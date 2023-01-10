MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List

Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.

(As of Jan. 10)

AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.67; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.94; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 5, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 26.05; 6, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 6, Eva Hicks, Helena, 26.37; 8, Emily Hensiek, Missoula Hellgate, 26.65; 8, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 26.65; 10, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 26.68.

A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.39; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 26.76; 3, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.5; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.78; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.27; 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.49; 7, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.52; 8, Hope Morrison, Polson, 28.54; 9, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.78; 10, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 28.87.

AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Madilyn McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 5, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 58.46; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 56.47; 7, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 8, Ashtyn Lilyquist, Belgrade, 58.98; 9, Brynn King, Bozeman, 59.62; 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.8.

A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:00.7; 2, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:02.75; 3, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:02.96; 4, Carey Whiteman, Hardin, 1:03.11; 5, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:04.58; 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:04.8; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:05.84; 8, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 10, Brooke Thompson, Billings Central, 1:06.9.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:02.26; 2, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:03.39; 3, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 4, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.18; 5, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.47; 6, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84; 7, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.2; 8, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 2:08.61; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:09.67; 10, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 2:09.83.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:03.48; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:08.81; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 4, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:18.73; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:24.38; 6, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 7, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:31.04; 8, Hailey Gingery, Havre, 2:33.12; 9, Aspen McKee, Polson, 2:33.3; 10, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:37.31.

AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 2, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:33.19; 3, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:33.62; 4, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 5, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:38.57; 6, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 5:38.97; 7, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:57; 8, Corina Amundson, Bozeman, 5:58.54; 9, Emily Mcanally, Helena, 5:59.69; 10, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 6:01.69.

A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 2, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 4 Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:40.38; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 6:54.2; 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:57.59; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 6:57.84; 8, Dixie Montgomery, Polson, 7:11.41; 9, Willow Riggin, Havre, 7:16.75; 10, Emma Stoddard, Columbia Falls, 7:18.82.

AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.95; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.64; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:03.77; 7, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:04.02; 8, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.12; 9, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.3; 10, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.65.

A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:12.95; 5, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 6, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.28; 7, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:16.3; 9, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:16.7; 10, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:17.73.

AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:10.62; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR,1:11.06; 4, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 5, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 6, Ava Werni, Missoula Sentinel, 1:12.75; 7, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:14.2; 8, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.48; 9, Gracie Gibbons, Billings West, 1:15.08; 10, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:16.26.

A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.83; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:20.5; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:22.33; 5, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 6, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:26.16; 8, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:26.21; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:26.56; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:26.7.

AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:01.31; 3, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 4, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 5, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 7, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 8, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.25; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.33; 10, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:04.53.

A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.44; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:11.95; 4, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:14.66; 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81; 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:19.31; 9, Lilliana Smith, Havre, 1:19.64; 10, Taryn Kaline, Hardin, 1:20.7.

AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.73; 3, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 5, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 6, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.58; 7, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 8, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:25.67; 9, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:25.97; 10, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:26.27.

A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 2, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 2:30.64; 3, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:40.38; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:40.78; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:44.76; 8, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:44.88; 9, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 2:45.52; 10, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:45.58.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.77; 2, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:46.41; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:49.58; 5, Bozeman, 1:53.7; 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:54.71; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 1:56.64; 8, Belgrade, 2:03.89; 9, Kalispell Flathead, 2:05.34; 10, Billings Skyview, 2:05.5.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.89; 2, Hardin, 1:56.55; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:02.86; 4, Whitefish, 2:06.73; 5, Havre, 2:09.92; 6, Polson, 2:13.68; 7, Bigfork, 2:17.28; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.

AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 2, Great Falls, 1:55.46; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.28; 4, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 5, Billings West, 1:59.13; 6, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.33; 7, Missoula Big Sky, 2:05.12; 8, Bozeman, 2:05.66; 9, Billings Senior, 2:09.2; 10, Missoula Hellgate, 2:09.22.

A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:24.62; 7, East Helena, 2:53.84; 8, Bigfork, 2:58.54.

AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:51.31; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 4, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 5, Billings West, 4:06.36; 6, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:19.65; 8, Billings Senior, 4:24.28; 9, Helena, 4:31.38; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 4:39.08.

