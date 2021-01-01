BILLINGS — Swimmers and coaches this season are navigating changes not just in how athletes practice and compete, but also depending on location and facilities.
They’ve been practicing hoping to reach the state meet. Originally scheduled for Feb. 12-13, the date has already been moved back to March 5-6. The site is still to be determined. The Montana High School Association plans to meet next week to reevaluate how winter sports are progressing.
“There’s a lot of people working behind the scenes to make sure we can have a swim season,” Great Falls swim coach Ed McNamee said.
The MHSA Executive Committee of McNamee, Mark Beckman, Jim Hawbaker, Mike Hennenberg and Merle Gunderson started talking about the necessary guidelines to make swimming happen this fall. From the schedule to the logistics of meets all the way down to what practices look like, adjustments are being made to try to keep swimmers and coaches safe while competing this season.
“We’re very lucky to have the people that we do have in swimming that have been involved for such a long time,” Beckman said. “Our coaches are willing to do what they need to do to make sure the kids have the opportunity and we’re going to do all these things and hope that we have a good season and we’ll work to do everything we can to minimize the transmission of the disease and we’ll keep evaluating as the season goes on.”
“I’m just really happy we’re even able to be in the pool,” said first-year Columbia Falls/Whitefish head coach Hayden Pierce.
Competing
One of the changes being implemented this season for competitions is a limit on teams participating at a time, much like wrestling.
According to the MHSA recommendations, “swimming dual meets (including double duals) are recommended and encouraged. Meet management will limit entries and timing of events to ensure social distancing.”
However, unlike wrestling, swimming will have the ability to have virtual meets this season. So a team can swim in its own facility, submit the times and its results will count in whichever meet it was scheduled to be swimming in, according to the master schedule.
“We wanted to make sure each kid got a chance to compete, even if it was virtual every week,” McNamee said.
With limits varying by county health departments on how many people can be in pool areas, teams have the flexibility to rearrange how a “meet” would look.
For the purposes of virtual results, teams can run their own meets anytime during the week and submit their results to be compiled by Gunderson, according to the master swim schedule.
Outside of the pool, swimmers will wear masks, and rather than gathering behind the starting blocks while waiting to race, they will wait in team areas with smaller groups before their races. However, ideas about swimmers entering and exiting the pool to limit contacts vary.
Polson swim coach Shayna Swanson said they had been "creatively designing" their facility at the Mission Valley Aquatics Center with tape for team areas while Pierce talked about potentially having swimmers exit the pool at the opposite end after a race rather than climbing back out at the starting blocks.
"(Our team) understands we have to be careful, we have to be cautious. They've been great," Swanson said.
Virtual meets also allow flexibility in how teams travel.
For example, Great Falls schools plan to begin the season competing just virtually until they see what COVID-19 numbers do. However, Columbia Falls and Whitefish currently plan to limit in-person competition to schools in the Flathead Valley with three home meets on the schedule.
“We also understand some teams may be having difficult access to pools, so there may be some that say, ‘Well we’re going to come swim with Columbia Falls and then we’ll virtually also have in the meet this team, this team and this team.’ So that works out really well and gives that opportunity for those teams to get into a pool and still compete where they wouldn’t be able to do that,” said Beckman, the MHSA's Executive Director.
Case in point is Billings Central, which does not have a facility with a timing system and blocks available. The Rams will travel to Havre and Hardin in the first two weeks to compete as where they will swim is on a week-to-week basis, according to coach Robyn O’Nan.
Complexity increases when rules vary by county and facility as to how many swimmers teams can bring.
Practice
In many places, swimming is traditionally a no-cut sport and coaches are trying to find ways to accommodate their teams while complying with county and facility regulations that typically limit the number of people who can be in the pool are at a time.
Coaches are spending much more time coordinating practice schedules.
The Rams have 43 swimmers out for the team this year but are limited to 25 in the pool area at a time.
“Every night I sit down and type out a list of who’s coming in when," O'Nan said.
Great Falls is also limited to 25 at a time. However, for their 83 swimmers between both high schools, the district is on a block schedule that allows it to schedule four 90 minute practices per day.
