MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2021-22 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 23)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 24.06; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 25.02; 3, Eva Hicks, Helena, 25.7; 4, Addalyn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 25.71; 5, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 26.08; 6, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 26.28; 7, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.44; 8, Onika Gray, Great Falls CMR, 26.48; 9, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 26.51; 10, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 26.55.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.41; 2, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 27.29; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 27.37; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.54; 5, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 27.64; 6, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 27.92; 7, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 28.06; 8, Mia Ralston-Gust, Billings Central, 28.3; 9, Maria Snell, Billings Central, 28.36; 10, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 28.41.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 53.39; 2, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 55.27; 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.53; 4, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 56.26; 5, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 57.6; 6, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 57.93; 7, Eva Hicks, Helena, 58.04; 8, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 58.17; 9, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 58.18; 10, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 58.47.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 53.62; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 57.44; 3, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 58.19; 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 59.72; 5, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:00.2; 6, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 1:02.69; 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:03.45; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:03.76; 9, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:04.04; 10, Maria Snell, Billings Central, 1:04.39.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:03.41; 2, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:04.59; 3, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.35; 4, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 2:05.96; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:06.46; 6, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:06.86; 7, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 2:07.5; 8, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:07.57; 9, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 2:07.71; 10, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:07.95.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:55.79; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:02.45; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:06.77; 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:12.22; 5, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:12.31; 6, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 2:19.03; 7, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 2:19.22; 8, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:20.23; 9, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:20.44; 10, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:20.67.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:32.0; 2, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:36.76; 3, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:37.64; 4, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:37.95; 5, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:39.87; 6, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 5:40.96; 7 Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 5:42.0; 8, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 5:42.79; 9, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 5:42.85; 10, Abbegael Nynas, Billings Skyview, 5:45.83.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:14.14; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:30.51; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 5:49.53; 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 6:03.41; 5, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 6:10.4; 6, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 6:15.94; 7, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 6:23.67; 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 6:25.19; 9, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 6:29.15; 10, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 6:33.56.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 57.17; 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:00.66; 3, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.02; 4, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.24; 5, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.49; 6, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 1:03.14; 7, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:03.4; 8, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.98; 9, Ella Statck, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.15; 10, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:04.49.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:03.00; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.98; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 4, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:08.79; 5, Kiauna Kills Night, Hardin, 1:08.92; 6, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.96; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:09.45; 8, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:10.96; 9, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:11.78; 10, Katelyn Adnerson, Billings Central, 1:13.14.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:12.11; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:12.17; 3, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:12.86; 4, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.33; 5, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:13.39; 6, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.27; 7, Hannah Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:14.5; 8, Riley Lauren, Missoula Hellgate, 1:15.3; 9, Madeline McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:16.24; 10, Brianne Flikeema, Belgrade, 1:16.36.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:15.77; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.21; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:19.67; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:20.32; 5, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 1:21.13; 6, Aliviah Pratt, Havre, 1:21.87; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:22.58; 8, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:24.73; 9, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:24.92; 10, Kathleen Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:26.01.