BILLINGS — The Billings high school swim scene has much to prepare for soon.
And with the biggest stage in Montana prep swimming coming very soon, any opportunity to test out what works and what doesn't — like at Wednesday afternoon's Billings High School Meet — is one they'll all take heed of.
Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Central and Hardin all brought their boys and girls teams to compete at the Montana State Billings pool near Alterowitz Gymnasium, aiming to prove themselves against local competition and get some races going in the leadup to the Montana High School Association state meet Feb. 10 and 11 in Great Falls.
West captured the girls team title with 253 points, while Skyview took home the boys team title with 269 points, edging out the Golden Bears by one point.
Here's a look at some of what went down in the pool:
Talent in 50 free means "friendly competition" for Billings Skyview girls
Tied for the biggest event numbers-wise in the entirety of the meet, the girls 50-yard freestyle and its hectic nature could've easily resulted in a few surprise slipups and risers up the standings.
Instead, Skyview's standouts in the event ensured there were no such surprises.
Falcons junior Crystal Benjamin, the event's No. 1 seed entering the meet, paced the 48-deep field with a speedy 26.58 while teammates Addilyn Klein (26.83, second) and Rachel Hirschi (28.06, fifth) joined the winner in the top five among all individuals at the event.
Benjamin, a former state qualifier for last year's Skyview squad that finished third in Class AA, showed off plenty of versatility for the Falcons at MSUB on Wednesday, finishing second in the 500 freestyle while helping pace the Falcons to first and second in the 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay, respectively.
But her 50 free time that would've placed her seventh in the state in the most recent Class AA top individual times list — and was "about right on" her personal best at club level, she said — has been steadily built by the competition immediately surrounding her in the pool, whether it's at Skyview or with the Billings Aquatic Club.
Her lung capacity in the water helped a little bit, too.
"Usually in a 50, you're not supposed to breathe as much and I breathed about three times (that race)," Benjamin said. "So that was pretty good, because I usually don't do that.
"(The competition) just makes me swim harder. Kind of gets my motivation going as well as getting my teammates going. ... It felt pretty good."
Skyview coach Mike Walz, a longtime fixture of the local prep swimming scene, likes to see those inner battles among the team to better each other in the pool.
In fact, it's an intended part of his program.
"I talked to my team about friendly competition amongst ourselves," Walz said. "I want my seniors to train my juniors, my sophomores, my freshmen, all the tricks of the trade. We have to get Skyview swimming fast, and I want their legacy to be 'She helped me out a lot.' Stuff like that."
As times go down, hopes go up for Billings West boys 200 free relay
West's boys' 200 free relay team had a lot of colorful descriptors to properly illustrate the state of the Golden Bears performances in the event in prior seasons.
"Super-low, bottom relay."
"Awful."
"Bad."
But as West now rockets up state leaderboards in the event, a new descriptor has appeared this time around.
State podium contender.
The Golden Bears' 200 free foursome of McGuire Hanson, Samuel Wendt, Caleb Rodriguez and Tyler Zarbock surged to a first-place win in the race with a time of 1:38.25 — beating out Skyview by over four seconds — and obtaining a mark that would have West third in the state in the event as of this week less than two seconds behind the programs it's chasing, Kalispell Glacier (1:37.01 this season) and Missoula Hellgate (1:37.16).
Not bad for a group of swimmers that hardly knew of each other at this time last year.
"Over this last year, we've developed a lot as a team, just getting to know each other," Zarbock, a sophomore, said. "Last year, I didn't know these guys at all, really. Now, they're some of my best friends. I couldn't imagine swimming every meet without them sometimes."
Expectations have been completely flipped on their head for the Golden Bears in the event after placing 10th at state last year and over 10 seconds off of the pace of the podium places.
Hanson and Wendt, both juniors, opened up Wednesday's race with two strong opening legs to build a sizable lead over the competition, to which Rodriguez and Zarbock then closed the show by holding off hard charges by Ethan Brown and Dylan Neese of Skyview — both of which qualified for state in multiple events a season ago.
Fiercely fast, West's relay is asking questions that ooze of confidence. How those same questions are answered, however, will be determined next month.
"Just the improvement we've had, I mean, last year we talked about B final and just (asking), 'Can we even make finals?' This year, we're talking about winning. We're looking for a shot at the title," Zarbock said."
