MHSA Swimming Top 10 Times List
Compiled from the MHSA's 2022-23 top individual times list. State records are in parentheses. Records are only set at the state meet.
(As of Jan. 31)
AA Girls 50 Freestyle (22.76): 1, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 24.42; 2, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 24.59; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 24.97; 4, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 25.01; 5, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 25.02, 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 25.18; 7, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 25.98; 8, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 26.04; 9, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 26.07; 10, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 26.18.
A-B Girls 50 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 26.15; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 26.35; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 27.13; 4, Makenna Torse, Hardin, 27.5; 5, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 28.01; 6, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 28.25; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 28.28; 8, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 28.37; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 28.41; 10, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 28.49.
AA Girls 100 Freestyle (49.9): 1, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 54.82; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 54.83; 3, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 55.15; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 55.49; 5, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 56.21; 6, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 56.38; 7, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 56.46; 8, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 56.47; 9, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 56.63; 10, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 56.86.
A-B Girls 100 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 56.66; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 59.11; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 59.44; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central 1:00.43; 5, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:01.46; 6, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:01.84; 7, Carey Whiteman, Hardin, 1:02.73; 8, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:02.96; 9, Kaylee King, Columbia Falls, 1:03.78; 10, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:03.91.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle (1:50.62): 1, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:00.16; 2, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:01.49; 3, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 2:02.23; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:02.26; 5, Isabella Pacheck, Great Falls, 2:02.43; 6, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 2:03.18; 7, Laine Giluly, Billings Senior, 2:03.39; 8, Addilyn Klein, Billings Skyview, 2:04.06; 9, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 2:04.18; 10, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 2:04.27.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:02.74; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:08.81; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:09.18; 4, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:16.12; 5, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 2:17.95; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:19; 7, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 2:23.96; 8, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:24.76; 9, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 2:25.31; 10, Liliana Smith, Havre, 2:25.9.
AA Girls 500 Freestyle (5:03.23): 1, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 5:25.64; 2, Ava Cancro, Billings West, 5:27.19; 3, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 5:27.28; 4, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 5:29.17; 5, Laine Gilluly, Billings Senior, 5:31.47; 6, Lexi Carey, Billings Skyview, 5:33.19; 7, Madison Taylor, Kalispell Glacier, 5:37.7; 8, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 5:38.36; 9, Mackenzie Hanson, Billings West, 5:38.57; 10, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 5:40.34.
A-B Girls 500 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 5:36.63; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 5:47.74; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 5:50.03; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 6:04.39; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 6:18.39; 6, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 6:22.71; 7, Liliana Smith, Havre, 6:25.96; 8, Grace Olson, Polson, 6:35.74; 9, Aspen McKee, Polson, 6:37.51; 10, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 6:45.52.
AA Girls 100 Backstroke (52.4): 1, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 59.77; 2, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 59.86; 3, Adalynn Ascher, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.38; 4, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 1:01.71; 5, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.85; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.86; 7, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:02.94; 8, Ella Stack, Missoula Big Sky, 1:03.21; 9, Malea Spear, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.45; 10, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.17.
A-B Girls 100 Backstroke: 1, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 1:04.92; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.19; 2, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:05.93; 4, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 1:08.11; 5, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:08.14; 6, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:08.35; 7, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:09.73; 8, Madeline Prill, Billings Central, 1:11.71; 9, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 1:13.03; 10, Gillian Henning, Billings Central, 1:13.76.
AA Girls 100 Breaststroke (1:04.48): 1, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 1:08.99; 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:09.68; 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:09.83; 4, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:10.6; 5, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 1:11.11; 6, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:12.27; 7, Ava Werni, Missoula Sentinel, 1:12.75; 8, Taryn Oser, Helena, 1:13.47; 9, Hanna Vornbrock, Kalispell Glacier, 1:13.49; 10, Kamiah Leach, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:14.21.
A-B Girls 100 Breaststroke: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:14.91; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:16.83; 3, Makenna Torske, Hardin, 1:19.42; 4, Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, 1:19.93; 5, Ainsley Courtnage, Havre, 1:22.51; 6, Hannah Hadley, Billings Central, 1:23.35; 7, Abigail Davison, Billings Central, 1:23.93; 8, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:24.98; 9, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:26.56; 10, Grace Olson, Polson, 1:26.7.
