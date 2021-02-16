MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2020-21 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Feb. 16)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 24.75. 2, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 24.78. 3, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.87. 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.13. 5, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 25.21. 6, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 25.64. 7, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 26.08. 8, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 26.12. 9, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 26.27. 10, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.3.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 24.98. 2, Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 26.95. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.96. 4, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 27.25. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 27.27. 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 27.38. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 27.48. 8, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 27.64. 9, Kyla Burchard, 27.66. 10, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.7.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 52.53. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.5. 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.37. 4, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 55.53. 5, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 55.63. 6, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 56.16. 7, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 56.22. 8, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 56.68. 9, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 57.11. 10, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 57.49.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 54.1. 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 57.4. 3, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 59.03. 4, Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 1:00.21. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:00.54. 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:00.82. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:01.18. 8, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:01.34. 9, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:01.94. 10, Morgan Flammond, Havre, 1:03.38.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:57.65. 2, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:59.92. 3, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 2:00.64. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 2:02.87. 5, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 2:03.84. 6, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:03.9. 7, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:05.48. 8, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.26. 9, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 2:06.27. 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR 2:07.48.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:55.3. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:06.65. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:07.03. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:10.99. 5, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 2:12.84. 6, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:15.01. 7, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 2:17.87. 8, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:18.35. 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 2:20.12. 10, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:20.54.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:20.01. 2, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:21.27. 3, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:22.98. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 5:24.09. 5, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 5:32.79. 6, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:39.4. 7, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 5:42.74. 8, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 5:42.87. 9, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 5:47.46. 10, Alyssa Smith, Billings Skyview, 5:54.39.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:17.28. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 5:36.03. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:36.34. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 5:57.82. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 6:04.3. 6, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:08.3. 7, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 6:08.56. 8, Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 6:09.87. 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 6:11.03. 10, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 6:15.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 59.44, 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:00.22. 3, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.35. 4, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.22. 5, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:03.67. 6, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:03.73. 7, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:03.85. 8, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 1:03.9. 9, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:04.08. 10, Sofia Fero, Missoula Sentinel, 1:04.68.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:04.39. 2, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:05.95. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:06.02. 4, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 1:09.88. 5, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:10.94. 6, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 1:11.13. 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:11.14. 8, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:13.63. 9, Andrea Three Irons, Hardin, 1:14.49. 10, Megan Miller, Havre, 1:14.72.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 1:07.19. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.85. 3, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 1:09.43. 4, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:09.66. 5, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 1:09.94. 6, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 1:11.18. 7, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:13.88. 8, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 1:13.94. 9, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.41. 10, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 1:14.86.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.47. 2, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:12.96. 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:15.39. 4, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:18.67. 5, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 1:18.78. 6, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:20.62. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:21.09. 8, Lauren Bodine, Billings Central, 1:21.97. 9, Aliviah Pratt, Havre, 1:22.07. 10, Kathleen Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:22.92.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 58.67. 2, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.08. 3, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.33. 4, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94. 5, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 1:03.97. 6, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:04.35. 7, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.37. 8, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:04.66. 9, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 1:04.83. 10, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:04.88.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:04.85. 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:07.44. 3, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 1:08.51. 4, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 1:11.07. 5, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.13. 6, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:14.03. 7, Lauren Bodine, Billings Central, 1:14.93. 8, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 1:15.01. 9, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:16.37. 10, Megan Miller, Havre, 1:17.25.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:12.4. 2, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 2:14.2. 3, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 2:14.58. 4, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 2:18.41. 5, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 2:19.31. 6, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 2:21.37. 7, Annika Mittlesteadt, Bozeman, 2:22.06. 8, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 2:22.66. 9, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.95. 10, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:23.65.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:11.71. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:22.66. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:23.48. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:31.98. 5, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:34.09. 6, Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 2:36.43. 7, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 2:37.07. 8, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 2:38.07. 9, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:39.23. 10, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 2:39.23.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Bozeman, 1:46.67. 2, Missoula Big Sky, 1:47.59. 3, Missoula Hellgate, 1:47.61. 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:48.89. 5 Great Falls CMR, 1:50.13. 6, Missoula Sentinel, 1:50.87. 7, Billings Senior, 1:51.43. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 1:51.44. 9, Billings Skyview, 1:52.55. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:54.92.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 1:48.65. 2, Billings Central, 1:52.1. 3, Hardin, 1:55.03. 4, Havre, 1:55.14. 5, Bigfork, 1:55.48. 6, Columbia Falls, 2:02.99. 7, East Helena, 2:39.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Bozeman, 1:55.07. 2, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.44. 3, Great Falls, 1:57.66. 4, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.98. 5, Missoula Hellgate, 1:59.00. 6, Missoula Big Sky, 1:59.46. 7, Billings Senior, 2:00.59. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 2:03.76. 9, Helena, 2:03.94. 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:04.55.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Whitefish, 2:04.1. 2, Hardin, 2:06.86. 3, Billings Central, 2:06.98. 4, Bigfork, 2:07.7. 5, Havre, 2:11.05. 6, Columbia Falls, 2:16.32. 7, East Helena, 3:06.15.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Bozeman, 3:48.95. 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:51.93. 3, Great Falls, 3:52.82. 4, Missoula Hellgate, 3:54.94. 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:05.98. 6, Missoula Sentinel, 4:14.05. 7, Billings Skyview, 4:15.48. 8, Helena, 4:19.36. 9, Billings Senior, 4:21.23. 10, Kalispell Glacier, 4:22.48.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:10.12. 2, Whitefish, 4:10.76. 3, Havre, 4:23.16. 4, Hardin, 4:25.4. 5, Bigfork, 4:39.98. 6, Columbia Falls, 4:45.72.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 22.16. 2, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.2. 3, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 22.33. 4, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 22.39. 5, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.63. 6, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 23.03. 7, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 23.41, 8, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.43. 9, Quade Oser, Helena, 23.53. 10, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 23.54.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.97. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 24.08. 3, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 24.17. 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 24.4. 5, Brett Hilton, Billings Central, 24.46. 6, Mason Sloan, Polson, 24.64. 7, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 24.89. 8, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 25.03. 9, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 25.3. 10, Ben Dalen, Whitefish, 25.35.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 47.78. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 48.72. 3, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 49.85. 4, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 50.89. 5, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 50.93. 6, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 51.22.7, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 51.83. 8, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 52.19. 9, Otto Seagrave, Missoula Hellgate, 52.46. 10, Owen Reinhart, Bozeman, 52.49.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 53.21. 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 54.44. 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 55.24. 4, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 55.32. 5, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 56.29. 6, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 56.96. 7, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 57.51. 8, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 58.91. 9, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 59.83. 10, Brett Hilton, Billings Central, 59.93.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 1:45.77. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:47.17. 3, Rob Wagner, Helena, 1:47.68. 4, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 1:47.89. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:55.34. 6, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:56.06. 7, Christion Goetsch, Helena, 1:56.47. 8, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 1:57.44. 9, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 1:57.47. 10, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:57.59.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:57.85. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:10.46. 3, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:10.92. 4, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 2:14.85. 5, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:15.95. 6, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 2:16.49. 7, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 2:17.01. 8, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:17.2. 9, Joshua Whiteman, Hardin, 2:18.85. 10, Wynn Walks Over Ice, Billings Central, 2:19.87.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 4:58.84. 