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.95; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:01.13; 3, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:01.3; 4, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.82; 5, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.96; 6, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.23; 7, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:05.69; 8, Kihla Lax, Missoula Hellgate, 1:06.0; 9, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:06.13; 10, Bailey Rehm, Billings West, 1:06.22.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:06.57; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.64; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:07.2; 4, Nia Hanson, Whitefish, 1:11.9; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:12.18; 6, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.22; 7, Sydney Slawter, Bigfork, 1:15.87; 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:16.05; 9, Mia Ralston-Gust, Billings Central, 1:17.86; 10, Carmen Pallone, Hardin, 1:18.7.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 2:13.72; 2, Teagan Boysen, Helena, 2:17.77; 3, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:19.47; 4, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:20.37; 5, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:20.42; 6, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 2:20.52; 7, Claire Powell, Missoula Sentinel, 2:21.73; 8, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 2:22.21; 9, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:22.35; 10, Lauren Riley, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.92.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:12.79; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:22.09; 3, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 2:23.87; 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:26.34; 5, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:29.16; 6, Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, 2:37.51; 7, Victoria Schafer, Billings Central, 2:40.88; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 2:41.23; 9, Mia Ralston-Gust, Billings Central, 2:42.66; 10, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:43.8.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:47.21; 2, Great Falls, 1:47.72; 3, Helena, 1:48.77; 4, Great Falls CMR, 1:49.15; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 1:49.74; 6, Bozeman, 1:51.73; 7, Billings Skyview, 1:51.77; 8, Billings West, 1:52.34; 9, Kalispell Flathead, 1:53.51; 9, Missoula Hellgate, 1:54.08.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:50.45; 2, Hardin, 1:54.91; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:55.53; 4, Whitefish, 1:56.14; 5, Bigfork, 1:57.00; 6, Havre, 2:13.04; 7, Polson, 2:19.52; 8, East Helena, 2:38.19.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Great Falls, 1:56.05; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.03; 3, Helena, 1:58.76; 4, Kalispell Glacier, 2:00.22; 5, Billings Skyview, 2:00.41; 6, Missoula Big Sky, 2:01.31; 7, Billings West, 2:01.95; 8, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.39; 9, Missoula Hellgate, 2:04.86; 10, Bozeman, 2:05.42.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.01; 2, Bigfork, 2:11.87; 3, Hardin, 2:12.25; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:12.6; 5, Whitefish, 2:13.88; 6, Havre, 2:23.76; 7, Polson, 2:38.77; 8, East Helena, 2:58.92.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:48.39; 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.00; 3, Billings Skyview, 3:55.94; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 4:00.03; 5, Kalispell Glacier, 4:00.96; 6, Bozeman, 4:05.59; 7, Helena, 4:07.47; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 4:08.2; 9, Billings West, 4:09.91; 10, Missoula Hellgate, 4:16.09.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 3:59.19; 2, Whitefish, 4:12.93; 3, Bigfork, 4:23.10; 4, Hardin, 4:37.16; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:51.28; 6, Havre, 4:57.42; 7, Polson, 4:59.94.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Jackson Moe, Misosula Sentinel, 21.82; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.68; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 23.26; 4, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 23.3; 5, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 23.47; 6, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 23.68; 7, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 23.86; 8, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.87; 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 23.95; 10, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 23.99.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 21.79; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 22.8; 3, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 23.85; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.92; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 24.02; 6, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 24.06; 7, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 24.33; 8, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.22; 9, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 25.59; 10, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 25.71.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 48.82; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 51.65; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 51.72; 4, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 51.76; 5, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 52.01; 6, Long Huynh, Billings West, 52.18; 7, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 52.51; 8, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 52.63; 9, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 52.7; 10, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.03.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 53.06; 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 53.09. 3, Gus Hertz, Polson, 53.77; 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 54.49; 5, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 54.77; 6, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 55.21; 7, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 57.31; 8, Logan Niles, Whitefish, 57.87; 9, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 58.3; 10, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 58.31.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:49.84; 2, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 1:50.7; 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:52.07; 4, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 1:55.06; 5, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 1:55.66; 6, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:55.84; 7, Long Huynh, Billings West, 1:56.0; 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 1:56.26; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:56.3; 10, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 1:57.1.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:58.31; 2, connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:00.06; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:01.65; 4, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:03.76; 5, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 2:03.76; 6, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:04.05; 7, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 2:06.65; 5, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:12.78; 9, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:12.96; 10, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 2:15.79.