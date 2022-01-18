MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List

Compiled from the MHSA's 2021-22 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.

(As of Jan. 18)

AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 24.06; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 25.02; 3, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 26.08; 4, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 26.28; 5, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.44; 6, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 26.51; 7, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 26.63; 8, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 26.98; 9, Ella Dietrich, Bozeman, 27.07; 10, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 27.17. 

A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.79; 2, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 27.29; 3, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 27.64; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 27.92; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 28.06; 6, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.51; 7, Hope Morrison, Polson, 28.56; 8, Maria Snell, Billings Central, 28.7; 9, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.79; 10, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 29.06.

AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 53.39; 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 56.25; 3, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 56.26; 4, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 57.04; 5, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 57.6; 6, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 57.93; 7, Eva Hicks, Helena, 58.04; 8, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 58.17; 9, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 58.18; 10, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 59.0.

A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 53.62; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 58.19; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 59.72; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:00.2; 5, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 1:02.69; 6, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:03.45; 7, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 1:04.55; 8, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:05.01; 9, Maria Snell, Billings Central, 1:05.04; 10, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.5.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:04.59; 2, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:05.3; 3, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.35; 4, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.46; 5, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:06.86; 6, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:07.71; 7, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:07.95; 8, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 2:08.37; 9, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:08.42; 10, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:08.91.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:06.77; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:12.31; 3, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:19.03; 4, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 2:19.22; 5, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:20.23; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:20.67; 7, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:27.11; 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 2:27.11; 9, Hope Morrison, Polson, 2:28.61; 10, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 2:30.77.

AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:32.0; 2, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:37.3; 3, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:37.64; 4, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:37.95; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:39.87; 6, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 5:40.96; 7, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 5:45.83; 8, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:48.15; 9, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 5:48.42; 10, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 5:49.03.

A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:18.67; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 5:49.53; 3, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:10.4; 4, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 6:15.94; 5, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 6:23.67; 6, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 6:29.15; 7, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 6:33.56; 8, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:39.28; 9, Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:43.12; 10, Abby Uffelman, Hardin, 7:06.72.

AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 57.17; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.26; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:02.8; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.1; 5, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:03.95; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.98; 7, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:04.49; 8, Claire Powell, Missoual Sentinel, 1:04.64; 9, Ella Statck, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.66; 10, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:05.05.

A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:03.00; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.98; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:08.79; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.96; 5, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:09.45; 6, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:10.96; 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:11.87; 8, Katelyn Adnerson, Billings Central, 1:13.14; 9, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:13.66; 10, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:15.49.

AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:12.11; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:12.19; 3, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.33; 4, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:14.45; 5, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.52; 6, Hannah Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:15.15; 7, Riley Lauren, Missoula Hellgate, 1:15.3; 8, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:15.38; 9, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.24; 10, Brianne Flikeema, Belgrade, 1:16.36.

A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:19.67; 2, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 1:21.13; 3, Aliviah Pratt, Havre, 1:21.87; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:23.47; 5, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:25.43; 6, Kathleen Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:26.01; 7, Lilia Kuzyk, Bigfork, 1:26.73; 8, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:27.29; 9, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:28.0; 10, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 1:28.32.

AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:01.13; 2, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.82; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.98; 4, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:02.16; 5, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:04.37; 6, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:05.69; 7, Kihla Lax, Missoula Hellgate, 1:06.0; 8, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:06.13; 9, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 1:06.64; 10, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 1:06.85.

A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:06.57; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.64; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:07.2; 4, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 1:11.9; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:12.18; 6, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.22; 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:15.87; 8, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:18.7; 9, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 1:19.9; 10, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:22.4.

AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:20.37; 2, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 2:20.52; 3, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 2:21.45; 4, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 2:21.73; 5, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:22.73; 6, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:23.24; 7, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.92; 8, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:25.45; 9, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:26.53; 10, Eva Hicks, Helena, 2:26.76.