AA Girls 100 Butterfly (54.15): 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 59.88; 2, Addyson Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 1:00.74; 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 1:01.6; 4, Eva Hicks, Helena, 1:01.96; 5, Lola Sheridan, Billings West, 1:02.42; 6, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 1:02.56; 7, Claire Kaufman, Billings Skyview, 1:03.3; 8, Alexandra Moore, Billings West, 1:03.46; 9, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 1:04.03; 10, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:04.25.
A-B Girls 100 Butterfly: 1, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 1:04.93; 2, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 1:05.28; 3, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 1:07.7; 4, Teaghan Viara, Billings Central, 1:11.95; 5, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 1:12.74; 6, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 1:14.4; 7, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 1:15.39; 8, Kyla Burchard, Havre, 1:15.43; 9, Hope Morrison, Polson, 1:18.17; 9, Taiya Guptill, Hardin, 1:18.81.
AA Girls 200 IM (2:05.83): 1, Myrka Hardy, Billings Senior, 2:15.18; 2, Crystal Benjamin, Billings Skyview, 2:16.18; 3, Madeleine McGaughy, Kalispell Glacier, 2:16.29; 4, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 2:17.69; 5, Ellyn Lewis, Missoula Big Sky, 2:19.36; 6, Aerianna La, Missoula Sentinel, 2:20.85; 7, Ella Kingsland, Great Falls, 2:21.71; 8, Eva Hicks, Helena, 2:22.81; 9, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:23.18; 10, Olivia Gibbons, Kalispell Glacier, 2:23.58.
A-B Girls 200 IM: 1, Alyson Early, Billings Central, 2:18.19; 2, Megan Beers, Billings Central, 2:22.86; 3, Kelly Early, Billings Central, 2:27.23; 4, Teaghan Vaira, Billings Central, 2:30.64; 5, Sarah Spini, Billings Central, 2:37.32; 6, Ellie Smith, Billings Central, 2:38.7; 7, Myah Kunz, Billings Central, 2:40.38; 8, Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, 2:42.85; 9, Grace Olson, Polson, 2:43.4; 10, Elizabeth Carroll, Havre, 2:43.99.
AA Girls 200 Freestyle Relay (1:38.54): 1, Kalispell Glacier, 1:42.95; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:43.62; 3, Missoula Big Sky, 1:45.27; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:45.49; 5, Great Falls, 1:46.21; 6, Billings West, 1:48.47; 7, Missoula Hellgate, 1:53.03; 8, Helena, 1:53.16; 9, Bozeman, 1:53.39; 10, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:53.44.
A-B Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:47.34; 2, Hardin, 1:56.05; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:58.86; 4, Polson, 2:03.06; 5, Whitefish, 2:03.85; 6, Havre, 2:05.16; 7, Bigfork, 2:11.33; 8, East Helena, 2:30.05.
AA Girls 200 Medley Relay (1:45.7): 1, Great Falls, 1:53.3; 2, Great Falls CMR, 1:53.42; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:54.85; 4, Missoula Big Sky, 1:55.91; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 1:56.67; 6, Billings Skyview, 1:58.62; 7, Billings West, 1:58.81; 8, Helena, 2:01.11; 9, Billings Senior, 2:03.2; 10, Bozeman, 2:05.36.
A-B Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 2:01.51; 2, Hardin, 2:10.95; 3, Havre, 2:13.15; 4, Columbia Falls, 2:13.91; 5, Polson, 2:17.8; 6, Whitefish, 2:18.3; 7, Bigfork, 2:36.06; 8, East Helena, 2:48.73.
AA Girls 400 Freestyle Relay (3:33.29): 1, Great Falls, 3:50.84; 2, Missoula Big Sky, 3:52.13; 3, Great Falls CMR, 3:52.27; 4, Kalispell Glacier, 3:53.27; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 3:53.73; 6, Billings West, 3:56.37; 7, Billings Skyview, 3:59.06; 8, Bozeman, 4:05.49; 9, Helena, 4:09.65; 10, Billings Senior, 4:13.05.
