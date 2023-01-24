MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 24)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.59; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.94; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 24.97; 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 5, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 25.18; 7, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 26.04; 8, Maggie Dean, Kalispell Glacier, 26.32; 9, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.37; 9, Eva Hicks, Helena, 26.37.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.39; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 26.61; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.13; 4, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.5; 5, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 28.01; 6, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.25; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 28.28; 8, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.4; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 28.41; 10, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.49.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 55.03; 3, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 5, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 6, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 56.46; 7, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 56.47; 8, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 9, Ashtyn Lilyquist, Belgrade, 58.73; 10, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 58.87.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 56.66; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 59.11; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 59.44; 4, Carey Whiteman, Hardin, 1:02.73; 5, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:02.75; 6, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:02.96; 7, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:03.78; 8, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:04.27; 9, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:04.96; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:05.14.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:00.16; 2, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.97; 3, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 2:02.23; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:02.26; 5, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:03.39; 6, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 7, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.18; 8, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:04.27; 9, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 2:04.8; 10, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:05.47.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:03.48; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:08.81; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:09.18; 4, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:16.12; 5, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:19; 7, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:25.31; 8, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9; 9, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 2:26.07; 10, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:29.82.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:25.64; 2, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 5:27.19; 3, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:27.28; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 5:29.17; 5, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:31.47; 6, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:33.19; 7, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 8, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 5:38.36; 9, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:38.57; 10, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 5:40.34.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:36.63; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 5:47.74; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 5:50.03; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 6:04.39; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 6:18.39; 6, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 7, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 66:34.9; 8, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 9, Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:40.38; 10, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 6:52.86.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 59.86; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.38; 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 5, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:02.64; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.86; 7, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 8, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.45; 9, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 1:04.12; 10, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.3.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.19; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:06.92; 3, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:07.48; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.11; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:08.14; 6, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.35; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 8, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:11.71; 9, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 10, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:13.76.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:08.99; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:09.68; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:09.83; 4, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 5, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:12.27; 7, Ava Werni, Missoula Sentinel, 1:12.75; 8, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.49; 9, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:14.2; 10, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:14.21.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.83; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:19.42; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:19.93; 5, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:23.35; 6, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:24.16; 7, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 8, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:25.6; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:26.56; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:26.7.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:00.74; 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:01.6; 4, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:01.96; 5, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 1:02.42; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 7, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 8, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 9, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 10, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.25.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:05.84; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.26; 4, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:11.95; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:14.66; 7, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:15.39; 8, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 9, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81; 10, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:19.31.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:16.18; 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.73; 4, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:19.36; 5, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 6, Eva Hicks, Helena, 2:23.07; 7, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 8, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.58; 9, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 2:24.34; 10, Hanna Vornbrock, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:25.65.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:20.43; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:23.79; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 2:30.64; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 6, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:38.7; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:40.38; 8, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 9, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:43.4; 10, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:44.88.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:42.95; 2, Missoula Big Sky, 1:45.27; 3, Missoula Sentinel, 1:45.49; 4, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 5, Great Falls CMR, 1:46.26; 6, Billings West, 1:48.47; 7, Helena, 1:53.36; 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:53.44; 9, Bozeman, 1:53.7; 10, Billings Skyview, 2:00.02.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:47.34; 2, Hardin, 1:56.05; 3, Columbia Falls, 2:00.71; 4, Polson, 2:03.06; 5, Whitefish, 2:06.73; 6, Havre, 2:08.44; 7, Bigfork, 2:12.59; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Great Falls, 1:53.94; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:54.48; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 4, Missoula Big Sky, 1:55.91; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 1:56.67; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 7, Billings West, 1:58.81; 8, Helena, 2:01.7; 9, Billings Senior, 2:03.2; 10, Bozeman, 2:05.36.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:02.79; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:21.11; 7, Bigfork, 2:36.06; 8, East Helena, 2:48.73.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:50.84; 2, Missoula Big Sky, 3:52.13; 3, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 3:53.73; 6, Billings West, 3:56.37; 7, Billings Skyview, 3:59.06; 8, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 9, Helena, 4:12.11; 10, Billings Senior, 4:13.05.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:01.64; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Hardin, 4:58.95; 7, Bigfork, 5:18.4.