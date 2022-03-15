BOZEMAN — Sidney wrestler Aiden Graves and Whitefish swimmer Ada Qunell are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for February after becoming four-time state champions.
Graves became the 38th member of the state's coveted four-time champion club by winning the Class A title at 160 pounds, in the process helping Sidney to its fifth consecutive team crown. He also won at 132 pounds in 2019, 145 in 2020 and 152 last year.
Graves, who is the third wrestler from Sidney to win four straight titles, hasn't decided where he'll compete in college.
Qunell added two more state championships to her resume to give her eight for her career. Her times were the best in any class in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle at the 2022 state swimming meet in Great Falls.
Qunell became a four-time champ in the 200 IM, two-time winner in the 500 free, and won one each in the 100 backstroke and 100 fly during her high school career.
Qunell, a member of the Kalispell Aquatic Team, plans to swim next year for Colorado Mesa.