A-B Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 4:01.34; 2, Havre, 4:30.6; 3, Polson, 4:34.05; 4, Whitefish, 4:38.19; 5, Columbia Falls, 4:41.75; 6, Bigfork, 4:54.11; 7, Hardin, 4:58.95.
AA Boys 50 Freestyle (20.48): 1, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 22.57; 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 22.74; 3, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 22.76; 4, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 23.23; 5, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 23.25; 6, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 23.49; 7, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 23.63; 8, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 23.78; 9, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; 10, Slade Spiedel, Missoula Big Sky, 23.89.
A-B Boys 50 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 22.06; 2, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 23.31; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 23.34; 4, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 23.66; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 23.89; 6, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 24.47; 7, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 24.73; 8, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 25.0; 9, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 25.14; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 25.17.
AA Boys 100 Freestyle (46.31): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 49.52; 2, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 49.76; 3, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 50.21; 4, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 50.59; 5, Daniel Githens, Billings WEst, 50.71; 6, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 51.52; 7, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 52.12; 8, Jacob Sonderegger, Kalispell Glacier, 52.54; 9, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 52.65; 10, Jared Smith, Missoula Hellgate, 52.66.
A-B Boys 100 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 49.09; 2, August Hertz, Polson, 51.36; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 51.86; 4, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 52.54; 5, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 53.62; 6, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 54.07; 7, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 54.29; 8, Conner McKay, Havre, 55.16; 9, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 55.95; 10, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 56.54.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle (1:42.12): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:47.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 1:50.94; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 1:52.73; 4, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 1:54.44; 5, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:55.83; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:56.31; 7, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:56.98; 8, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:57.48; 9, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:57.78; 10, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 1:57.83.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:53.46; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 1:55.63; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:56.89; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:57.27; 5, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:57.45; 6, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:00.47; 7, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:02.03; 8, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:05.56; 9, Conner McKay, Havre, 2:06.26; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:09.79.
AA Boys 500 Freestyle (4:39.9): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 4:51.46; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 5:05.52; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 5:09.86; 4, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 5:10.99; 5, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 5:12.38; 6, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 5:14.85; 7, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 5:16.36; 8, B Boyer, Bozeman, 5:22.08; 9, Luke Hommerding, Missoula Sentinel, 5:23.86; 10, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 5:27.65.
A-B Boys 500 Freestyle: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 5:11.35; 2, Teague McElwee, Polson, 5:19.03; 3, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 5:23.93; 4, Gus Hertz, Polson, 5:30.99; 5, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 5:34.51; 6, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 5:36.6; 7, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 5:40.75; 8, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 5:51.82; 9, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 5:57.13; 10, Logan Pisano, Billings Central, 5:57.73.
AA Boys 100 Backstroke (49.49): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 53.87; 2, Daniel Githens, Billings West, 55.61; 3, Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, 56.92; 4, Conner Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 57.03; 5, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 57.23; 6, Leo Westenfelder, Missoula Hellgate, 58.42; 7, Wesley Dennison, Missoula Hellgate, 58.94; 8, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 59.69; 9, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 59.72; 10, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 1:01.21.
A-B Boys 100 Backstroke: 1, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 56.73; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 59.46; 3, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:00.93; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.76; 5, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:02.33; 6, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:02.69; 7, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 1:06.88; 8, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 1:07.34; 9, Thane Borgen, Columbia Falls, 1:07.76; 10, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:08.48.
AA Boys 100 Breaststroke (55.97): 1, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 1:02.62; 2, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:04.8; 3, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 1:05.25; 4, Lincoln Cochran, Helena Capital, 1:07.39; 5, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 1:08.05; 6, Noah Hiday, Missoula Sentinel, 1:08.55; 7, Finn Stetson, Missoula Hellgate, 1:08.59; 8, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 1:08.69; 9, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 1:09.37; 10, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 1:09.84.
A-B Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 1:03.07; 2, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 1:05.71; 3, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:06.71; 4, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 1:07.52; 5, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 1:08.75; 6, Teague McElwee, Polson, 1:10.45; 7, Gus Hertz, Polson, 1:13.16; 8, Aedan Hraban, Billings Central, 1:13.65; 9, Tobias Mark, Hardin, 1:14.2; 10, Blake Taylor, Havre, 1:14.53.
