MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Dec. 13)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 3, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 27.07; 4, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 27.2; 5, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 27.27; 6, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 27.93; 7, Hope Kirschman, Billings West, 28.57; 8, Samanhta Symington, Missoula Big Sky, 28.91; 9, Emma Pachek, Great Falls, 29.05; 10, Gabriella Radley, Helena, 29.27.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.27; 2, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.78; 3, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 28.87; 4, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.93; 5, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 29.3; 6, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 29.55; 7, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 29.69; 8, Rayna Mercer, Whitefish, 30.67; 9, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 31.19; 10, Lauren Krebs, Hardin, 31.56.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 4, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.8; 5, Rachel Hirschi, Billings Skyview, 1:01.48; 6, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.21; 7, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:02.48; 8, Alexis Hubber, Bozeman, 1:03.28; Kennadi Iten, Kalispell Flathead, 1:03.99; 10, Madison Remmers, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.11.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:01.6; 2, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:04.14; 3, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:04.8; 4, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.84; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 7, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:08.12; 8, Emi Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.53; 9, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 1:11.42; 10, Georgia Morrell, Whitefish, 1:11.44.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 2, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.27; 3, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84; 4, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:08.32; 5, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:09.67; 6, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 2:09.83; 7, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:14.4; 8, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 2:18.52; 9, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 2:19.16; 10, Grace Klempel, Great Falls CMR, 2:24.61.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 2, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 3, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:33.3; 4, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:36.61; 5, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:37.31; 6, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 2:39.59; 7, Linnea McCrady, Whitefish, 2:41.12; 8, Sarah Old Elk, Hardin, 2:43.5; 9, Georgia Morrell, Whitefish, 2:44.03; 10, Ashlyn McGill, Bigfork, 2:45.95.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 2, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:43.56; 3, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:57; 4, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 6:01.69; 5, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 6:09.89; 6, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 6:18.31; 7, Lynley McComas, Billings Senior, 6:26.94; 8, Lucciana Baarson, Great Falls, 6:39.72; 9, Adriana Mertz, Great Falls, 6:52.51; 10, Bethany Armstong, Kalispell Flathead, 6:59.28.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:32.53; 2, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:57.59; 4, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:14.65; 5, Gianna Haney, Billings Central, 7:19.6; 6, Hailey Hanson, Polson, 7:25.07; 7, Isabella Ericksen, Hardin, 7:26.3; 8, Willow Riggin, Havre, 7:26.54; 9, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 7:41.7; 10, Jayla Meldrum, Havre, 7:45.87.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.46; 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 3, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.65; 4, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.74; 5, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:06; 6, Victoria Gerhart, Missoula Big Sky, 1:06.48; 7, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:08.52; 8, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:09.45; 9, Julia Lund, Billings West, 1:09.53; 10, Alexis Hubber, Bozeman, 1:10.21.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.95; 5, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 6, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:16.7; 7, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:20.02; 8, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 1:20.32; 9, Rayna Mercer, Whitefish, 1:21.61; 10, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 1:23.08.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:11.08; 3, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 4, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 5, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:11.55; 6, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:15.08; 7, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:16.26; 8, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.41; 9, Danielle Hanson, Billings West, 1:18.07; 10, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:18.15.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:20.5; 3, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:22.33; 4, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 5, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:26.21; 6, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 1:31.45; 7, Willow Riggin, Havre, 1:32.13; 8, Aspen McKee, Polson, 1:32.34; 9, Jolie Friar, Columbia Falls, 1:36.07; 10, Ashlyn McGill, Bigfork, 1:37.73.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.78; 2, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 3, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 5, Brynn King, Bozeman, 1:07.14; 6, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:10.43; 7, Olivia Thurmond, Butte, 1:11.59; 8, Sierra Richert, Billings Senior, 1:11.75; 9, Samantha Duke, Billings West, 1:13.04; 10, Hazel Irvine, Bozeman, 1:15.37.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.44; 3, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 4, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:26.8; 6, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 1:40.86; 7, Mackenzie Dean, Havre, 1:43.06; 8, Trinity Lefthand, Hardin, 1:59.91; Ail Maloughney, Havre, 2:00.76.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 3, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 4, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 5, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 2:27.56; 6, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:28.15; 7, Danielle Hanson, Billings West, 2:31.13; 8, Julia Lund, Billings West, 2:38.25; 9, Delaney Lynch, Helena Capital, 2:38.55; 10, Karys Camp, Kalispell Glacier, 2:38.78.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 2, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 3, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:40.78; 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 2:49.25; 6, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 3:02.42; 7, Mackenzie Dean, Havre, 3:13.87; 8, Rylee TurnsPlenty, Hardin, 3:18.79; 9, Lucia Pallone, Hardin, 3:41.08.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.77; 2, Great Falls, 1:54.09; 3, Bozeman, 1:57.74; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:04.4; 5, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.34; 6, Billings Skyview, 2:05.5; 7, Butte, 2:06.71; 8, Helena Cpital, 2:07.37; 9, Helena, 2:09.22; 10, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.46.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.89; 2, Hardin, 1:58.87; 3, Havre, 2:12.39; 4, Whitefish, 2:12.51; 5, Columbia Falls, 2:22.48; 6, Bigfork, 2:29.74.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:55.94; 2, Great Falls, 1:57.16; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.31; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 5, Billings West, 1:59.13; 6, Bozeman, 2:05.75; 7, Billings Senior, 2:09.2; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 2:15.1; 9, Butte, 2:15.74; 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:16.61.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 3, Hardin, 2:14.55; 4, Polson, 2:17.8; 5, Havre, 2:21.94; 6, Whitefish, 2:26.07; 7, Bigfork, 2:58.54.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:53.48; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:56.38; 3, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 4, Billings West, 4:06.36; 5, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 6, Billings Senior, 4:24.28; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:26.69; 8, Kalispell Glacier, 4:29.37; 9, Missoula Big Sky, 4:39.12; 10, Kalispell Flathead, 6:18.9.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:26.21; 2, Polson, 4:34.05; 3, Havre, 4:42.45; 4, Whitefish, 4:47.93; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:49.73; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:28.81.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.91; 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 23.32; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.54; 4, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 24.52; 5, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.64; 6, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 25.09; 7, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, 25.23; 8, Caleb Rodriguez, Billings West, 25.28; 9, Jack Melnick, Kalispell Glacier, 25.33; 10, Dylan Neese, Billings Skyview, 25.9.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 24.17; 2, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.63; 3, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 26.77; 4, Blake Taylor, Havre, 27.44; 5, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 28.09; 6, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 29.55; 7, David Ramshaw, Billings Central, 29.75; 8, Josh Reed, Polson, 30.12; 9, William Zink, Billings Central, 30.18; 10, Chase Mariani, Havre, 30.24.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 51.51; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 52.56; 3, B Boyer, Bozeman, 54.17; 4, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 54.85; 5, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 56.86; 6, Caleb Rodriguez, Billings West, 57.54; 7, Dylan Neese, Billings Skyview, 57.61; 8, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 59.88; Andrey Butler, Helena Capital, 59.96; Jace Riggin, Great Falls, 1:00.11.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56; 3, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 1:03.43; 4, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:04.53; 5, Bowman Seitz, Billings Central, 1:05.14; 6, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:05.48; 7, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:08.65; 8, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 1:08.91; 9, Ian Brandon, Billings Central, 1:12.2; 10, Nolan Harada, Billings Central, 1:12.45.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 2, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 3, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 4, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:00.64; 5, Jericho Jay, Great Falls, 2:05.37; 6, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:07.43; 7, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 2:07.91; 8, Nolan Rosenthal, Kalispell Glacier, 2:13.46; 9, Ben Langen, Bozeman, 2:20.61; 10, Ian Dyk, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.23.