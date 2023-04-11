Fun might seem like a relative term for the Capital and Helena High tennis players taking part in the crosstown duals on Tuesday in Helena, in the midst of blustering winds.

It certainly made things interesting at times. But for Capital's Ryan Ashley, at least, the defending Class AA boys state champion, it added to the challenge.

"When you're playing bad," he said. "It's not that fun. But when you're on. It can actually be pretty fun."

You might say that Ashley was on Tuesday.

In his singles matchup against Helena High's Will Johnson, a state tournament participant in his own right a season ago, Ashley hardly surrendered a point.

When the match was over, Ashley dropped just one game, maintaining his perfect record in crosstown competition thanks to a win in straight sets (6-1, 6-0).

Winning isn't unusual for Ashley. Last season, he didn't drop a single match on his way to winning an individual state title. He's also a two-time divisional champion and state placer.

But his perfect mark in 2023 didn't even make it through one match as he lost in three sets to Carson Rich of CMR on the first day of the season.

"I won the championship last year, so I got some momentum," Ashley said. "But then I lost my first match. So that gives me a goal I can shoot for and (beating him) is something I can work towards."

"Carson played a phenomenal match," he added. "He deserved to win. So for me, it's about what can I do to put myself in that position?"

Despite the wind gusts, Ashley didn't have any issues on Tuesday.

"It's hard to get used to it," he said. "This is probably the windiest day that we have had all year. You have to tone down what you're doing, put more spin on the ball and just control it a bit more."

That control was on full display in his straight-set victory. His teammates also followed suit as the Bruins won the dual against Helena High at Barney Park 6-2.

The Capital girls made it a crosstown sweep for the Bruins, who came away with the win against HHS at Lockey Park by the same score of 6-2.

"Great day of crosstown action," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It's always good to get some solid wins under our belt and today was a great result early in the season. I was happy to see some improvement from the first matches (last Saturday) and although there is still improvement to come, I was happy with (Tuesday's) performance."

Capital's Caden McCullough defeated Ethan Carlson of Helena to get the Bruins other point in singles play as he won 6-1, 6-0. However, the Bengals took the the other singles matches as Rhys Anderson-Foster beat Trevin Kockler 6-4, 4-6, 10-5, and Karson Stefanik beat Kevin LaChere of CHS 7-5, 6-4.

The difference in the dual win for Capital wound up being the doubles matches, which the Bruins swept 4-0. Ashton Shipley and Carther Fehr knocked off Ethan Walsh and Nathan Hultin, 6-0, 6-2, while the pair of Teagan Clement/Sam Schnackenberg won in straight sets over Jordan Bailey and Ed Coleman (6-2, 6-1).

The duos of Wes Rose/Gabe Sova also beat their Bengal counterparts (Walsh/Hultin) as did the Bruins team of Caleb Colby and Bena Sova over Bailey and Coleman. Both were won by scores of won 8-4 in matches that technically counted as exhibitions.

In the girls dual, Qayl Kujala got things off to a strong start for Helena in the No. 1 match in the crosstown dual with a straight set win over Capital's Julia Krings 6-0, 6-0.

Yet, the Bruins took the other singles matches as Matty Meldrum defeated Helena's Paisley Karlin 6-1, 6-0. Zoie Jorgenson of CHS also beat Helena's Arabella Fontaine 6-4, 7-6 and the Bruins also got a win from Aidyn Springfield over Claire Bebich (6-4, 6-4).

Abby Wiles and Miranda Sheafor continued the winning ways for Capital, knocking off Ayla Silvovnen and Brynn Woodmansey of HHS 6-4, 7-5 in doubles.

The Bruin tandem of Abi Grobo and Maya Shropshire also won in straight sets over Gilly Bovingdon/Maya Goetz (6-0, 6-2) and the final point for Capital came from Taylor Zanto and Kynzie Belcher. The pair defeated Helena's Masie McCarthy and Brynn Hinckly 6-3, 6-1.

The other victory for Helena High in the girls dual came via Nelly Clevenger and Claire Ellis who defeated Kaidyn Dolezal and Sammie McCutcheon after the Bruins tandem retired in the first set.

"Overall, we were dominant in matches across the board," Swenson said. "But even in our few losses, we put up a heck of a fight. We've got some things to tackle in practice this week with the rest of our divisional opponents this weekend in Bozeman, but it's a good day to be a Bruin."