2, Rob Wagner, Helena, 5:04.89. 3, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 5:05.51. 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 5:09.44. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 5:12.35. 6, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 5:24.31. 7, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:25.06. 8, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:27.97. 9, Kyle Carroll, Great Falls CMR, 5:28.16. 10, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 5:28.19.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 5:27.81. 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:37.84. 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 5:47.86. 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:49.68. 5, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:11.24. 6, Wynn Walks Over Ice, Billings Central, 6:25.81. 7, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 6:26.22. 8, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 6:27.53. 9, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 6:28.04. 10, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 6:29.31.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 53.07. 2, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 55.19. 3, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 56.6. 4, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 56.71. 5, Michael Parkey, Missoula Big Sky, 56.91. 6, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 57.3. 7, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.34. 8, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 57.88. 9, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 58.32. 10, Derek Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 59.68.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 1:00.23. 2, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:02.43. 3, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:07.21. 4, Caleb Marks, Hardin, 1:09.63. 5, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:10.46. 6, Wyatt Hagstrom, Havre, 1:10.7. 7, William Wyman, Polson, 1:12.33. 8, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 1:13.11. 9, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 1:13.35. 10, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 1:14.3.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Liam Kerns, Billings Senior, 59.66. 2, Quade Oser, Helena, 1:01.18. 3, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.76. 4, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 1:06.19. 5, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:06.61. 6, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.62. 7, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:06.95. 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:07.25. 9, Isaac Bertrand, Kalispell Flathead, 1:07.78. 10, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:08.96.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:08.06. 2, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:09.61. 3, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 1:12.41. 4, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:12.91. 5, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:14.24. 6, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 1:14.52. 7, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.79. 8, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:15.54. 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:17.86. 10, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:19.52.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 51.5. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 53.64. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 54.43. 4, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 54.77. 5, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 56.94. 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 57.12. 7, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 57.46. 8, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.06. 9, Chris Long, Great Falls, 58.37. 10, Mason Spiller, Great Falls CMR, 58.9.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 58.45. 2, Caleb Mar, Hardin, 59.91. 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:01.86. 4, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:03.56. 5, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.58. 6, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 1:05.62. 7, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 1:08.51. 8, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:12.8. 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:19.78. 10, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:22.17.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.65. 2, Liam Kerns, Butte, 2:04.02. 3, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 2:04.38. 4, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 2:04.7. 5, Quade Oser, Helena, 2:09.09. 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:10.12. 7, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.37. 8, Chris Long, Great Falls, 2:11.45. 9, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:11.59. 10, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:12.41.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 2:12.77. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:21.3. 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:23.9. 4, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:34.59. 5, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 2:34.62. 6, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:36.32. 7, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 2:37.99. 8, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:39.43. 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:39.75.10, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 2:41.11.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Great Falls, 1:33.16. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:36.96. 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:37.13. 4, Helena, 1:38.06. 5, Kalispell Glacier, 1:39. 6, Missoula Hellgate, 1:40.71. 7, Bozeman, 1:41.11. 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:45.18. 9, Billings West, 1:45.98. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:46.75.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 1:44.52. 2, Billings Central, 1:46.44. 3, Havre, 1:49.74. 4, Hardin, 1:50.54. 5, Columbia Falls, 1:51.18.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Great Falls, 1:43.06. 2, Missoula Sentinel, 1:44.88. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:45.53. 4, Helena, 1:50.78. 5, Missoula Hellgate, 1:50.96. 6, Bozeman, 1:51.54. 7, Billings West, 1:51.96. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 1:53.3. 9, Butte, 1:54.88. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:56.1.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:55.64. 2, Whitefish, 1:59.53. 3, Hardin, 2:02.8. 4, Havre, 2:04.12. 5, Billings Central, 2:04.19.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Great Falls, 3:19.2. 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:31.39. 3, Helena, 3:33.44. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.43. 5, Bozeman, 3:36.53. 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:49.36. 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:59.64. 8, Butte, 4:03.51. 9, Kalispell Flathead, 4:09.61. 10, Billings Skyview, 4:18.22.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 3:54.09. 2, Billings Central, 4:02.91. 3, Havre, 4:09.47. 4, Whitefish, 4:34.45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.