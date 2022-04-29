MISSOULA — In a proud tennis town with a long line of stellar State AA singles contenders, Brooke Best might be the next big thing.
The Missoula Hellgate sophomore sent notice Friday, dispatching last year's fifth-place finisher at state, senior Ruby Jennings of Great Falls CMR, on a windy afternoon at Fort Missoula. Best used her trusty topspin forehand and sharp focus on long points to triumph in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
"She's a big force out there on the court, and she still doesn't know how intimidating she can be," Hellgate veteran coach Brian Hanford said of his No. 1 player, who last weekend won the Kalispell Invitational. "When she realizes that, she's going to be a beast."
One of the secrets to Best's success is playing in the offseason. She competed in several United States Tennis Association tournaments last summer and won the U16 singles division in the Western Montana Open at the Peak Racquet Club in July.
Now she's on a major roll as a sophomore, with just one loss in singles play, that coming against defending state champion Meg McCarty of Bozeman.
"Brooke came out this season with a goal to finish in the top 4 in state, and I see that each day in practice and I saw it out here," Hanford said. "She's got more confidence. I see it in her composure, how she acts on the court.
"Her serve has improved a ton. She's got the big forehand, but it can get better. Her movement can get better. As she improves these little things and that transition game, she's definitely going to be a force at state."
Knowing her family history, it should come as no surprise Best is a standout athlete. Her mom, Nikki, played volleyball for perennial power Nebraska and served as head coach of the University of Montana volleyball program for six years ending in 2005. Her dad, Dave Best, served as Nikki's assistant at UM and is an avid tennis player.
Still, no one can put in the hard work for Brooke. She's done it herself, which in turn has led to believing in herself even more after finishing second in divisionals as a freshman.
"My shots have become a little more aggressive this year and I've become a little more confident, but what has evolved the most is my mental state," she said. "Last year, I was new to everything, just in high school, so I was kind of a little bit wonky. This year, I have more of a handle on things, so I can go for bigger goals."
After a slow start against Jennings, Best turned on the afterburners in the first set. She jumped to a 3-2 lead and then reeled off three more games to take the set, winning a marathon service game at 3-2 and then breaking her opponent in a marathon game at 4-2.
In the second set, Best raced to a 3-0 lead, and Jennings never really threatened.
"That's a tough matchup because (Jennings) has a really good slice game and short game and mixes it up really well," Hanford noted. "Brooke was able to hang in there, kept the ball fairly deep, and when she was able to keep the ball deep, she was able to force the girl into some errors."
Best's staying power on long points might have been most impressive of all.
"For some people, it's better to focus on what shot they're going to do next," she said. "For me, I just have to give myself pep talks so I can keep in the point."
Friday's event, billed as the Missoula Class AA Invitational, benefited Zootown programs because it gave them the chance to see Eastern AA teams. But Hanford is hoping to see even more in the future.
"Unfortunately, it's not the event we wanted because we don't have the tennis courts," he noted. "It was designed where all the (AA) schools were going to be here.
"Hopefully, the university gets their courts back and we bring back that invitational we had a couple years ago. The idea was to get all the double-A schools here and play a tournament format."
Certainly, Missoula's Class AA teams will have their fill of tournament action in May. Divisionals will be held in Missoula in three weeks, and the state meet will be held the following week at Playfair Park and Fort Missoula.
"I always like the overnight trips, but I'm glad state is here," Brooke said. "I feel like I have a chance to place, and I'm glad it's in my hometown."
