.08.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.77; 2, Great Falls, 1:54.09; 3, Bozeman, 1:57.74; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:04.4; 5, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.34; 6, Billings Skyview, 2:05.5; 7, Butte, 2:06.71; 8, Helena Cpital, 2:07.37; 9, Helena, 2:09.22; 10, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.46.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.89; 2, Hardin, 1:58.87; 3, Havre, 2:12.39; 4, Whitefish, 2:12.51; 5, Columbia Falls, 2:22.48; 6, Bigfork, 2:29.74.

AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:55.94; 2, Great Falls, 1:57.16; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.31; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 5, Billings West, 1:59.13; 6, Bozeman, 2:05.75; 7, Billings Senior, 2:09.2; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 2:15.1; 9, Butte, 2:15.74; 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:16.61.

A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 3, Hardin, 2:14.55; 4, Polson, 2:17.8; 5, Havre, 2:21.94; 6, Whitefish, 2:26.07; 7, Bigfork, 2:58.54.

AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:53.48; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:56.38; 3, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 4, Billings West, 4:06.36; 5, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 6, Billings Senior, 4:24.28; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:26.69; 8, Kalispell Glacier, 4:29.37; 9, Missoula Big Sky, 4:39.12; 10, Kalispell Flathead, 6:18.9.

A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:26.21; 2, Polson, 4:34.05; 3, Havre, 4:42.45; 4, Whitefish, 4:47.93; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:49.73; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:28.81.

AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.91; 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 23.32; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.54; 4, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 24.52; 5, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.64; 6, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 25.09; 7, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, 25.23; 8, Caleb Rodriguez, Billings West, 25.28; 9, Jack Melnick, Kalispell Glacier, 25.33; 10, Dylan Neese, Billings Skyview, 25.9.

A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 24.17; 2, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.63; 3, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 26.77; 4, Blake Taylor, Havre, 27.44; 5, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 28.09; 6, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 29.55; 7, David Ramshaw, Billings Central, 29.75; 8, Josh Reed, Polson, 30.12; 9, William Zink, Billings Central, 30.18; 10, Chase Mariani, Havre, 30.24.

AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 51.51; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 52.56; 3, B Boyer, Bozeman, 54.17; 4, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 54.85; 5, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 56.86; 6, Caleb Rodriguez, Billings West, 57.54; 7, Dylan Neese, Billings Skyview, 57.61; 8, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 59.88; Andrey Butler, Helena Capital, 59.96; Jace Riggin, Great Falls, 1:00.11.

A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56; 3, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 1:03.43; 4, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:04.53; 5, Bowman Seitz, Billings Central, 1:05.14; 6, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:05.48; 7, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:08.65; 8, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 1:08.91; 9, Ian Brandon, Billings Central, 1:12.2; 10, Nolan Harada, Billings Central, 1:12.45.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 2, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 3, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 4, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:00.64; 5, Jericho Jay, Great Falls, 2:05.37; 6, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:07.43; 7, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 2:07.91; 8, Nolan Rosenthal, Kalispell Glacier, 2:13.46; 9, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 2:20.61; 10, Ian Dyk, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.23.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:58.41; 2, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 2:01.64; 3, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 4, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 5, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65; 6, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:22.12; 7, Micah Cammon, Havre, 2:23.95; 8, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:30.74; 9, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 2:37.08; 10, Nate Gregoire, 2:38.74.

AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Jericho Jay, Kalispell Glacier, 5:39.89; 2, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 5:51.4; 3, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 5:57.99; 4, Aaron Bergman, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:04.53; 5, Ardasher Usmonov, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:05.94; 6, Elias Jacobsen, Bozeman, 6:35.37; 7, Mario Vanni, Belgrade, 7:27.67; 8, Blair Hamry, Butte, 8:00.78. 

A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58; 2, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:19.99; 3, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:21.5; 4, Josh Reed, Polson, 7:17.77; 5, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 7:37.69; 6, Brendan McGovern, Billings Central, 7:46.13; 7, Chase Mariani, Havre, 8:31.99.

AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 58.09; 3, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 4, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 5, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:03.11; 6, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.57; 7, Ryan Oberg, Helena Capital, 1:04.95; 8, Nolan Rosenthal, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.23; 9, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 1:06.93; 10, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:07.

A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.84; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 4, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.8; 5, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 6, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:14.59; 7, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 1:16.49; 8, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:17.19; 9, Koby Preputin, Havre, 1:18.53; 10, Bowman Seitz, Billings Central, 1:19.78.

AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 2, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:11.8; 3, Kei Braun, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:14.91; 4, Jack Melnick, Kalispell Glacier, 1:15.9; 5, David Stone, Butte, 1:17.41; 6, Aidan VanWyk, Helena, 1:18.68; 7, Nathan Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:19.38; 8, Griffin Brokaw, Bozeman, 1:20.79; 9, Dallin Bushman, Billings Skyview, 1:21.8; 10, Kaelan Birks, Kalispell Glacier, 1:23.07.

A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:08.29; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 3, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.66; 4, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 5, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:28.39; 6, William Zink, Billings Central, 1:30.18; 7, Nolan Harada, Billings Central, 1:38.59; 8, Jackson Siemens, Havre, 1:52.89.

AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 2, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 3, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.03; 4, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76; 5, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:01.22; 6, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:02.29; 7, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:02.61; 8, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 1:06.09; 9, David Stone, Butte, 1:06.45; 10, Nathan Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.61.

A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 3, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 4, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:12.91.

AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 2, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:20.31; 3, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 2:25.49; 4, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 2:23.46; 5, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 2:34.89; 6, Aaron Bergman, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:36.66; 7, Aidan VanWyk, Helena, 2:40.04; 8, Ziah Garza, Butte, 2:50.31; 9, Gavin Brokaw, Bozeman, 3:09.26.

A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:28.17; 6, Brady Seder, Hardin, 2:53.15; 7, Jacob Burmeister, Billings Central, 2:58.36.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 2, Bozeman, 1:49.23; 3, Billings West, 1:52.11; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:53.49; 5, Butte, 1:56.89; 6, Great Falls, 1:58.07; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:58.87; 8, Helena Capital, 2:07.93; 9, Belgrade, 2:13.65.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:53.23; 4, Havre, 1:54.41; 5, Hardin, 2:10.92.

AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:47.66; 2, Great Falls, 1:50.44; 3, Billings West, 1:50.68; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:52.84; 5, Bozeman, 1:55; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:58.87; 7, Butte, 2:16.8; 8, Belgrade, 2:18.06; 9, Helena Capital, 2:20.68.

A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Polson, 1:56.52; 2, Columbia Falls, 2:01.58; 3, Havre, 2:03.42; 4, Billings Central, 2:14.99; 5, Hardin, 2:27.3. 

AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Billings West, 3:40.48; 2, Bozeman, 3:46.07; 3, Great Falls, 3:46.19; 4, Billings Skyview, 4:20.9; 5, Kalispell Glacier, 4:24.05; 6, Butte, 7:05.46.

A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 2, Columbia Falls, 4:18.53; 3, Havre, 4:43.19.

