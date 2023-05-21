BILLINGS — In the Southeast Divisional tennis tournament played on Thursday and Friday in Helena, the Billings Central boys claimed their third consecutive divisional championship.

Every Central player won at least two matches as the Rams racked up 45 points to withstand a strong challenge from the Hardin Bulldogs (36), Livingston Rangers (22) and East Helena Vigilantes (15).

Strong doubles play provided the margin of victory for Central as seniors Matthew Newberry and Gabbo Giamatti avenged their only loss of the season with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hardin’s top-seeded Sean Mehling and Derek Blankenship in the championship match.

In the third-place contest, Logan Jergenson and Houston Dunn of Livingston defeated Central junior Braydon Peterman and sophomore Aiden Sorensen 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In singles play, Hardin sophomore Jameson Noteboom took home top honors for the second year in a row. In his three matches, Noteboom lost just four games and bested Livingston’s Caleb Jergunson in straight sets in the finals. Billings Central junior Hank Jagozinski qualified third and Justin Brewer of East Helena fourth.

All the aforementioned players qualified for the State A tennis tournament that begins next Thursday in Missoula reported Central boys coach Stephen Gruener in a press release.

Gruener was pleased with the performance of his team and hopes the Rams will be able to challenge for another state championship. Last year, Billings Central shared the State A crown with Whitefish.

“It really did take a total team effort and a lot of perseverance from every player on our team to win a divisional championship,” Gruener said in a press release. “Each one contributed at least two points to our final score and even in the close matches we lost I was super-proud of the way they competed. I hope we can sustain that level of play at the state tournament.”