MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 17)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.67; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.94; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 24.97; 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 5, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 26.05; 7, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 7, Eva Hicks, Helena, 26.37; 9, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 26.58; 10, Emma Lane, Kalispell Glacier, 26.63.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.39; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 26.76; 3, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.5; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.78; 5, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 28.01; 6, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.25; 7, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.49; 8, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 28.51; 9, Hope Morrison, Polson, 28.54; 10, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 28.6.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 5, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 58.46; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 56.47; 7, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 8, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 58.87; 9, Ashtyn Lilyquist, Belgrade, 58.98; 10, Brookelyn Deaton, Missoula Sentinel, 59.42.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 58.18; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 59.11; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 59.44; 4, Carey Whiteman, Hardin, 1:02.73; 5, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:02.75; 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:02.96; 7, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:03.78; 8, Carrie Whiteman, Hardin, 1:04.37; 9, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:04.58; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:00.16; 2, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.97; 3, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 2:02.23; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:02.26; 5, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:03.39; 6, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 7, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.18; 8, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:05.11; 9, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.47; 10, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:05.84.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:03.48; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:08.81; 3, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:16.12; 4, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:19; 6, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:29.82; 8, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 2:31.04; 9, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 2:32.09; 10, Linnea McCrady, Whitefish, 2:33.02.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 5:29.17; 2, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:31.47; 3, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:31.99; 4, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:33.19; 5, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:33.62; 6, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 7, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 5:38.36; 8, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:38.57; 9, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 5:38.97; 10, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 5:49.32.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:36.63; 2, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 6:04.39; 3, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 6:18.39; 4, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:34.9; 6, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 7 Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:40.38; 8, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 6:52.86; 9, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 6:54.2; 10, Joanne Ragsdale, Billings Central, 6:56.95.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.32; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.38; 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 5, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.64; 6, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 7, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.45; 8, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:03.69; 9, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.12; 10, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.3.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 2, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 3, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.11; 4, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:08.14; 5, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 6, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 7, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:13.76; 8, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.28; 9, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:16.01; 10, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:16.3.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:10.34; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 3, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:10.62; 4, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 5, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:11.26; 6, Ava Werni, Missoula Sentinel, 1:12.75; 7, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.49; 8, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:14.2; 9, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:14.21; 10, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:14.48.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.83; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:19.42; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:19.93; 5, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:23.35; 6, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 7, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 8, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:26.16; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:26.56; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:26.7.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:00.74; 3, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:01.96; 4, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 5, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 6, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 1:03.41; 7, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 8, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:03.74; 9, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 10, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.25.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.26; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:11.95; 4, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:14.66; 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81; 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:19.31; 9, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:19.64; 10, Lilliana Smith, Havre, 1:19.64.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.73; 3, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:18.86; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 5, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 6, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.58; 7, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 8, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:25.67; 9, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 2:25.69; 10, Elina Maganito, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:25.97.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:20.43; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:23.79; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 2:30.64; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 6, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:38.7; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:40.38; 8, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 9, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:44.76; 10, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:44.88.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:43.38; 2, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:46.41; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:47.91; 5, Billings West, 1:48.47; 6, Missoula Big Sky, 1:49.14; 7, Helena, 1:53.36; 8, Bozeman, 1:53.7; 9, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:54.71; 10, Billings Skyview, 2:00.02.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:47.34; 2, Hardin, 1:56.05; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:00.71; 4, Polson, 2:03.06; 5, Whitefish, 2:06.73; 6, Havre, 2:08.44; 7, Bigfork, 2:12.59; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Great Falls, 1:53.94; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:54.48; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 4, Missoula Big Sky, 1:55.91; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.28; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 7, Billings West, 1:59.13; 8, Helena, 2:01.7; 9, Billings Senior, 2:03.2; 10, Bozeman, 2:05.36.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:21.11; 7, Bigfork, 2:42.15; 8, East Helena, 2:48.73.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:50.84; 2, Missoula Big Sky, 3:52.13; 3, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 3:53.73; 6, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 7, Billings West, 4:06.36; 8, Billings Skyview, 4:09.52; 9, Helena, 4:12.11; 10, Billings Senior, 4:13.05.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:01.64; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:18.4.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 22.74; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 22.78; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.89; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.49; 5, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.63; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 23.96; 8, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 23.99; 9, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.13; 10, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 24.15.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 22.06; 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 23.31; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 23.56; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.66; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 23.89; 6, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 24.47; 7, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 24.73; 8, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 25.0; 9, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.14; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 49.76; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.37; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula hellgate, 50.59; 5, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 52.12; 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 52.65; 7, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66; 8, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 52.83; 9, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 53.19; 10, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 53.7.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 52.73; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 53.62; 4, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 53.91; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 54.07; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 55.52; 7, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 55.95; 8, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54; 9, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 57.24; 10, Conner McKay, Havre, 57.56.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:47.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 1:52.73; 4, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:55.83; 5, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.48; 6, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 7, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.29; 8, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 1:59.59; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.64; 10, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 2:00.21.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:53.46; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:57.27; 4, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:57.99; 5, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:00.47; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:02.03; 7, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 8, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:14.6; 9, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:14.76; 10, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:15.65.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:51.46; 2, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:09.86; 3, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:10.99; 4, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:16.36; 5, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:22.08; 6, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:30.17; 7, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 5:33.13; 8, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 5:37.66; 9, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 5:38.87; 10, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 5:39.19.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:11.42; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 5:19.03; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 5:23.93; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 5:30.99; 5, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 5:36.6; 6, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 5:40.75; 7, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:00.98; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:00.98; 9, Toby Mark, Hardin, 6:16.99; 10, Joseph Poling, Billings Central, 6:37.51.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 53.87; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 3, Conner Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 57.03; 4, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 57.23; 5, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 57.37; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 58.42; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 8, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:00.64; 9, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21; 10, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:02.39.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.46; 2, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.76; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:02.1; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:03.9; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 6, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:08.67; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:11.09; 8, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:11.55; 9, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:15.02; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 1:15.12.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.8; 2, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 1:05.55; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.55; 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:08.05; 5, Finn Stetson, Missoula Hellgate, 1:08.59; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 7, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:09.02; 8, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 9, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:09.98; 10, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.3.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.71; 2, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:07.52; 3, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:10.45; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:13.16; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:14.2; 7, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.32; 8, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:16.63; 9, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 1:19.39.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.77; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 57.55; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.67; 5, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.74; 6, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 59.0; 7, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 59.3; 8, Jacob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 59.8; 9, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 1:00.57; 10, Samuel Wendt, Billings West, 1:00.76.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 55.09; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 5, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 6, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:06.89; 7, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:12.13; 8, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:13.35; 9, Luke Pankratz, Billings Central, 1:20.97; 10, Nolan Vandersloot, Hardin, 1:21.03.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.19; 3, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:08.86; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:09.26; 5, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:09.45; 6, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 2:12.53; 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:13.04; 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 9, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:15.06; 10, B Boyer, Bozeman, 2:15.13.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:15.55; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 2:15.78; 6, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:19.83; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91; 8, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:26.92; 9, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 2:29.87; 10, Toby Mark, Hardin, 2:36.06.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:36.13; 2, Billings West, 1:36.53; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 5, Helena, 1:41.34; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:41.45; 7, Great Falls, 1:41.64; 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:42.19; 9, Bozeman, 1:42.78; 10, Helena Capital, 1:43.28.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:41.32; 4, Whitefish, 1:43.87; 5, Havre, 1:44.37; 5, Hardin, 1:55.43.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.62; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:46.35; 4, Billings West, 1:48.56; 5, Great Falls, 1:48.97; 6, Helena, 1:50.41; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:51.53; 8, Helena Capital, 1:52.78; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.02; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:56.88.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.28; 2, Polson, 1:53.87; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:57.03; 4, Havre, 1:59.11; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.33; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.66; 2, Missoula Sentinel, 3:39.44; 3, Great Falls, 3:40.1; 4, Billings West, 3:40.48; 5, Bozeman, 3:40.58; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:41.6; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:43.07; 8, Helena, 3:45.10; 9, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 10, Belgrade, 4:02.16.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:53.82; 4, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 5, Hardin, 4:21.63; 6, Havre, 4:42.6.
