MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Dec. 20)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.67; 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 4, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 5, Emily Hensiek, Missoula Hellgate, 26.65; 6, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 26.68; 7, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 26.94; 8, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 27.01; 9, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 27.2; 10, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 27.27.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.91; 2, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.27; 3, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.78; 4, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 28.87; 5, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.93; 6, Eliizabeth Carroll, Havre, 29.02; 7, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 29.3; 8, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 29.43; 9, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 29.55; 10, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 29.69.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Madilyn McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 5, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 6, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.8; 7, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 59.94; 8, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:00.33; 9, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.34; 10, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.48.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:01.6; 2, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:04.14; 3, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 1:04.37; 4, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:04.58; 5, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:04.8; 6, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14; 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.84; 7, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 9, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:08.12; 10, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:09.75.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 2, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.27; 3, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.47; 4, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84; 5, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:08.79; 6, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:09.67; 7, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 2:09.83; 8, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 2:10.41; 9, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 2:11.22; 10, Ashtyn Lilyquist, Belgrade, 2:11.82.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 2, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 3, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:33.3; 4, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:36.61; 5, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:37.31; 6, Rylee TurnsPlenty, Hardin, 2:38.23; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 2:39.59; 8, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 2:40.09; 9, Linnea McCrady, Whitefish, 2:41.12; 10, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 2:41.44.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 2, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:33.62; 3, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 4, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:43.56; 5, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:57; 6, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 5:58.54; 7, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 6:01.69; 8, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 6:03.36; 9, Analise Belasco, Bozeman, 6:09.89; 10, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 6:18.31.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 2, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 4 Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:40.38; 5, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:57.59; 6, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:14.65; 7, Gianna Haney, Billings Central, 7:19.6; 8, Hailey Hanson, Polson, 7:25.07; 9, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 7:25.15; 10, Isabella Ericksen, Hardin, 7:26.3.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.46; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.64; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.65; 7, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:05.27; 8, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.65; 9, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 1:05.74; 10, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:06.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.95; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 6, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.28; 7, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 8, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:16.7; 9, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:20.02; 10, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 1:20.32.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:10.62; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR,1:11.06; 4, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 5, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 6, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.48; 7, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:15.08; 8, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:16.26; 9, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.41; 10, Danielle Hanson, Billings West, 1:18.07.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:20.5; 3, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:22.33; 4, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 5, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 6, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:26.21; 7, Sarah Richter, East Helena, 1:30.17; 8, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 1:31.45; 9, Willow Riggin, Havre, 1:32.13; 10, Aspen McKee, Polson, 1:32.34.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:01.31; 3, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 4, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 5, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 7, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 8, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.33; 9, Emily Hensiek, Missoula Hellgate, 1:06.61; 10, Brynn King, Bozeman, 1:07.14.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.44; 3, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 4, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81; 6, Lilliana Smith, Havre, 1:19.64; 7, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:26.8; 8, Rylee TurnsPlenty, Hardin, 1:29.82; 9, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 1:29.85; 10, Chloe Baker, Hardin, 1:40.86.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.73; 3, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 5, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 6, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 7, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:26.27; 8, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 2:27.48; 9, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 2:27.56; 10, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:28.15.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 2, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 3, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:40.78; 4, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 5, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:44.76; 6, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 2:45.52; 7, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 2:48.52; 8, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 2:49.25; 9, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 2:53.35; 10, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 3:02.42.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.77; 2, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:46.41; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:49.58; 5, Bozeman, 1:53.7; 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:54.71; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 1:56.64; 8, Belgrade, 2:03.89; 9, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.34; 10, Billings Skyview, 2:05.5.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.89; 2, Hardin, 1:56.55; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:02.86; 4, Whitefish, 2:06.73; 5, Havre, 2:09.92; 6, Polson, 2:13.68; 7, Bigfork, 2:17.28; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 2, Great Falls, 1:55.46; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.28; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 5, Billings West, 1:59.13; 6, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.33; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 2:05.12; 8, Bozeman, 2:05.66; 9, Billings Senior, 2:09.2; 10, Missoula Hellgate, 2:09.22.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:24.62; 7, East Helena, 2:53.84; 8, Bigfork, 2:58.54.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:51.31; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 4, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 5, Billings West, 4:06.36; 6, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:19.65; 8, Billings Senior, 4:24.28; 9, Helena, 4:31.38; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 4:39.08.