Billings High School Meet
at Montana State Billings
Wednesday
Girls team scores: Billings West 253, Billings Skyview 233, Hardin 204, Billings Senior 167, Billings Central 153.
Boys team scores: Billings Skyview 269, Billings West 268, Billings Central 140, Hardin 42, Billings Senior 41.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Lund, Julia, Gibbons, Gracie, Moore, Alexandra, Sheridan, Lola), 2:01.70. 2, Billings Skyview 'A' (Klein, Addilyn, Benjamin, Crystal, Wyatt, Reagan, Carey, Lexi), 2:01.71. 3, Billings Central 'A' 2:06.67. 4, Hardin 'A' (Whiteman, Carey, Torske, Makenna, Kaline, Taryn, Guptill, Taiya), 2:17.40. 5, Billings Senior 'A' (Snow, Addie, Evans, Kaci, Richert, Sierra, Gilluly, Laine), 2:17.44.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Wendt, Samuel, Zarbock, Tyler, Hanson, McGuire, Rodriguez, Caleb), 1:48.56. 2, Billings Skyview 'A' (Brown, Ethan, Clark, Caiden, Neese, Dylan, Bushman, Dallin), 1:57.89. 3, Billings Central 'A' 2:01.08.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Sheridan, Lola, West, 2:04.94. 2, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 2:05.11. 3, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 2:25.66. 4, Kunz, Myah, Central, 2:29.82. 5, Old Elk, Sarah, HAR, 2:44.56. 6, Struckman, Olivia, BSR, 2:47.04. 7, Morrell, Aunie, Skyview, 2:56.56. 8, Fischer, Clara, West, 2:56.66.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 2:05.10. 2, Christensen, Chandler, Skyview, 2:22.37. 3, Pankratz, Luke, Central, 2:30.51. 4, Faulkner, Jordan, West, 2:39.88. 5, Orendorf, Travis, Skyview, 2:41.25. 6, Highlander, Grant, Skyview, 2:46.01. 7, Small, Clancy, HAR, 3:13.86.
Girls 200 Yard IM: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 2:20.43. 2, Moore, Alexandra, West, 2:28.87. 3, Hanson, Danielle, West, 2:36.52. 4, Smith, Ellie, Central, 2:38.70. 5, Wippert, Jaycie, West, 2:43.43. 6, Gibbons, Gracie, West, x2:44.13. 7, Duke, Samantha, West, x2:47.58. 8, Snow, Addie, BSR, 2:59.75.
Boys 200 Yard IM: 1, Zarbock, Tyler, West, 2:08.86. 2, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 2:32.31. 3, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 2:36.81. 4, Seder, Brady, HAR, 2:46.13.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 26.58. 2, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 26.83. 3, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 27.30. 4, Viara, Teaghan, Central, 28.01. 5, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 28.06. 6, Cancro, Ava, West, 28.43. 7, Wyatt, Reagan, Skyview, x28.72. 8, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 28.75.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1, Hanson, McGuire, West, 24.16. 2, Wendt, Samuel, West, 24.22. 3, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 24.53. 4, Rodriguez, Caleb, West, 25.23. 5, Pizzolato, Sennett, BSR, 26.08. 6, Teerink, Cameron, West, x26.15. 7, Bushman, Dallin, Skyview, 26.22. 8, Bushman, Cody, Skyview, 26.80.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Sheridan, Lola, West, 1:03.41. 2, Lund, Julia, West, 1:09.57. 3, Richert, Sierra, BSR, 1:11.97. 4, Kaline, Taryn, HAR, 1:22.35. 5, Turns Plenty, Rylee, HAR, 1:30.12.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1, Neese, Dylan, Skyview, 1:02.17. 2, Rodriguez, Caleb, West, 1:09.41.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Early, Alyson, Central, 58.18. 2, Moore, Alexandra, West, 58.87. 3, Cancro, Ava, West, 1:00.26. 4, Torske, Makenna, HAR, 1:00.86. 