A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:25.58; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:18.4.

AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 22.74; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.89; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.54; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 23.56; 5, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.63; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 23.96; 8, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 23.99; 9, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.13; 10, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 24.15.

A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 23.31; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 23.56; 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.66; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 23.89; 5, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 24.47; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 25.0; 7, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.14; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 25.64; 10, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 25.98.

AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 50.21; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.6; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 52.12; 5, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 52.56; 6, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 53.19; 8, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 53.71; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 54.17; 10, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 54.73.

A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 52.73; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 53.62; 4, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 54.07; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 55.95; 6, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 57.24; 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56; 9, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 58.42; 10, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 59.27.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 2, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:55.83; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.48; 4, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 5, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.49; 6, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 7, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 2:00.64; 8, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:01.33; 9, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 2:02.14; 10, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 2:03.97.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:53.46; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:57.27; 4, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:57.99; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 6, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 7, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:14.76; 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65; 9, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 2:22.12; 10, Micah Cammon, Havre, 2:23.95.

AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:51.46; 2, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:10.99; 3, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:18.67; 4, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:25.04; 5, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:30.17; 6, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 5:37.66; 7, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 5:39.19; 8, Jericho Jay, Kalispell Glacier, 5:39.89; 10, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:42.42.

A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:11.42; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 5:19.03; 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 5:30.99; 4, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:00.98; 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:19.99; 7, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 6:45.42; 8, Koby Preputin, Havre, 6:47.52; 9, Nate Gregoire, Havre, 6:52.67; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 7:04.32.

AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 57.23; 3, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 57.37; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 58; 5, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 7, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21; 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:02.39; 9, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.68; 10, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:03.03.

A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.84; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.76; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:03.9; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 6, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.8; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 8, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:14.59; 9, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:15.02; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 1:15.12.

AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.55; 2, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:07.89; 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:08.05; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 5, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:09.02; 6, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 7, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:09.98; 8, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.3; 9, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 1:10.41; 10, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 1:10.81.

A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:07.56; 2,  Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:08.29; 3, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:10.45; 5, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.77; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.66; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:16.63; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 1:19.61; 10, Luke Pankratz, Billings Central, 1:20.59.

AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.77; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 57.55; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 5, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 59.0; 6, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 59.69; 7, Jakob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 59.8; 8, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:00.57; 9, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76; 10, Cameron Teerink, Billings West, 1:01.16.

A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 55.09; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 5, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 6, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 7, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:12.91; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:13.35; 9, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:21.03; 10, Brady Seder, Hardin, 1:24.21.

AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.19; 3, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:09.26; 4, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 2:12.53; 5, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:13.04; 6, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 7, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:15.06; 8, B Boyer, Bozeman, 2:15.13; 9, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 2:17.17; 10, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 2:17.3.

A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.52; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:19.83; 6, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91; 7, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:26.92; 8, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:36.06; 9, Luke Pankratz, Billings Central, 2:45.43; 10, Brady Seder, Hardin, 2:53.15.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 1:37.16; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:42.19; 5, Bozeman, 1:42.78; 6, Great Falls, 1:43.02; 7, Billings West, 1:52.11; 8, Billings Skyview, 1:52.95; 9, Butte, 1:56.89; 10, Missoula Big Sky, 1:59.12.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:43.98; 4, Whitefish, 1:45.24; 5, Havre, 1:49.32; 5, Hardin, 2:10.54.

AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:46.1; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:48.55; 4, Great Falls, 1:50.43; 5, Billings West, 1:50.68; 6, Helena, 1:51.78; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:52.71; 8, Helena Capital, 1:53.57; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.88; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:58.29.

A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.64; 2, Polson, 1:56.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:56.68; 4, Havre, 2:02.02; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.33; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36. 

AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.66; 2, Billings West, 3:40.48; 3, Great Falls, 3:42.45; 4, Helena, 3:45.10; 5, Bozeman, 3:45.8; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:46.84; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:47.35; 8, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 9, Billings Skyview, 4:20.9; 10, Butte, 4:31.98.

A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:56.06; 4, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 5, Hardin, 4:21.63; 6, Havre, 4:43.19.