AA Boys 100 Butterfly (51.45): 1, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 53.59; 2, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 54.4; 3, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 55.13; 4, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 56.95; 5, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 57.48; 6, Xander Stout, Kalispell Glacier, 58.74; 7, McGuire Hanson, Billings West, 58.83; 8, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 58.84; 9, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 59.0; 10, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 59.21.
A-B Boys 100 Butterfly: 1, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 54.67; 2, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 55.09; 3, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 57.87; 4, Teague McElwee, Polson, 59.4; 5, Guz Hertz, Polson, 1:00.33; 6, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 1:01.0; 7, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 1:01.79; 8, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 1:05.06; 9, Aidan Molloy, Billings Central, 1:06.89; 10, Truman Sawyer, Polson, 1:07.01.
AA Boys 200 IM (1:51.62): 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena, 2:01.8; 2, Syler Pizzolato, Billings Senior, 2:03.19; 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena, 2:07.43; 4, Connor Mizner, Missoula Sentinel, 2:07.82; 5, Tyler Zarbock, Billings West, 2:08.86; 6, Ethan Brown, Billings Skyview, 2:09.26; 7, Michael Schermerhorn, Missoula Hellgate, 2:12.53; 8, Isaac Urban, Helena Capital, 2:14.42; 9, Sean Murphree, Missoula Hellgate, 2:14.47; 10, Paul Nave, Bozeman Gallatin, 2:15.06.
A-B Boys 200 IM: 1, Daniel Apostol, Billings Central, 2:02.82; 2, Dylan Shelton, Billings Central, 2:08.47; 3, Jack McDaniel, Whitefish, 2:09.77; 4, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 2:14.35; 5, August Hertz, Polson, 2:14.62; 6, Connor Keith, Columbia Falls, 2:15.03; 7, Teague McElwee, Polson, 2:15.2; 8, Gavin Sibson, Whitefish, 2:15.4; 9, Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, 2:21.16; 10, Lachlan Sloan, Polson, 2:24.91.
AA Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (1:26.52): 1, Missoula Hellgate, 1:34.79; 2, Billings West, 1:36.53; 3, Kalispell Glacier, 1:37.01; 4, Bozeman, 1:39.46; 5, Missoula Sentinel, 1:39.94; 6, Helena, 1:41.34; 7, Billings Skyview, 1:41.45; 8, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:41.55; 9, Great Falls, 1:41.64; 10, Helena Capital, 1:41.88.
A-B Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:39.48; 2, Polson, 1:40.16; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:41.32; 4, Whitefish, 1:42.49; 5, Havre, 1:44.37; 5, Hardin, 1:55.43.
AA Boys 200 Medley Relay (1:34.91): 1, Billings West, 1:44.73; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 1:45.01; 3, Missoula Hellgate, 1:45.71; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 1:46.35; 5, Great Falls, 1:48.45; 6, Helena, 1:49.81; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:51.07; 8, Helena Capital, 1:52.78; 9, Bozeman, 1:54.02; 10, Billings Skyview, 1:54.21.
A-B Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1, Billings Central, 1:47.46; 2, Polson, 1:53.87; 3, Columbia Falls, 1:56.08; 4, Whitefish, 1:56.68; 5, Havre, 1:59.11; 5, Hardin, 2:15.36.
AA Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (3:10.34): 1, Billings West, 3:33.0; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 3:36.17; 3, Great Falls, 3:36.96; 4, Missoula Sentinel, 3:39.44; 5, Bozeman, 3:39.63; 6, Missoula Hellgate, 3:39.72; 7, Bozeman Gallatin, 3:43.07; 8, Helena, 3:45.10; 9, Helena Capital, 3:54.64; 10, Belgrade, 4:02.16.
A-B Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Polson, 3:38.22; 2, Billings Central, 3:40.68; 3, Columbia Falls, 3:53.82; 4, Havre, 3:55.41; 5, Whitefish, 4:00.09; 6, Hardin, 4:21.63.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.