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:25.58; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:18.4.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.89; 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 23.04; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.54; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 23.56; 5, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.94; 6, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 23.96; 7, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.13; 8, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 24.32; 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 24.52; 10, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 24.93.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 24.17; 2, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17; 3, Conner McKay, Havre, 25.64; 4, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 26.77; 5, Blake Taylor, Havre, 27.44; 6, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 28.09; 7, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 29.55; 7, Koby Preputin, Havre, 29.55; 9, David Ramshaw, Billings Central, 29.75; 10, Josh Reed, Polson, 30.12.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 50.27; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.6; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 52.56; 5, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66; 6, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 53.19; 7, B Boyer, Bozeman, 54.17; 8, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 54.85; 9, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 55.18; 10, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 55.38.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54; 3, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56; 4, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:03.04; 5, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 1:03.43; 6, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 1:04.5; 7, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:04.53; 8, Bowman Seitz, Billings Central, 1:05.14; 9, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:05.48; 10, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:08.65.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 2, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 3, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.49; 4, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 5, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:00.64; 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 2:03.97; 7, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 2:04.02; 8, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 2:05.28; 9, Jericho Jay, Great Falls, 2:05.37; 10, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:07.43.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 2, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:58.41; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 2:01.64; 4, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 5, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 6, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65; 7, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:22.12; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 2:23.95; 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:30.74; 10, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 2:32.32.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:23.79; 2, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:25.04; 2, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 5:39.19; 4, Jericho Jay, Kalispell Glacier, 5:39.89; 5, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:42.42; 6, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 5:43.25; 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 5:51.4; 8, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 5:55.59; 9, Aaron Bergman, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:00.96; 10, Ardasher Usmonov, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:05.94.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58; 2, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:19.99; 3, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:21.5; 4, Koby Preputin, Havre, 7:02.51; 5, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 7:04.32; 6, Josh Reed, Polson, 7:106.98; 7, Johnathan Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 7:37.69; 8, Brendan McGovern, Billings Central, 7:46.13; 9, Chase Mariani, Havre, 8:31.99.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 58.09; 3, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 4, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 5, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21; 6, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.68; 7, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:03.03; 8, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:03.11; 9, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.57; 10, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 1:04.88.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.84; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 4, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.8; 5, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 6, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:14.59; 7, Connor McKay, Havre, 1:16.1; 8, Zane Meuter, Whitefish, 1:16.49; 9, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:17.19; 10, Koby Preputin, Havre, 1:18.53.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.55; 2, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.89; 3, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 4, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 5, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:09.65; 6, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 1:10.41; 7, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 1:11.49; 8, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 1:11.52; 9, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:11.8; 10, EJ Sanchez, Great Falls, 1:13.91.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:08.29; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 3, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.66; 4, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 5, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:18.18; 6, Hayden Clairmont, Polson, 1:26.61; 7, William Zink, Billings Central, 1:30.18; 8, Brady Seder, Hardin, 1:33.02; 9, Nolan Harada, Billings Central, 1:38.59; 10, Jackson Siemens, Havre, 1:52.89.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.77; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 58.47; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 5, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 59.69; 6, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 59.8; 7, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76; 8, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:01.22; 9, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:02.29; 10, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:02.61.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 4, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 5, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 6, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:12.91; 7, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:21.03; 8, Brady Seder, Hardin, 1:24.21.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Connor Miznerr, Missoula Sentinel, 2:13.04; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 4, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 2:18.08; 5, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 2:18.61; 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 2:18.63; 7, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:20.31; 8, Ryan Oberg, Helena Capital, 2:24.81; 9, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 2:25.1; 10, Christopher Long, Great Falls, 2:25.49.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91; 6, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:26.92; 7, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:36.06; 8, Brady Seder, Hardin, 2:53.15; 9, Jacob Burmeister, Billings Central, 2:58.36.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 1:37.16; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:42.19; 5, Bozeman, 1:42.78; 6, Great Falls, 1:43.02; 7, Billings West, 1:52.11; 8, Billings Skyview, 1:52.95; 9, Butte, 1:56.89; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 1:59.12.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:43.98; 4, Whitefish, 1:45.24; 5, Havre, 1:49.32; 5, Hardin, 2:10.54.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:46.1; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:48.55; 4, Great Falls, 1:50.43; 5, Billings West, 1:50.68; 6, Helena, 1:51.78; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:52.71; 8, Helena Capital, 1:53.57; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.88; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:58.29.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.64; 2, Polson, 1:56.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:56.68; 4, Havre, 2:02.02; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.33; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.66; 2, Billings West, 3:40.48; 3, Great Falls, 3:42.45; 4, Helena, 3:45.10; 5, Bozeman, 3:45.8; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:46.84; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:47.35; 8, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 9, Billings Skyview, 4:20.9; 10, Butte, 4:31.98.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:56.06; 4, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 5, Hardin, 4:21.63; 6, Havre, 4:43.19.
