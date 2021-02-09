MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2020-21 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Feb. 9)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 24.75. 2, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 24.78. 3, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.87. 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.13. 5, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 25.21. 6, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 25.64. 7, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 26.08. 8, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.3. 9, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 26.35. 10, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 26.54.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 24.98. 2, Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 26.95. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.96. 4, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 27.25. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 27.27. 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 27.38. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 27.48. 8, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 27.64. 9, Kyla Burchard, 27.66. 10, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.7.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 52.53. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.67. 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.37. 4, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 55.53. 5, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 55.63. 6, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 56.16. 7, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 56.16. 8, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 56.68. 9, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 57.49. 10, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 57.64. 10, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 57.64.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 54.1. 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 57.4. 3, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 59.03. 4, Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 1:00.21. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:00.54. 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:00.82. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:01.18. 8, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:01.34. 9, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:01.94. 10, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:03.86.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:57.65. 2, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:59.92. 3, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 2:00.64. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 2:02.87. 5, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:03.9. 6, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.26. 7, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 2:06.27. 8, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 2:06.64. 9, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR 2:07.48. 10, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 2:08.74.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:55.3. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:06.65. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:07.03. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:10.99. 5, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 2:12.84. 6, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:15.01. 7, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 2:17.87. 8, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:18.35. 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 2:20.12. 10, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:20.54.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:20.01. 2, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:21.27. 3, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:23.2. 4, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 5:32.79. 5, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 5:32.97. 6, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:39.4. 7, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 5:42.87. 8, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 5:53.48. 9, Alyssa Smith, Billings Skyview, 5:54.39. 10, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 5:56.88.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:17.28. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 5:36.03. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:36.34. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 5:57.82. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 6:04.3. 6, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:08.3. 7, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 6:08.56. 8, Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 6:09.87. 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 6:11.03. 10, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 6:15.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 59.44, 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:00.22. 3, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.35. 4, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.22. 5, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:03.67. 6, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:04.08. 7, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:04.19. 8, Sofia Fero, Missoula Sentinel, 1:04.68. 9, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 1:04.89. 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.84.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:06.02. 2, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:06.72. 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.15. 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:10.94. 5, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 1:11.13. 6, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:11.14. 7, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:13.63. 8, Megan Miller, Havre, 1:14.72. 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 1:15.25. 10, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 1:16.02.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 1:07.19. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.85. 3, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 1:09.43. 4, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:09.66. 5, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 1:11.18. 6, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 1:13.94. 7, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.41. 8, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:15.5. 9, Cameron Yovich, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:15.83. 10, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 1:16.55.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.47. 2, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:13.89. 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:15.39. 4, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:18.67. 5, Shelby Thompson, Bigfork, 1:18.78. 6, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:20.62. 7, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:21.09. 8, Lauren Bodine, Billings Central, 1:21.97. 9, Kathleen Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:22.92. 10, Aliviah Pratt, Havre, 1:23.31.