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:58.0; 2, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 5:08.34; 3, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 5:11.1; 4, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:11.65; 5, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 5:12.34; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:14.65; 7, Long Huynh, Billings West, 5:21.03; 8, Chris Long, Great Falls, 5:24.87; 9, Derek Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 5:25.79; 10, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 5:26.12.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 5:40.7; 2, Guz Hertz, Polson, 5:43.89; 3, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 5:46.98; 4, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:49.57; 5, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 5:57.11; 6, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:01.64; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:03.09; 8, Noah Schroeder, Whitefish, 6:11.53; 9, William Wyman, Polson, 6:21.51; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 6:22.61.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 53.1; 2, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 56.05; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.4; 4, Michael Parkey, Missoula Big Sky, 56.86; 5, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 58.63; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 58.65; 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 58.82; 8, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 59.38; 9, Daniel Smith, Kalispell Glacier, 59.85; 10, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 59.91.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 56.76; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:00.58; 3, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 1:00.79; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:02.64; 5, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 1:02.91; 6, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.09; 7, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:05.51; 8, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:05.83; 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:06.38; 10, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:08.15.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.98; 2, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:05.17; 3, Jesse McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 1:05.55; 4, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.31; 5, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 1:06.44; 6, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.51; 7, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 1:06.54; 8, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:06.94; 9, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:07.07; 10, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 1:08.2.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1;00.64; 2, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 1:06.94; 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:07.77; 4, Aaron Dicks, Whitefish, 1:12.38; 5, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:12.68; 6, Christian Kay, Billings Central, 1:12.7; 7, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:14.01; 8, Christian Ross, Billings Central, 1:14.23; 9, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:14.61; 10, Aeden Hraban, Billings Central, 1:14.63.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 53.62; 2, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 54.26; 3, Thaddeus Holdsworth, Butte, 55.46; 4, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 55.92; 5, Long Huynh, Billings West, 56.47; 6, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 56.53; 7, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 57.15; 8, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 57.34; 9, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.57; 10, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 57.82.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 51.94; 2, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 55.86; 3, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 56.86; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 59.51; 5, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:01.56; 6, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 1:01.72; 7, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:02.02; 8, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:04.11; 9, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 1:-8.59; 10, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 1:09.19.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Jackson Moe, Missoula Sentinel, 2:02.99; 2, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:06.29; 3, Adam McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 2:07.0; 4, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:07.05; 5, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:07.17; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:08.54; 7, Jesse McCormick, Missoula Sentinel, 2:09.43; 8, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:09.91; 9, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:11.54; 10, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 2:11.94.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Phillippo Caporaso, Billings Central, 2:05.98; 2, Daniel Apostol, 2:07.71; 3, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 2:16.72; 4, Dylan Shellton, Billings Central, 2:21.16; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 2:21.18; 6, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:23.41; 7, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:23.72; 8, Lincoln Schroeder, Whitefish, 2:29.13; 9, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 2:29.87; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:32.27.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 1:33.82; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:35.76; 3, Great Falls, 1:36.2; 4, Missoula Hellgate, 1:38.73; 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:39.42; 6, Bozeman, 1:41.52; 7, Billings West, 1:41.93; 8, Missoula Big Sky, 1:42.99; 9, Helena, 1:43.83; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:44.47.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:39.9; 2, Whitefish, 1:40.06; 3, Billings Central, 1:42.68; 4, Havre, 1:45.72; 5, Hardin 1:48.07; 6, Polson, 2:05.53.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 1:42.55; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:48.17; 3, Billings West, 1:48.21; 4, Great Falls, 1:48.47; 5, Missoula Hellgate, 1:48.75; 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:49.34; 7, Helena, 1:52.98; 8, Bozeman, 1:53.98; 9, Missoula Big Sky, 1:55.0; 10, Kalispell Flathead, 1:55.51.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Columbia Falls, 1:53.65; 2, Billings Central, 1:54.21; 3, Whitefish, 1:54.54; 4, Havre, 2:01.46; 5, Hardin, 2:02.83; 6, Polson, 2:17.14.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Missoula Sentinel, 3:27.96; 2, Great Falls, 3:32.5; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 3:32.73; 4, Billings West, 3:34.44; 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:43.36; 6, Bozeman, 3:45.2; 7, Missoula Hellgate, 3:50.06; 8, Kalispell Flathead, 3:50.24; 9, Helena Capital, 3:56.63; 10, Butte, 4:02;42.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Whitefish, 3:44.6; 2, Columbia Falls, 3:46.93; 3, Billings Central, 3:48.08; 4, Havre, 4:12.85; 5, Hardin, 4:17.63; 6, Polson, 4:30.52.