5, Hirschi, Rachel, Skyview, 1:01.93. 6, Hanson, Mackenzie, West, 1:02.79. 7, Whiteman, Carey, HAR, 1:03.81. 8, Duke, Samantha, West, x1:05.98.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 52.83. 2, Wendt, Samuel, West, 53.70. 3, Shelton, Dylan, Central, 53.91. 4, Hanson, McGuire, West, 54.45. 5, Hirt, Tafton, West, 1:02.97. 6, Seder, Brady, HAR, 1:03.51. 7, Highlander, Grant, Skyview, 1:12.79. 8, Sousley, Aden, Skyview, 1:14.73.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Gilluly, Laine, BSR, 5:31.47. 2, Benjamin, Crystal, Skyview, 5:38.36. 3, Viara, Teaghan, Central, 6:04.39. 4, Smith, Ellie, Central, 6:18.39. 5, Ragsdale, Joanne, Central, 6:56.95. 6, Ericksen, Isabella, HAR, 7:27.67. 7, Baker, Chloe, HAR, 7:53.71.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: 1, Brown, Ethan, Skyview, 5:11.03. 2, Teerink, Cameron, West, 6:06.46. 3, Poling, Joseph, Central, 7:16.03. 4, Wilkins, Brock, Central, 8:33.14. 5, Kuhr, Aaron, Central, 10:23.49.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Cancro, Ava, Hanson, Mackenzie, Moore, Alexandra, Lund, Julia), 1:53.11. 2, Hardin 'A' (Guptill, Taiya, Kaline, Taryn, Whiteman, Carey, Torske, Makenna), 1:56.05. 3, Billings Skyview 'A' (Soens, Brogan, Santana Lobo, Julia, Wyatt, Reagan, Hirschi, Rachel), 2:00.02. 4, Billings Central 'A' 2:07.31. 5, Billings Senior High 'A' (Evans, Kaci, Lodge, Addy, Jenks, Maggie, Struckman, Olivia), 2:18.46.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Hanson, McGuire, Wendt, Samuel, Rodriguez, Caleb, Zarbock, Tyler), 1:38.25. 2, Billings Skyview 'A' (Bushman, Dallin, Christensen, Chandler, Brown, Ethan, Neese, Dylan), 1:41.45. 3, Billings Central 'A' 1:51.29.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Klein, Addilyn, Skyview, 1:08.55. 2, Wyatt, Reagan, Skyview, 1:17.15. 3, Rodriguez, Mia, West, 1:22.98. 4, Old Elk, Sarah, HAR, 1:24.93. 5, Wendt, Elizabeth, West, 1:26.89. 6, Wagner, Jenna, BSR, 1:31.68. 7, Pallone, Lucia, HAR, 1:31.78. 8, Langeliers, Sienna, West, 1:36.87.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1, Christensen, Chandler, Skyview, 1:12.34. 2, Hirt, Tafton, West, 1:15.48. 3, Stewart, McTavish, HAR, 1:28.69. 4, Binkley, Caleb, BSR, 1:43.33. 5, Burrows, Bryan, Skyview, 1:46.91.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Gibbons, Gracie, West, 1:17.79. 2, Carey, Lexi, Skyview, 1:18.11. 3, Torske, Makenna, HAR, 1:19.42. 4, Soens, Brogan, Skyview, 1:23.99. 5, Snow, Addie, BSR, 1:31.79. 6, Morrell, Aunie, Skyview, 1:32.30. 7, Whiteman, Mariah, HAR, 1:34.05. 8, Wendt, Elizabeth, West, 1:34.49.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 1, Zarbock, Tyler, West, 1:05.25. 2, Molloy, Aidan, Central, 1:21.09. 3, Clark, Caiden, Skyview, 1:23.87. 4, Bushman, Dallin, Skyview, 1:25.00. 5, Bushman, Cody, Skyview, 1:25.54. 6, Kandawasvika, Tendai, West, 1:25.72. 7, Orendorf, Travis, Skyview, x1:29.59. 8, Sadler, Brevin, West, 1:32.40.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings Skyview 'A' (Hirschi, Rachel, Benjamin, Crystal, Carey, Lexi , Klein, Addilyn), 4:16.92. 2, Billings Senior 'A' (Richert, Sierra, Snow, Addie, Wagner, Jenna, Gilluly, Laine), 4:40.05. 3, Hardin 'A' (Turns Plenty, Rylee, Old Elk, Sarah, Baker, Chloe, Ericksen, Isabella), 5:11.61.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Hirt, Tafton, Kandawasvika, Tendai, Faulkner, Jordan, Teerink, Cameron), 4:22.07. 2, Billings Skyview 'A' (Light, Dan, Bushman, Cody, Orendorf, Travis, Clark, Caiden), 4:36.18.