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 58.67. 2, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.33. 3, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 1:02.41. 4, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:04.35. 5, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.37. 6, Avery Maxwell, Missoula Hellgate, 1:04.66. 7, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 1:04.83. 8, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:04.88. 9, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:05.66. 10, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 1:05.94.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:07.13. 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:07.44. 3, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 1:11.07. 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.13. 5, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:14.03. 6, Lauren Bodine, Billings Central, 1:14.93. 7, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 1:15.01. 8, Megan Miller, Havre, 1:17.25. 9, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 1:17.75. 10, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:20.13.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:13.07. 2, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 2:14.2. 3, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 2:16.03. 4, Delaney Carlson, Missoula Sentinel, 2:18.41. 5, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 2:19.31. 6, Annika Mittlesteadt, Bozeman, 2:22.06. 7, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 2:22.66. 8, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.95. 9, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:23.65. 10, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 2:23.75.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:11.71. 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:22.66. 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:23.48. 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:31.98. 5, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:34.09. 6, Emerald Templin, Columbia Falls, 2:36.43. 7, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 2:37.52. 8, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:39.23. 9, Megan Miller, Havre, 2:42.95. 10, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 2:44.32.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Bozeman, 1:46.67. 2, Missoula Big Sky, 1:47.59. 3, Missoula Hellgate, 1:47.61. 4, Great Falls CMR, 1:50.13. 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:50.73. 6, Missoula Sentinel, 1:51.17. 7, Billings Senior, 1:51.43. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 1:51.44. 9, Billings Skyview, 1:52.55. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:54.92.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 1:48.65. 2, Billings Central, 1:52.1. 3, Hardin, 1:55.03. 4, Havre, 1:55.14. 5, Bigfork, 1:55.48. 6, Columbia Falls, 2:02.99. 7, East Helena, 2:42.96.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Bozeman, 1:55.21. 2, Missoula Sentinel, 1:55.44. 3, Great Falls, 1:57.66. 4, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.98. 5, Missoula Big Sky, 1:59.46. 6, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.55. 7, Billings Senior, 2:00.59. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 2:03.76. 9, Helena, 2:03.94. 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:04.55.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Whitefish, 2:04.1. 2, Billings Central, 2:06.98. 3, Hardin, 2:08.07. 4, Havre, 2:11.05. 5, Columbia Falls, 2:16.32. 6, Bigfork, 2:18.65. 7, East Helena, 3:06.15.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Bozeman, 3:50.58. 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:53.6. 3, Great Falls, 3:54.19. 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:11.44. 5, Missoula Sentinel, 4:14.05. 6, Billings Senior, 4:15.48. 7, Helena, 4:19.36. 8, Billings Senior, 4:21.23. 9, Kalispell Glacier, 4:22.48. 10, Missoula Hellgate, 4:23.4.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:10.12. 2, Whitefish, 4:10.76. 3, Havre, 4:23.16. 4, Hardin, 4:25.4. 5, Bigfork, 4:39.98. 6, Columbia Falls, 4:45.72.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 22.16. 2, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.47. 3, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 22.59. 4, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.63. 5, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.43. 6, Quade Oser, Helena, 23.53. 7, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 23.54. 8, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 23.64. 9, Chris Long, Great Falls, 24.01. 10, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.22.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.97. 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 24.17. 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 24.4. 4, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 24.42. 5, Brett Hilton, Billings Central, 24.46. 6, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 24.89. 7, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 25.03. 8, Ben Dalen, Whitefish, 25.35. 9, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.43. 10, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 25.98.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 47.78. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 48.72. 3, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 49.85. 4, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 50.89. 5, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 50.93. 6, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 51.66. 7, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 52.19. 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 52.3. 9, Otto Seagrave, Missoula Hellgate, 52.46. 10, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 52.8.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 54.04. 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 54.44. 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 55.24. 4, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 55.32. 5, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 56.29. 6, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 56.96. 7, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 57.51. 8, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 58.91. 9, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 59.83. 10, Brett Hilton, Billings Central, 59.93.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 1:45.77. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:47.17. 3, Rob Wagner, Helena, 1:47.68. 4, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 1:47.89. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:55.34. 6, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:56.06. 7, Christion Goetsch, Helena, 1:56.47. 8, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 1:57.44. 9, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 1:57.47. 10, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:57.59.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:57.85. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:10.46. 3, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:10.92. 4, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 2:14.85. 5, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:15.95. 6, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 2:16.49. 7, Philip Snyder, Billings Central, 2:17.01. 8, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:17.2. 9, Joshua Whiteman, Hardin, 2:18.85. 10, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 2:21.12.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 4:58.84. 2, Rob Wagner, Helena, 5:04.89. 3, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 5:08.95. 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 5:09.44. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 5:12.35. 6, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 5:24.31. 7, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:25.06. 8, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:27.97. 9, Kyle Carroll, Great Falls CMR, 5:28.16. 10, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 5:28.19.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 5:27.81. 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:37.84. 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 5:47.86. 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:49.68. 5, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:11.24. 6, Wynn Walks Over Ice, Billings Central, 6:25.81. 7, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 6:26.22. 8, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 6:27.53. 9, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 6:28.04. 10, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 6:29.31.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 53.07. 2, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 55.2. 3, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 56.6. 4, Michael Parkey, Missoula Big Sky, 56.91. 5, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 57.29. 6, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.34. 7, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 57.88. 7, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 57.88. 9, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 58.32. 10, Derek Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 59.68.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 1:00.23. 2, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:02.43. 3, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:07.21. 4, Caleb Marks, Hardin, 1:09.63. 5, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:10.46. 6, William Wyman, Polson, 1:12.33. 7, Wyatt Hagstrom, Havre, 1:12.81. 8, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 1:13.11. 9, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 1:13.35. 10, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 1:14.3.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Liam Kerns, Billings Senior, 59.66. 2, Quade Oser, Helena, 1:01.18. 3, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.76. 4, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 1:06.19. 5, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.62. 6, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:06.95. 7, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:07.25. 8, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:07.84. 9, Isaac Bertrand, Kalispell Flathead, 1:07.97. 10, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:08.96.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:08.06. 2, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:09.61. 3, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 1:12.41. 4, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:13.59. 5, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:14.24. 6, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 1:14.52. 7, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.79. 8, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:15.54. 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:17.86. 10, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:19.52.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 51.5. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 53.64. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 54.43. 4, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 54.77. 5, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 56.94. 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 57.12. 7, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 57.46. 8, Chris Long, Great Falls, 58.73. 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.79. 10, Mason Spiller, Great Falls CMR, 59.38.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 58.45. 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:01.86. 3, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:03.19. 4, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:03.56. 5, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.58. 6, Brigham Blackwell, Havre, 1:05.62. 7, Ethan Richert, Billings Central, 1:08.51. 8, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:19.78. 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:22.17. 10, William Wyman, Polson, 1:37.46.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Bremer Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.65. 2, Liam Kerns, Butte, 2:04.02. 3, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 2:04.51. 4, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 2:04.7. 5, Quade Oser, Helena, 2:09.09. 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:10.12. 7, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.37. 8, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:12.41. 9, Chris Long, Great Falls, 2:12.86. 10, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 2:15.04.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Mason Sloan, Polson, 2:12.77. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:21.3. 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:23.9. 4, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:34.59. 5, Peyton Malmberg, Columbia Falls, 2:34.62. 6, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:36.32. 7, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:39.43. 8, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 2:39.75. 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 2:40.93. 10, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 2:41.11.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Great Falls, 1:33.16. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:36.96. 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:37.23. 4, Helena, 1:38.06. 5, Kalispell Glacier, 1:39. 6, Missoula Hellgate, 1:40.71. 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:45.18. 8, Billings West, 1:45.98. 9, Kalispell Flathead, 1:46.75. 10, Bozeman, 1:47.37.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 1:44.52. 2, Billings Central, 1:46.44. 3, Havre, 1:49.74. 4, Hardin, 1:50.54. 5, Columbia Falls, 1:51.18.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 1:44.88. 2, Great Falls, 1:45.03. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:47.66. 4, Helena, 1:50.78. 5, Missoula Hellgate, 1:50.96. 6, Bozeman, 1:51.54. 7, Billings West, 1:51.96. 8, Kalispell Glacier, 1:53.3. 9, Butte, 1:54.88. 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:56.1.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:55.64. 2, Whitefish, 1:59.53. 3, Hardin, 2:02.8. 4, Havre, 2:04.12. 5, Billings Central, 2:05.66.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Great Falls, 3:19.2. 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:31.39. 3, Helena, 3:33.44. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.46. 5, Bozeman, 3:38.78, 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:49.36. 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:59.64. 8, Butte, 4:03.51. 9, Kalispell Flathead, 4:09.61. 10, Billings Skyview, 4:18.22.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 3:54.09. 2, Billings Central, 4:02.91. 3, Havre, 4:09.47. 4, Whitefish, 4:34.45.
