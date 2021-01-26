MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2020-21 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 26)
Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.34. 2, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 26.19. 3, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 26.3. 4, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 26.35. 5, Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 26.54, 6, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 26.8. 7, Helena Kunz, Whitefish, 26.95. 7, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 26.95. 9, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.96. 10, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 26.97.
Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 52.53. 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.7. 3, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 56.68. 4, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 57.4. 5, Eden Flake, Kalispell Glacier, 57.49. 6, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 57.64. 6, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 57.64. 8, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 57.66. 9, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 57.72. 10, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 57.81.
Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:55.3. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:57.65. 3, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 2:00.64. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 2:04.23. 5, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 2:06.27. 6, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 2:06.64. 7, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:06.65. 8, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:07.03. 9, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:08.71. 10, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 2:11.27.
Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 5:17.28. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:20.01. 3, Samantha Sheridan, Billings West, 5:21.27. 4, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 5:32.97. 5, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:39.4. 6, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 5:42.87. 7, Claire Earl, Great Falls, 5:53.48. 8, Alyssa Smith, Billings Skyview, 5:54.39. 9, Jaycie Wippert, Billings West, 5:56.88. 10, Raegan Osentowski, Great Falls CMR, 5:59.36.
Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Lily Milner, Kalispell Flathead, 59.44, 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.06. 3, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.17. 4, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:04.19. 5, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:05.7. 6, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.84. 7, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.93. 8, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:06.02. 9, Marley Taylor, Great Falls, 1:08.08. 10, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.15.
Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:08.55. 2, Rylee McColley, Bozeman, 1:08.56. 3, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:10.45. 4, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 1:10.47. 5, Julia McMullan, Billings Senior, 1:11.18. 6, Rylee Kogolshak, Hardin, 1:13.89. 7, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.41. 8, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:15.39. 9, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:15.5. 10, Cameron Yovich, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:15.83.
Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:04.35. 2, Annika Mittelsteadt, Bozeman, 1:04.83. 3, Eden Flake, Great Falls, 1:05.1. 4, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.12. 5, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:05.66. 6, Sara Guillen, Bozeman, 1:05.94. 7, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 1:06.19. 8, Sophi Logue, Bigfork, 1:07.13. 9, Alyson Early, Billings Christian, 1:07.44. 10, Sierra Ducharme, Bozeman, 1:07.52.
Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Ada Qunell, Whitefish, 2:11.71. 2, Julia Huffmaster, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:13.07. 3, Annika Mittlesteadt, Bozeman, 2:22.06. 4, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:22.66. 5, Danika Varda, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:22.95. 6, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:23.48. 7, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:23.65. 8, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 2:23.75. 9, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 2:24.26. 10, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 2:24.92.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Bozeman, 1:48.41. 2, Whitefish, 1:48.65. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:50.13. 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:50.73. 5, Kalispell Glacier, 1:51.44. 6, Billings Central, 1:52.1. 7, Billings Skyview, 1:52.55. 8, Billings Senior, 1:53.34. 9, Kalispell Flathead, 1:54.92. 10, Hardin, 1:55.03.
Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Bozeman, 1:55.21. 2, Great Falls, 1:58.11. 3, Great Falls CMR, 1:58.98. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 2:03.76. 5, Helena, 2:03.94. 6, Whitefish, 2:04.1. 7, Billings Senior, 2:04.39. 8, Billings Skyview, 2:05.52. 9, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:05.92. 10, Billings West, 2:07.55.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Bozeman, 3:50.58. 2, Great Falls, 3:54.19. 3, Great Falls CMR, 3:55.5. 4, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:11.44. 5, Billings Central, 4:13.87. 6, Helena, 4:19.36. 7, Whitefish, 4:20.89. 8, Havre, 4:23.16. 9, Billings West, 4:24.16. 10, Hardin, 4:28.49.
Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 22.16. 2, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.58. 3, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 22.59. 4, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 22.63. 5, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead. 6, Quade Oser, Helena, 23.53. 7, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 23.54. 8, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.97. 9, Chris Long, Great Falls, 24.01. 10, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 24.13.
Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 48.72. 2, Isaac Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 49.85. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 50.89. 4, Adonai Gray, Great Falls CMR, 50.93. 5, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 51.95. 6, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 52.19. 7, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 52.8. 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 53.17. 9, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 53.18. 10, Ayden Strobbe-Barry, Kalispell Flathead, 53.3.
Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:47.54. 2, Rob Wagner, Helena, 1:47.68. 3, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 1:47.89. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:55.94. 5, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:56.06. 6, Christion Goetsch, Helena, 1:56.47. 7, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 1:57.44. 8, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:57.59. 9, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 1:57.6. 10, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:57.85.
Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 5:04.89. 2, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 5:05.59. 3, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 5:09.44. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 5:12.94. 5, Isaac DuCuennois, Bozeman, 5:24.31. 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:24.06. 7, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:27.97. 8, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 5:28.19. 9, Andrew Bouda, Kalispell Glacier, 5:28.34. 10, Marcus Clapper, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:31.09.
Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 53.07. 2, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 56.6. 3, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 57.29. 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 57.34. 5, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 57.88. 6, Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 58.32. 7, Nick Houston, Great Falls CMR, 58.42. 8, Derek Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 59.68. 9, Long Huynh, Billings West, 1:00.22. 10, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 1:00.23.
Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Quade Oser, Helena, 1:01.18. 2, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 1:06.19. 3, Aeden DeGraw, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:06.62. 4, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 1:07.16. 5, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 1:07.84. 6, Isaac Bertrand, Kalispell Flathead, 1:07.97. 7, Mason Sloan, Polson, 1:08.06. 8, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 1:09.24. 9, Connor Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:09.61. 10, Ben Vince, Helena, 1:10.03.
Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Rob Wagner, Helena, 51.5. 2, Pete Anderson, Great Falls, 54.43. 3, Ben Woldvedt, Great Falls, 54.53. 4, Thad Holdsworth, Butte, 56.94. 5, Long Huynh, Billings West, 57.12. 6, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 57.46. 7, Logan Botner, Whitefish, 58.45. 8, Mason Spiller, Great Falls CMR 59.38. 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 59.39. 10, Chris Long, Great Falls, 59.89.
Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Jaxon Gronning, Great Falls, 2:04.51. 2, Taylor Apps, Billings West, 2:04.7. 3, Quade Oser, Helena, 2:09.09. 4, Long Huynh, Billings West, 2:10.12. 5, Luke Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.37. 6, Chris Long, Great Falls, 2:14.07. 7, Isaac Bertrand, Kalispell Flathead, 2:15.08. 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 2:17.21. 9, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 2:17.39. 10, O'Shay Birdinground, Billings Skyview, 2:18.01.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Great Falls, 1:33.16. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:36.96. 3, Helena, 1:38.06. 4, Kalispell Glacier, 1:40.46. 5, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:45.18. 6, Billings West, 1:45.98. 7, Billings Central, 1:46.44. 8, Kalispell Flathead, 1:46.89. 9, Whitefish, 1:47.26. 10, Bozeman, 1:47.37.
Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Great Falls, 1:45.03. 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:48.35. 3, Helena, 1:50.78. 4, Billings West, 1:51.96. 5, Kalispell Glacier, 1:53.3. 6, Bozeman, 1:53.73. 7, Butte, 1:54.88. 8, Columbia Falls, 1:55.64. 9, Kalispell Flathead, 1:56.1. 10, Whitefish, 1:59.53.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Great Falls, 3:20.37. 2, Great Falls CMR, 3:31.39. 3, Helena, 3:33.44. 4, Bozeman, 3:38.78, 5, Great Falls, 3:49.42. 6, Columbia Falls, 3:55.76. 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:01.95. 8, Billings Central, 4:02.91. 9, Havre, 4:09.47. 10, Butte, 4:30.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.