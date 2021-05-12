Elise Ambrose

Elise Ambrose gets ready to return a volley Wednesday at the Helena Civic Center in a crosstown match with Helena High's Keaton Normandy. 

For the first time in the head coaching tenures of Helena High's Lance Bouchee and Capital's Ryan Swenson, the crosstown tennis match had to be delayed.

The boys and girls tennis teams took to the courts Tuesday and while the boys finished their dual (Helena won 5-3), play was stopped at the Civic Center, where the girls were playing and resumed Wednesday.

Four matches were completed Tuesday and the Bruins led the Bengals 3-1, but four had yet to finish and one hadn't even started. But, just like it did on Tuesday, Capital took three of the four remaining matches to win the dual 6-2.

"It's my 11th year and I've never had to do that," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "We knew it was going to be weird starting a match halfway through with a specific score. I mean, I've never done that and I just told them (players) to think of it as though they were starting 0-0."

That strategy worked well for the Bruins, who took both doubles matches left to play as Kayla Bridges and Mara Flynn defeated Maya Goetz and Liv Peterson of Helena High (6-3, 6-3), and Lili Keeton and Emma Hopkins also defeated Hannah Romney and Kimber Miller 6-3, 6-4.

"It was a little frustrating, the first time we played it was a tie and I thought we could have done a little better," Swenson said. "So it's nice to see that after a few weeks, we were able to put things together and come out with a better score." 

Rachael Stacey also added to the Bruins win total by defeating Brynja Severtson of the Bengals in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5. Yet, Helena avoided a clean sweep in the four matches finished Wednesday at the Civic Center as Keaton Normandy scored a (6-3, 7-5) win over Elsie Ambrose of Capital. 

"It was different," Helena's Bouchee said of the two-day dual. "But I don't think it would have changed the outcome. The two matches that we needed went to tiebreaker and we lost those Tuesday. We won both of those matches last time so that would have made a huge difference." 