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.57; 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 22.74; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 22.78; 4, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 23.25; 5, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.49; 6, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.63; 7, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; 8, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 23.92; 9, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 23.99; 10, Dylan Neese, Billings Skyview, 24.09.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 22.06; 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 23.31; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 23.56; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.66; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 23.89; 6, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 24.47; 7, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 24.73; 8, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 25.0; 9, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.14; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 49.76; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.21; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 50.59; 5, Daniel Githens, Billings WEst, 50.71; 6, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 51.52; 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 52.12; 8, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 52.65; 9, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66; 10, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 52.83.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 50.44; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 52.54; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 52.73; 4, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 53.62; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 54.07; 6, Conner McKay, Havre, 55.16; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 55.52; 8, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 55.95; 9, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 57.24.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:47.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 1:52.73; 4, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:55.83; 5, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:56.31; 6, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.48; 7, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:57.78; 8, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 1:58.84; 9, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:59.29; 10, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 1:59.59.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:53.46; 2, Dylan Sheltn, Billings Central, 1:55.63; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:57.27; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:57.99; 6, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:00.47; 7, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:02.03; 8, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.6; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:06.26; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:09.79.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:51.46; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:05.52; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:09.86; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:10.99; 5, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 5:14.85; 6, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:16.36; 7, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:22.08; 8, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula hellgate, 5:23.16; 9, Sennett Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:30.17; 10, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 5:33.13.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:11.35; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 5:19.03; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 5:23.93; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 5:30.99; 5, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 5:34.51; 6, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 5:36.6; 7, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 5:40.75; 8, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 6:00.98; 9, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 6:07.7; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 6:10.58.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 53.87; 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 55.61; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 4, Conner Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 57.03; 5, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 57.23; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 58.42; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 8, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 59.72; 9, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21; 10, Alex Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:01.42.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 56.73; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.46; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:00.93; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.76; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:03.9; 6, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 7, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:08.48; 8, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:08.67; 9, Avic Lime, Columbia Falls, 1:11.55; 10, Teagan Bates, Columbia Falls, 1:15.02.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:02.62; 2, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.8; 3, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 1:05.25; 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:08.05; 5, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:08.55; 6, Finn Stetson, Missoula Hellgate, 1:08.59; 7, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 8, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:09.02; 9, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 10, Ed McNeil, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.3.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:03.07; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.71; 3, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:07.52; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:08.69; 5, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:10.45; 6, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:13.16; 7, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:13.65; 8, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:14.2; 9, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:16.63; 10, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:17.65.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.59; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 56.95; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 57.48; 5, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.74; 6, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 58.83; 7, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 59.0; 8, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 59.21; 9, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 59.3; 10, Jacob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 59.8.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 55.09; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 56.88; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 58.7; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 5, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 6, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.79; 7, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 1:05.06; 8, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:06.89; 9, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 1:07.01; 10, Micah Cammon, Havre, 1:09.22.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.19; 3, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:07.82; 4, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:08.86; 5, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:08.88; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:09.26; 7, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 2:12.53; 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 9, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:15.06; 10, B Boyer, Bozeman, 2:15.13.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 2:02.82; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:12.36; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:14.35; 5, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 6, Gus Hertz, Polson, 2:15.78; 7, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:19.83; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91; 9, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 2:26.92; 10, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 2:29.87.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:36.13; 2, Billings West, 1:36.53; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 5, Helena, 1:41.34; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:41.45; 7, Great Falls, 1:41.64; 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:42.19; 9, Bozeman, 1:42.29; 10, Belgrade, 1:42.63.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.52; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:41.32; 4, Whitefish, 1:43.87; 5, Havre, 1:44.37; 5, Hardin, 1:55.43.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Billings West, 1:44.73; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.01; 3, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:46.35; 5, Great Falls, 1:48.45; 6, Helena, 1:50.41; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:51.53; 8, Helena Capital, 1:52.78; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.02; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:54.21.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:48.28; 2, Polson, 1:53.87; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:57.03; 4, Havre, 1:59.11; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.33; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.66; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.17; 3, Great Falls, 3:36.96; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 3:39.44; 5, Bozeman, 3:39.63; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:39.72; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:43.07; 8, Helena, 3:45.10; 9, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 10, Belgrade, 4:02.16.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:41.83; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:53.82; 4, Havre, 3:55.41; 5, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 6, Hardin, 4:21.63.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.