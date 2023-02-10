GREAT FALLS – The first day of the state swimming meet is always about setting up position to be able to come away with a win.
It’s a delicate dance of swimming fast enough to get into the right heat and sometimes even into the right lane, but still leaving enough in the tank to be able to turn around and win in the final Saturday.
The pressure is even greater for defending champions, but many came through with the top qualifying times in their respective events.
Missoula Big Sky senior Addy Lewis earned top marks in the 50 free (23.87) and 100 butterfly (58.74).
“It’s kind of crazy,” Lewis said. “It’s hard to think that I’m a two-time champion in the 50 free and coming in for my third. I remember freshman year where I got second and I was ecstatic about that.
"I’m right where I need to be, so it’s now just putting all the puzzle pieces together and seeing what I can do tomorrow.”
Her sister and teammate, freshman Elly Lewis, also qualified first in two events with top times in the 500 free (5:15.79) and 200 IM (2:12.2).
Missoula Hellgate senior Sean Murphree was tops in the 50 free (22.36) and 100 breaststroke (1:01). Murphree was a double champion last season in the 50 free and 100 free.
Helena junior Garrett Krattiger has the top time going into Saturday in the 500 free (4:52.41), where he’s the defending champion both in that event and in the 100 backstroke (53.38).
“There was some good races just now and it was a lot, but I pulled through,” Krattiger said. “This season I really wanted to go undefeated.”
Whitefish’s Jack McDaniel earned top times for the A-B division in the 100 butterfly (55.45), where he’s the defending champion, and in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.57). McDaniel won a 100 free title last season.
Billings Central, which is trying to repeat as both the boys and girls A-B champions for the third year in a row, got a strong boost as five swimmers qualified with top times in their respective races in two events.
Alyson Early earned the top times in the A-B girls 100 free (55.31) and 200 free (2:04.75), of which she is the two-time defending champion in. Her sister, Kelly Early, leads the 50 free (26.41), where she’ll try to defend her 2022 title as well as swimming the top time in the 100 butterfly (1:05.49).
Megan Beers swam the top times in the 200 IM (2:24.88) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.09).
“I haven’t really been a top swimmer in the 200 IM before,” Beers explained after. “I’ve always had one person go ahead of me.”
Daniel Apostol swam the top time of all swimmers in both his individual events with the 200 IM (2:02.86) and 100 free (48.05) to earn a chance to defend his titles. Dylan Shelton qualified with the top time in the 500 free (5:08.77), where he hopes to defend a title and also earned the top mark in the 100 backstroke (56.46).