A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:12.79; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:22.09; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:23.87; 4, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:29.16; 5, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:37.51; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:43.8; 7, Andrea Three Irons, Hardin, 2:44.35; 8, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 2:45.57; 9, Norah Bagley, Columbia Falls, 2:49.13; 10, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 2:51.38.

AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:47.21; 2, Great Falls, 1:47.72; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:49.74; 4, Great Falls CMR, 1:50.68; 5, Helena, 1:51.09; 6, Bozeman, 1:51.73; 7, Billings Skyview, 1:51.77; 8, Kalispell Flathead, 1:53.51; 9, Missoula Hellgate, 1:54.08; 10, Billings Senior, 1:54.97.

A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.45; 2, Hardin, 1:54.91; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:55.53; 4, Whitefish, 1:56.14; 5, Bigfork, 1:57.00; 6, Havre, 2:13.04; 7, Polson, 2:19.52; 8, East Helena, 2:38.19.

AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Great Falls, 1:57.88; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.84; 3, Helena, 1:59.64; 4, Billings Skyview, 2:00.41; 5, Kalispell Glacier, 2:01.23; 6, Missoula Big Sky, 2:01.31; 7, Billings West, 2:07.95; 8, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.39; 9, Missoula Hellgate, 2:04.86; 10, Bozeman, 2:05.42.

A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:03.16; 2, Bigfork, 2:11.87; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:12.6; 4, Hardin, 2:12.65; 5, Whitefish, 2:13.88; 6, Havre, 2:26.89; 7, Polson, 2:38.77; 8, East Helena, 2:58.92.

AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:48.39; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.00; 3, Billings Skyview, 3:58.81; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 4:00.03; 5, Kalispell Glacier, 4:00.96; 6, Bozeman, 4:05.59; 7, Helena, 4:07.47; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 4:08.2; 9, Billings West, 4:09.91; 10, Missoula Hellgate, 4:16.09.

A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 3:59.19; 2, Whitefish, 4:12.93; 3, Hardin, 4:37.16; 4, Columbia Falls, 4:51.28; 5, Polson, 4:59.94; 6, Havre, 5:06.18; 7, Bigfork, 5:30.85.

AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Jackson Moe, Misosula Sentinel, 22.39; 2, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 23.42; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 23.44; 4, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.47; 5, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 23.68; 6, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 23.75; 7, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 23.86; 8, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.87; 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 23.95; 10, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 23.99.

A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 22.13; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 22.8; 3, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 23.85; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.92; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 24.02; 6, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 24.06; 7, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 24.33; 8, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.22; 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 25.59; 10, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 25.71.

AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 48.82; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 51.65; 3, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 52.01; 4, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 52.13; 5, Long Huynh, Billings West, 52.18; 6, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 52.51; 7, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 52.63; 8, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 52.7; 9, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 52.95; 10, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.03.

A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 53.09. 2, Gus Hertz, Polson, 53.77; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 54.49; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 54.77; 5, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 55.21; 6, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 57.31; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 58.3; 8, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 58.31; 9, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 59.07; 10, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 59.56.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:49.84; 2, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 1:50.7; 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:52.07; 4, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 1:55.06; 5, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 1:55.66; 6, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:55.84; 7, Long Huynh, Billings West, 1:56.0; 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 1:56.26; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:56.3; 10, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 1:57.1.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:58.31; 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:01.65; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:04.05; 4, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 2:06.65; 5, Laclan Sloan, Polson, 2:12.78; 6, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:12.96; 7, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:16.07; 8, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 2:16.77; 9, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:18.68; 10, William Wyman, Polson, 2:21.02. 

AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:59.86; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:11.65; 3, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 5:12.34; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:14.65; 5, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 5:17.09; 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 5:21.03; 7, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 5:25.79; 8, Chris Long, Great Falls, 5:27.21; 9, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:32.13; 10, Jesse McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 5:34.29.

