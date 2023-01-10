MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 10)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.67; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.94; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 5, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 26.05; 6, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 6, Eva Hicks, Helena, 26.37; 8, Emily Hensiek, Missoula Hellgate, 26.65; 8, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 26.65; 10, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 26.68.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.39; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 26.76; 3, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.5; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.78; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.27; 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.49; 7, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.52; 8, Hope Morrison, Polson, 28.54; 9, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.78; 10, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 28.87.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Madilyn McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 5, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 58.46; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 56.47; 7, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 8, Ashtyn Lilyquist, Belgrade, 58.98; 9, Brynn King, Bozeman, 59.62; 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.8.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:00.7; 2, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:02.75; 3, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:02.96; 4, Carey Whiteman, Hardin, 1:03.11; 5, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:04.58; 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:04.8; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.84; 8, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 10, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 1:06.9.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:02.26; 2, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:03.39; 3, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 4, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.18; 5, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.47; 6, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84; 7, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.2; 8, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 2:08.61; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:09.67; 10, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 2:09.83.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:03.48; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:08.81; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 4, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:18.73; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:24.38; 6, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 7, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:31.04; 8, Hailey Gingery, Havre, 2:33.12; 9, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:33.3; 10, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:37.31.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 2, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:33.19; 3, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:33.62; 4, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 5, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:38.57; 6, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 5:38.97; 7, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:57; 8, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 5:58.54; 9, Emily Mcanally, Helena, 5:59.69; 10, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 6:01.69.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 2, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 4 Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:40.38; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 6:54.2; 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:57.59; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 6:57.84; 8, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:11.41; 9, Willow Riggin, Havre, 7:16.75; 10, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 7:18.82.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.95; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.64; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:03.77; 7, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:04.02; 8, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.12; 9, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.3; 10, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.65.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.95; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 6, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.28; 7, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:16.3; 9, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:16.7; 10, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:17.73.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:10.62; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR,1:11.06; 4, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 5, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 6, Ava Werni, Missoula Sentinel, 1:12.75; 7, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:14.2; 8, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.48; 9, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:15.08; 10, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:16.26.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.83; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:20.5; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:22.33; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 6, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:26.16; 8, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:26.21; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:26.56; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:26.7.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:01.31; 3, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 4, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 5, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 7, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 8, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.25; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.33; 10, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.53.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.44; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:11.95; 4, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:14.66; 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81; 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:19.31; 9, Lilliana Smith, Havre, 1:19.64; 10, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:20.7.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.73; 3, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 5, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 6, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.58; 7, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 8, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:25.67; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:25.97; 10, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:26.27.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 2, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 2:30.64; 3, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:40.38; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:40.78; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:44.76; 8, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:44.88; 9, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 2:45.52; 10, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:45.58.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.77; 2, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:46.41; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:49.58; 5, Bozeman, 1:53.7; 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:54.71; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 1:56.64; 8, Belgrade, 2:03.89; 9, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.34; 10, Billings Skyview, 2:05.5.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.89; 2, Hardin, 1:56.55; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:02.86; 4, Whitefish, 2:06.73; 5, Havre, 2:09.92; 6, Polson, 2:13.68; 7, Bigfork, 2:17.28; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 2, Great Falls, 1:55.46; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.28; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 5, Billings West, 1:59.13; 6, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.33; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 2:05.12; 8, Bozeman, 2:05.66; 9, Billings Senior, 2:09.2; 10, Missoula Hellgate, 2:09.22.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:24.62; 7, East Helena, 2:53.84; 8, Bigfork, 2:58.54.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:51.31; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 4, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 5, Billings West, 4:06.36; 6, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:19.65; 8, Billings Senior, 4:24.28; 9, Helena, 4:31.38; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 4:39.08.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:25.58; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:18.4.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 22.74; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.89; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.54; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 23.56; 5, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.63; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 23.96; 8, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 23.99; 9, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.13; 10, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 24.15.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 23.31; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 23.56; 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.66; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 23.89; 5, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 24.47; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 25.0; 7, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.14; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 25.64; 10, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 25.98.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 50.21; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.6; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 52.12; 5, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 52.56; 6, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 53.19; 8, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 53.71; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 54.17; 10, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 54.73.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 52.73; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 53.62; 4, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 54.07; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 55.95; 6, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 57.24; 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56; 9, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 58.42; 10, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 59.27.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 2, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:55.83; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.48; 4, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 5, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.49; 6, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 7, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:00.64; 8, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:01.33; 9, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 2:02.14; 10, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 2:03.97.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:53.46; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:57.27; 4, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:57.99; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 6, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 7, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:14.76; 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65; 9, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:22.12; 10, Micah Cammon, Havre, 2:23.95.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:51.46; 2, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:10.99; 3, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:18.67; 4, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:25.04; 5, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:30.17; 6, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 5:37.66; 7, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 5:39.19; 8, Jericho Jay, Kalispell Glacier, 5:39.89; 10, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:42.42.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:11.42; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 5:19.03; 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 5:30.99; 4, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:00.98; 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:19.99; 7, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 6:45.42; 8, Koby Preputin, Havre, 6:47.52; 9, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 6:52.67; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 7:04.32.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 57.23; 3, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 57.37; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 58; 5, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 7, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21; 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:02.39; 9, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.68; 10, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:03.03.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.84; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.76; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:03.9; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 6, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.8; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 8, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:14.59; 9, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:15.02; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 1:15.12.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.55; 2, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.89; 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:08.05; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 5, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:09.02; 6, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 7, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:09.98; 8, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.3; 9, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 1:10.41; 10, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 1:10.81.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:07.56; 2, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:08.29; 3, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:10.45; 5, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.77; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.66; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:16.63; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 1:19.61; 10, Luke Pankratz, Billings Central, 1:20.59.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.77; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 57.55; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 5, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 59.0; 6, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 59.69; 7, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 59.8; 8, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:00.57; 9, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76; 10, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:01.16.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 55.09; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 5, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 6, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 7, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:12.91; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:13.35; 9, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:21.03; 10, Brady Seder, Hardin, 1:24.21.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.19; 3, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:09.26; 4, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 2:12.53; 5, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:13.04; 6, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 7, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:15.06; 8, B Boyer, Bozeman, 2:15.13; 9, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 2:17.17; 10, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 2:17.3.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.52; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:19.83; 6, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91; 7, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:26.92; 8, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:36.06; 9, Luke Pankratz, Billings Central, 2:45.43; 10, Brady Seder, Hardin, 2:53.15.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 1:37.16; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:42.19; 5, Bozeman, 1:42.78; 6, Great Falls, 1:43.02; 7, Billings West, 1:52.11; 8, Billings Skyview, 1:52.95; 9, Butte, 1:56.89; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 1:59.12.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:43.98; 4, Whitefish, 1:45.24; 5, Havre, 1:49.32; 5, Hardin, 2:10.54.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:46.1; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:48.55; 4, Great Falls, 1:50.43; 5, Billings West, 1:50.68; 6, Helena, 1:51.78; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:52.71; 8, Helena Capital, 1:53.57; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.88; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:58.29.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.64; 2, Polson, 1:56.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:56.68; 4, Havre, 2:02.02; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.33; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.66; 2, Billings West, 3:40.48; 3, Great Falls, 3:42.45; 4, Helena, 3:45.10; 5, Bozeman, 3:45.8; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:46.84; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:47.35; 8, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 9, Billings Skyview, 4:20.9; 10, Butte, 4:31.98.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:56.06; 4, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 5, Hardin, 4:21.63; 6, Havre, 4:43.19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.