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:58.41; 2, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 2:01.64; 3, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 4, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 5, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65; 6, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:22.12; 7, Micah Cammon, Havre, 2:23.95; 8, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:30.74; 9, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 2:37.08; 10, Nate Gregoire, 2:38.74.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Jericho Jay, Kalispell Glacier, 5:39.89; 2, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 5:51.4; 3, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 5:57.99; 4, Aaron Bergman, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:04.53; 5, Ardasher Usmonov, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:05.94; 6, Elias Jacobsen, Bozeman, 6:35.37; 7, Mario Vanni, Belgrade, 7:27.67; 8, Blair Hamry, Butte, 8:00.78.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58; 2, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:19.99; 3, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:21.5; 4, Josh Reed, Polson, 7:17.77; 5, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 7:37.69; 6, Brendan McGovern, Billings Central, 7:46.13; 7, Chase Mariani, Havre, 8:31.99.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 58.09; 3, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 4, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 5, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:03.11; 6, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.57; 7, Ryan Oberg, Helena Capital, 1:04.95; 8, Nolan Rosenthal, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.23; 9, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 1:06.93; 10, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:07.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.84; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 4, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.8; 5, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 6, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:14.59; 7, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 1:16.49; 8, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:17.19; 9, Koby Preputin, Havre, 1:18.53; 10, Bowman Seitz, Billings Central, 1:19.78.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 2, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:11.8; 3, Kei Braun, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:14.91; 4, Jack Melnick, Kalispell Glacier, 1:15.9; 5, David Stone, Butte, 1:17.41; 6, Aidan VanWyk, Helena, 1:18.68; 7, Nathan Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:19.38; 8, Griffin Brokaw, Bozeman, 1:20.79; 9, Dallin Bushman, Billings Skyview, 1:21.8; 10, Kaelan Birks, Kalispell Glacier, 1:23.07.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:08.29; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 3, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.66; 4, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 5, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:28.39; 6, William Zink, Billings Central, 1:30.18; 7, Nolan Harada, Billings Central, 1:38.59; 8, Jackson Siemens, Havre, 1:52.89.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 2, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 3, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.03; 4, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76; 5, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:01.22; 6, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:02.29; 7, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:02.61; 8, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 1:06.09; 9, David Stone, Butte, 1:06.45; 10, Nathan Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.61.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 3, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 4, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:12.91.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 2, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:20.31; 3, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 2:25.49; 4, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 2:23.46; 5, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 2:34.89; 6, Aaron Bergman, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:36.66; 7, Aidan VanWyk, Helena, 2:40.04; 8, Ziah Garza, Butte, 2:50.31; 9, Gavin Brokaw, Bozeman, 3:09.26.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:28.17; 6, Brady Seder, Hardin, 2:53.15; 7, Jacob Burmeister, Billings Central, 2:58.36.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 2, Bozeman, 1:49.23; 3, Billings West, 1:52.11; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:53.49; 5, Butte, 1:56.89; 6, Great Falls, 1:58.07; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:58.87; 8, Helena Capital, 2:07.93; 9, Belgrade, 2:13.65.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:53.23; 4, Havre, 1:54.41; 5, Hardin, 2:10.92.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:47.66; 2, Great Falls, 1:50.44; 3, Billings West, 1:50.68; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:52.84; 5, Bozeman, 1:55; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:58.87; 7, Butte, 2:16.8; 8, Belgrade, 2:18.06; 9, Helena Capital, 2:20.68.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Polson, 1:56.52; 2, Columbia Falls, 2:01.58; 3, Havre, 2:03.42; 4, Billings Central, 2:14.99; 5, Hardin, 2:27.3.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Billings West, 3:40.48; 2, Bozeman, 3:46.07; 3, Great Falls, 3:46.19; 4, Billings Skyview, 4:20.9; 5, Kalispell Glacier, 4:24.05; 6, Butte, 7:05.46.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 2, Columbia Falls, 4:18.53; 3, Havre, 4:43.19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.