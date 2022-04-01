BILLINGS — Tennis teams from Great Falls High, Great Falls CMR and Butte will be in Billings Saturday to take on Senior, Skyview and West.
The matches begin at 10 a.m. with Senior's boys and girls hosting Great Falls at Pioneer Park.
CMR’s girls and Skyview will play at Castle Rock, while the boys teams will play at Skyview.
Butte’s girls take on West at Yellowstone Country Club and the boys are at Rose Park.
At 2 p.m., Butte moves over to Pioneer Park for matches against Senior.
Great Falls shifts to play Skyview, with the girls again at Castle Rock and the boys at Skyview.
CMR and West’s girls are at Yellowstone Country Club and the boys will play at Rose Park.
