BILLINGS — Billings high school tennis coaches Josh Miller and Scott Hanson are trading positions.
Billings Public Schools Director of Activities and Athletics Mark Wahl announced Thursday in a press release that Miller will become the girls tennis coach at Billings Skyview, while Hanson takes over the Billings Senior boys position.
Miller had been the Senior boys coach and Hanson was coaching the Skyview girls.
Wahl said Miller was transferred from his elementary PE teaching position to a PE position at Skyview. Hanson teaches at the Career Center and lives a few blocks from Senior High, so switching schools makes it easier for Hanson to handle his coaching duties, Wahl said.
“If at all possible, we prefer that our head coaches have teaching positions at the same school in which they coach,” Wahl said in the press release.
