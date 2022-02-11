GREAT FALLS – It’s what Great Falls swimming coach Ed McNamee likes to call “the most exciting 0 points scored in Montana sports.”
That’s because the first day of state swimming is all about times and advancing to the finals.
"State prelims is so much fun to watch, McNamee said. "I think we were plus 90% best times today which is so awesome because you have so many kids that work as hard as they can to get where they want."
“I felt the best I’ve felt all season,” Frenchtown junior Addy Lewis said. “Felt good in the water and excited for what will happen tomorrow.”
Lewis, who competes on the Missoula Big Sky/Loyola squad as part of a co-op, was one of nine swimmers to notch the top times in multiple events going into the finals Saturday. Lewis finished first in the AA 50 freestyle (23.77 seconds) and AA 100 butterfly (58.51).
In the AA ranks, Missoula Sentinel’s defending champion Jackson Moe qualified first in the 200 freestyle (1:45.30) and 100 backstroke (50.85) with one of the biggest reactions of the day as he slapped the water after he saw his backstroke time which was also a Futures Championship qualifying time.
“It’s just the best feeling that I’ve ever felt,” Moe described. “Once I touched that wall and saw it, all the adrenaline was just too much and I had to.”
But Moe has more in his sights for Saturday. He’s got his eye on the state record in the 200 freestyle and ultimately hopes to lead the Spartans to what would be their first boys title.
“We’ve been eyeing it since the beginning of the season. For the past three months, my best friend and I, have been talking about it every lunch – how we can do it, what events we need to do, what times we need to go in the relays,” Moe described. “If it happens tomorrow it will all be worth it and a great end to my swimming career.
Kalispell Flathead’s Lily Milner came in as the two-time defending champion in the 100 free and 100 backstroke. She set up her chance at a three-peat in both with victories in 51.52 (100 free) and 56.63 (100 backstroke). She admitted the pressure was a bit daunting, but was ready.
“It felt really good,” Milner, the University of Utah commit, said. “I just showed up and knew exactly what I needed to do to get back in the middle of the pool tomorrow and I’m feeling ready for tomorrow. It’s going to be some good racing.”
The other double-AA leader going into the finals is Great Falls High’s Ben Woldvedt (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle).
And speaking of good racing, the relays are shaping up to add to the level of excitement. Teams in Kalispell, Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman all train during the season with their crosstown rivals. In a unique moment, both the Bozeman Hawks and Gallatin Raptors boys swam and finished the same 200 freestyle relay heat in the exact same heat-winning time of 1:39.98 to both make the A final for Saturday.
On the team side, the Missoula Sentinel, Kalispell Glacier and Great Falls boys could all be in the hunt. The Great Falls girls and Billings Skyview could also challenge.
“You look at kids and groups/bubbles that come through and this year we’re very fortunate to have some really good swimmers," Billings Skyview coach Michael Walz said. “Skyview has gotten third place, but never second or first. I am optimistic, but at the same time I have to be understanding and we’re going to swim our hearts out.”
A-B
Billings Central brought 39 swimmers with them to the state meet. That’s the largest of any team regardless of classification.
“It’s insane that we’re like the biggest team here out of all these powerhouses,” Billings Central coach Robyn O’Nan said.
“They started off strong and just kept going. What more could a coach ask for?”
Both the Rams boys and girls are defending champions and they got off to a strong start in their defenses.
Daniel Apostol led the Rams boys with top times in the 200 IM (2:04.11) and 100 freestyle (50.43) and Filippo Caporaso in the 50 free (21.71) and 100 butterfly (52.2).
But it wasn’t just their top swimmers that came through in the preliminary round.
“Jordan Bartholomew is only a high school swimmer and got into the 100 free final and it’s his senior year so things like that are amazing to me,” O’Nan said.
The girls were led by junior Alyson Early who swam the top times in both the 100 freestyle (56.03) and 200 freestyle (2:03.17) to earn the chance to defend her 2021 titles. Her freshman sister Kelly Early also earned the top time in the 50 freestyle (26.12).
“I feel like there’s not really pressure,” Kelly Early said. “It’s more just have fun and swim fast at the same time.”
“It’s nice because she kind of got faster this season and so now we’re almost the same speed so it’s nice that we can both bring that to the team,” Alyson Early said.
Whitefish’s Ada Qunell will look to defend titles in the 200 IM (2:09.21) and 500 freestyle (5:11.67) after swimming the top qualifying times in those events. Bigfork’s Sophi Logue will also attempt to defend her title in the 100 butterfly (1:03.96) and also earned the top qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.08).
The Rams will face challenges from Whitefish and Columbia Falls if they want to repeat again.
“Tomorrow is all for racing,” O’Nan said. “I want them to focus, I want them to have a great time and I want them to race.”
