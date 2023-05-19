BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview girls and Billings West boys tennis teams both scored dominant wins in the Eastern AA Divisional tournament Friday at Pioneer Park.

The Falcons' girls team won with a team total of 55 points ahead of second-place Billings Senior (33 points). The Golden Bears' boys team finished with a meet-best mark of 50 points, ahead of runner-up Skyview's 31.

The Skyview girls won the divisional title on the strength of individual titles by Hazel Demaray in singles and Ava Roe and Brooklyn Helmer in doubles. Demaray beat Senior's Bella Rogge 6-1, 6-0, while Roe and Helmer held off the Broncs' pair of Hannah Kidd and Marin Meyer 7-5, 6-4.

In the third place singles match, Leah Light of Skyview took down Jenner Mathison from West 6-1, 6-0. Skyview also took third in doubles, with Eloise Bailey and Ramsey Biehl beating Senior's Emily Johnson and Jenna Wagner 6-2, 6-3.

The West boys took the top two spots in the singles competition. Carson Bruyere defeated teammate Loren Rogge in the championship 7-5, 6-1. Senior's Staley Keller beat West's Caden Buhman 6-7, 6-3, 6-0 to take third.

Skyview took the top two spots in the doubles tournament with Keaton Miller and Chris Piccioni besting Josh Ebel and Ridge Wohler 6-4, 6-3 in the title match. In the third place match, Senior's Nate Cullingworth and Tyler Brunner edged past West pair Dallin Abrams and Andersen Hurst 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2).

All players mentioned will compete in the state tournament Thursday and Friday in Kalispell.