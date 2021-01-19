MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2020-21 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 19)
Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.34. 2, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 26.35. 3, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 26.54, 4, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 26.7. 5, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 29.96. 6, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 26.97. 7, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 27.0. 8, Madyson Toren, Kalispell Glacier, 27.22. 9, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 27.38. 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 27.43.
Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.7. 2, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 56.68. 3, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 57.66. 4, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 57.81. 5, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 58.88. 6, Madyson Toren, Kalispell Glacier, 59.11. 7, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 59.14. 8, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:00.54. 9, Ella Dietrich, Bozeman, 1:01.16. 6, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:01.18.
Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:55.3. 2, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 2:05.41. 3, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 2:06.27. 4, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:07.03. 5, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:08.71. 6, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 2:11.27. 7, Katelyn Anderson, Billings Central, 2:15.01. 8, Chloe Onstad, Helena Capital, 2:15.57. 9, Emily Mcanally, Helena, 2:16.30. 10, Raegan Osentowski, Great Falls CMR, 2:18.1.
Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:17.28. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:20.01. 3, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:21.27. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 5:32.97. 5, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:39.4. 6, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 5:42.87. 7, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 5:56.88. 8, Cameron Yovich, Bozeman Gallatin, 6:01.48. 9, Raegan Osentowski, Great Falls CMR, 6:01.96. 10, Laine Giluilly, Billings Senior, 6:02.65.
Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.26. 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.62. 3, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:04.19. 4, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:05.7. 5, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:06.02. 6, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:06.66. 7, Marley Taylor, Great Falls, 1:08.08. 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.15. 9, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:08.63. 10, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 1:10.14.
Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:08.55. 2, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 1:08.56. 3, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:10.45. 4, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 1:11.18. 5, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:13.89. 6, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:15.09. 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:15.39. 8, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:15.5. 9, Cameron Yovich, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:15.83. 10, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:16.68.
Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 1:04.83. 2, Eden Flake, Great Falls, 1:05.10. 3, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.12. 4, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:05.19. 5, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.39. 6, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:06.49. 7, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:07.44. 8, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 1:07.52. 9, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 1:09.87. 10, Kobi Burchard, Havre, 1:14.03.
Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:22.66. 2, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.95. 3, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 2:25.88. 4, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 2:28.15. 5, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 2:28.64. 6, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 2:30.32. 7, Laine Giluily, Billings Senior, 2:30.73. 8, Eva Hicks, Helena, 2:30.83. 9, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:31.98. 10, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 2:32.81.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Bozeman, 1:48.99. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:50.13. 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:51.44. 4, Billings Central, 1:52.1. 5, Billings Senior, 1:53.34. 6, Hardin, 1:55.03. 7, Havre, 1:55.14. 8, Helena, 1:59.31. 9, Billings West, 1:59.47. 10, Butte, 1:59.47.
Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Bozeman, 1:55.21. 2, Great Falls, 1:58.11. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.98. 4, Billings Senior, 2:04.39. 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:06.17. 6, Kalispell Glacier, 2:06.98. 7, Helena, 2:07.37. 8, Billings West, 2:07.55. 9, Billings Central, 2:11.04. 10, Havre, 2:11.05.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Bozeman, 3:52.31. 2, Great Falls, 3:58.09. 3, Great Falls CMR, 4:04.53. 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:11.44. 5, Billings Central, 4:13.87. 6, Helena, 4:19.36. 7, Whitefish, 4:20.89. 8, Billings West, 4:24.16. 9, Havre, 4:35.03. 10, Hardin, 4:36.16.
Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.58. 2, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 22.75. 3, Quade Oser, Helena, 23.53. 4, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.76. 5, Chris Long, Great Falls, 24.01. 6, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 24.13. 7, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 24.22. 8, Jacob Demmons, Helena, 24.31. 9, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 24.42. 10, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 24.43.
Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 49.85. 2, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 51.95. 3, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 52.19. 4, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 52.8. 5, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 53.18. 6, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 53.3. 7, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 53.73. 8, Brandon Crane, Great Falls CMR, 53.76. 9, Marcus Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.81. 10, Mason Sloan, Polson, 54.04.
Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:47.54. 2, Rob Wagner, Helena, 1:47.68. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 1:47.89. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:55.94. 5, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:56.06. 6, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 1:57.44. 7, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:57.59. 8, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 1:57.6. 9, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.41. 10, Mason Sloan, Polson, 2:00.1.
Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 5:04.89. 2, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 5:05.59. 3, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 5:12.94. 4, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:27.97. 5, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 5:28.19. 6, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 5:28.34. 7, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:34.73. 8, Kyle Carroll, Great Falls CMR, 5:41.17. 9, Gavin Groshelle, Great Falls, 5:53.32. 10, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:56.52.
Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 53.07. 2, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 56.6. 3, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 57.36. 4, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 58.32. 5, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 58.42. 6, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 59.28. 7, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 1:00.23. 8, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.67. 9, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.37. 10, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 1:01.74.
Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Quade Oser, Helena, 1:02.07. 2, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 1:06.19. 3, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.62. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:07.16. 5, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:07.84. 6, Isaac Bertrand, Kalispell Flathead, 1:08.15. 7, Marcus Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:10.14. 8, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:10.88. 9, Christion Goetsch, Helena, 1:11.16. 10, Ben Vince, Helena, 1:11.26.
Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 53.4. 2, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 54.53. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 54.99. 4, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 56.94. 5, Long Huynh, Billings West, 57.12. 6, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 57.46. 7, Chris Long, Great Falls, 59.89. 8, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 1:00.41. 9, Mason Spiller, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.85. 10, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:01.69.
Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 2:04.7. 2, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 2:05.24. 3, Quade Oser, Helena, 2:09.86. 4, Chris Long, Great Falls, 2:14.07. 5, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:18.37. 6, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 2:18.64. 7, Cameron McNamee, Great Falls, 2:22.65. 8, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:23.59. 9, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:23.9. 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:35.87.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Great Falls, 1:33.16. 2, Helena, 1:38.06. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:38.58. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 1:40.46. 5, Billings West, 1:45.98. 6, Billings Central, 1:46.44. 7, Havre, 1:49.96. 8, Columbia Falls, 1:51.18. 9, Butte, 1:52.99. 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:00.68.
Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Great Falls, 1:45.86. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:48.35. 3, Helena, 1:51.41. 4, Billings West, 1:51.96. 5, Bozeman, 1:54.47. 6, Butte, 1:54.88. 7, Columbia Falls, 1:55.64. 8, Kalispell Flathead, 1:56.1. 9, Kalispell Glacier, 1:57.55. 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:00.45.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Great Falls, 3:20.37. 2, Helena, 3:33.44. 3, Great Falls CMR, 3:36.02. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:49.42. 5, Bozeman, 3:50.91. 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:01.95. 7, Billings Central, 4:02.91. 8, Butte, 4:30.7. 9, Whitefish, 4:34.45. 10, Havre, 4:48.43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.