A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:40.7; 2, Guz Hertz, Polson, 5:43.89; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:46.98; 4, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:49.57; 5, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 5:57.11; 6, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:04.85; 7, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 6:11.53; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:18.53; 9, William Wyman, Polson, 6:21.51; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 6:22.61.

AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 53.1; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.4; 3, Michael Parkey, Missoula Big Sky, 56.86; 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.12; 5, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.65; 6, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 58.82; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 59.38; 8, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 59.61; 9, Derek Smith, Kalsipell Glacier, 59.85; 10, Long Huynh, Billings West, 1:00.39.

A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:00.58; 2, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:02.64; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 1:02.91; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.09; 5, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.51; 6, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:05.83; 7, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:08.15; 8, William Wyman, Polson, 1:08.16; 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:09.59; 10, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:11.2.

AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.98; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.17; 3, Jesse McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 1:05.55; 4, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.31; 5, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 1:06.44; 6, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.51; 7, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 1:06.86; 8, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:07.07; 9, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 1:08.2; 10, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:10.85.

A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1;00.64; 2, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:07.77; 3, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:12.38; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:12.68; 5, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:14.01; 6, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:14.61; 7, Aeden Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.63; 8, Conner Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:15.3; 9, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:15.51; 10, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 1:15.57.

AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 53.62; 2, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 55.21; 3, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 55.46; 4, Long Huynh, Billings West, 56.47; 5, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 56.53; 6, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 57.31; 7, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 57.34; 8, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.57; 9, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 57.82; 10, Syler Pizzolato, Bililngs Senior, 58.04.

A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 59.51; 2, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:01.56; 3, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:01.72; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:02.75; 6, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:09.19; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 1:11.52; 8, William Wyman, Polson, 1:14.57; 8, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:16.14. 9, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 1:16.62; 10, Quinn Clark, Columbia Falls, 1:24.57.

AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.99; 2, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 2:07.0; 3, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:08.35; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:08.54; 5, Jesse McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 2:09.43; 6, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:09.7; 7, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:11.18; 8, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:11.54; 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 2:15.69; 10, Chris Long, Great Falls, 2:16.12.

A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 2:05.98; 2, Daniel Apostol, 2:07.71; 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:16.72; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 2:21.18; 5, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:23.41; 6, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:23.72; 7, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:29.13; 8, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:29.87; 9, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:32.27; 10, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:34.79.

AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 1:33.82; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:35.76; 3, Great Falls, 1:36.2; 4, Missoula Hellgate, 1:38.73; 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:39.42; 6, Bozeman, 1:41.52; 7, Billings West, 1:41.93; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 1:42.99; 9, Helena, 1:44.69; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:45.91.

A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:39.9; 2, Whitefish, 1:40.06; 3, Billings Central, 1:45.54; 4, Havre, 1:45.72; 5, Hardin 1:48.96; 6, Polson, 2:05.53.

AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 1:42.55; 2, Billings West, 1:48.21; 3, Missoula Hellgate, 1:48.75; 4, Kalispell Glacier, 1:48.94; 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:49.34; 6, Great Falls, 1:50.1; 7, Bozeman, 1:54.25; 8, Helena, 1:54.66; 9, Missoula Big Sky, 1:55.0; 10, Helena Capital, 1:58.81.

A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:53.65; 2, Whitefish, 1:54.62; 3, Billings Central, 1:55.38; 4, Hardin, 2:02.83; 5, Havre, 2:05.97; 6, Polson, 2:32.89.

AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 3:31.71; 2, Great Falls, 3:32.5; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:32.73; 4, Billings West, 3:34.44; 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:43.36; 6, Bozeman, 3:45.2; 7, Missoula Hellgate, 3:50.06; 8, Helena Capital, 3:56.63; 9, Butte, 4:02;42; 10, Billings Skyview, 4:08.56.

A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 3:53.81; 2, Whitefish, 3:58.33; 3, Columbia Falls, 4:16.97; 4, Hardin, 4:17.63; 5, Havre, 4:19.54; 6, Polson, 4:4.47.