“It’s actually working out pretty well. The kids are getting a lot of one-on-one coaching,” McNamee said. “Outside of coaches wearing masks, once practice starts, it really doesn’t feel any different than it normally does. ... The beginning was rough, just the mathematics of 83 kids and trying to put them in.
“We have them in their lanes and when you break down their practice pods, they’re actually practicing down around with the same five to eight people every day, so if we were to have a case come, we could isolate it pretty quickly.”
Since Great Falls has a pool attached to its school, it has more control over when it practices.
As of the last week in December, Missoula schools had yet to be able to get in the pool because there weren’t enough lifeguards.
“We’ve been really, really lucky that the city has supported high school swimming and allowing us to use those facilities,” Bozeman and Gallatin swim coach Siobhan Gilmartin said. “I know that is not the case in every community in Montana, so we feel really lucky to be in the water.”
Columbia Falls/Whitefish has a combined 38 swimmers out for the team, and its smaller practice groups spend 45 minutes in the pool and then switch to dryland training to rotate time in and out.
“The kids are being awesome about it,” Pierce said.
Pool Access
But even with access to a pool, it’s not always so simple.
Missoula schools have struggled to get in to the University of Montana pool because of a lack of lifeguards to staff the facility. In Bozeman, there’s a single pool facility currently open, and over 20 groups are trying to access the facility.
There’s also the matter of the school schedule. The Bozeman school district is currently operating on a blended learning model where students either attend in-person classes Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday. Gilmartin and her teams are currently planning to do their virtual meets Wednesdays, when other building users are limited, but a school district meeting in early January may decide to send high school students back to in-person classes five days a week.
“If they do that, then we are really going to have to be creative because we can’t close down the Swim Center every Saturday just for us. So that’s again just an example of where you make a plan, but so many other people are making plans that ripple effect to your plan,” Gilmartin said.
Billings Central is currently practicing at Montana State Billings, where there isn't a timing system or starting blocks. They would usually compete at Rocky Mountain College, but RMC has limited visitors to campus this year.
Goals
Both Gilmartin and O’Nan have teams that are trying to defend state titles but acknowledged the difficulty in just navigating the season.
“I don’t have an expectation this year,” O’Nan said. “I’m just reacting week to week.”
“It has been such a push and pull in terms of what are our goals this year. I’m so used to everything being about that state championship, but to be honest, I just don’t know what the future holds. And if that’s the only thing we’re focused on, I think we’ll miss out on a lot of opportunities in between there,” Gilmartin said. “So it has changed our rhetoric, our training, our time together in really big ways.”
McNamee and Gilmartin talked about finding ways to increase competition within practices and for swimmers to see progression throughout the season, but team camaraderie was another concern.
“I think the thing that draws athletes into high school swimming is the community, and my heart hurts for the schools having to figure out how to sustain those great communities all broken up into sections of pool, time and/or not even getting pool time at this point,” Gilmartin said.
“At least we’ve been given the opportunity for these kids to swim. That’s the important thing,” O’Nan said.
Two New Teams
A bright spot in the changes this season is the addition of Polson to the Class A ranks.
And even without the ability to recruit swimmers at in-person events, coach Shayna Swanson was happy to have seven or eight swimmers in the pool at the Mission Valley Aquatics Center as practices got underway.
Swanson, a former swimmer at the University of Wyoming, has been helping with the club team, the Lake Monsters, since 2018. And this year, a group of parents got together and said they wanted a high school team, so they started the paperwork and fundraising, according to Swanson.
They had big plans for the season.
"Before this all started, we had a huge invitational planned," said Swanson.
Instead, the Pirates plan to compete in-person three times, primarily against other Flathead Valley schools.
And as with all sports this year, the addition of Bozeman Gallatin has the ability to shake up the Class AA standings. The Bozeman Hawks swept the boys and girls titles in 2020, snapping streaks for both the Missoula Hellgate teams.
"One of the things I’m so proud of with our programs is that we have found success with such a melting pot of club swimmers, non-club swimmers. Last year our boys won state and we didn’t win a single event and that’s actually something I’m so proud of because to me that means it was a team effort. It was every single swimmer," Gilmartin said.
The Hawks still have a larger team, but with the addition of the Raptors, that depth may be harder to come by.
