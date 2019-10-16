BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced the hiring of Becky King as the head girls tennis coach at Billings Senior.

Billings Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl made the announcement Wednesday.

King is a 2002 graduate of Billings Central and attended Carroll College, and at times served as director of the tennis center at Montana State Billings and the manager of the Elks indoor tennis facility. 

She previously coached tennis for six years at Helena High, three years at Billings Central and one year as the men’s and women’s coach at MSUB in 2014-15.

King takes over for Linden Jensen, who stepped down following last season. Jensen coached the Broncs for four seasons, and led them to a co-state championship with Bozeman in 2018 and two third-place finishes, including last spring.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments