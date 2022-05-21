BUTTE — Two Bulldogs earned one spot at state with a third-place finish at the Western AA Divisional tennis tournament in Missoula Thursday and Friday.
Brooke McGrath and Katie Keller reached the championship bracket semifinals before being ousted to the consolation bracket and winning two more times to secure third, and a state tournament berth.
"I kept telling them all season they could do this," Butte head coach Dorothy Joyce said. "I believed in them more than they did, but they really came together at state and played well."
The Bulldogs duo was a set away from reaching the title match after a 6-3 win against Missoula Big Sky's Kadyn Easter and Amber Williams. The Eagles rebounded to take the next two sets 6-2 and 6-4.
"They were right in that semifinal match," Joyce said. "I was proud of the way they played."
McGrath and Keller's path to the consolation finals started with a Bulldogs civil war against teammates Ashley Olson and Sevanna Challeen.
Butte's No. 2 doubles pair, Olson and Challeen won their first-round match against Ryan Howell and Opel Murray of Missoula Sentinel before running into eventual title winners Bailee Sayler and Laine Banziger of Missoula Hellgate, who beat the Bulldogs 6-1, 6-0.
They then won two matches against Big Sky teams — 6-1, 6-0 over Morgan McClung and Avery Wolff and then 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 over Hollin Keintz and Andrea McComas — to reach the consolation semis against McGrath and Keller.
"I knew one of them wasn't going to make it (to state)," Joyce said. "That's always hard, playing a teammate."
Joyce said the Butte coaching staff was hands off when it came to coaching Bulldogs versus Bulldogs.
"We were completely spectators," Joyce said. "Like, 'you're on your own, I'm not doing anything for anybody.'
"We all just sat back and just watched."
McGrath and Keller beat another Big Sky team — Riley Laslovich and Charlie Ghidorzi — 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They opened with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Missoula Hellgate's Lucia Johnstone and Ana Ward in the first round.
Butte's top girls singles player was a win away from a state berth, but was stopped short in the consolation semifinals against eventual third-place winner Berlyn Sonneberg.
"She just kind of ran into a couple of players who were really on their game, so I felt bad for her," Joyce said. "But she did well."
Joyce said even though most of the Bulldogs' seasons concluded before the state tournament, there was a lot to be proud of at divisionals.
"They all really had moments of greatness at the tournament," Joyce said. "Even those that didn't win, they were making shots that they didn't make in the previous season."
Boys singles player Sam Sampson won his first-round match 6-4, 6-0 against Sentinel's Martin Henry before being sent to the consolation bracket in a 6-1, 7-5 loss to Hellgate's Oliver Hansen, who finished third overall.
Sampson was eliminated in a three-set tiebreaker to Big Sky's Max Sterbis, 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(2).
"He just doesn't give up, he was a real competitor out there," Joyce said.
With just two active players, practices will be focused on getting McGrath and Keller
"I'm just going to try to get them to hit with different people, work on their footwork, strategies on their part, just having a good time," Joyce said.
Once the official bracket is released, likely on Tuesday, the Bulldogs will have a day or two to prepare for a specific opponent.
Joyce said they will want to know the stronger of the two players, the teams' overall tendencies and how the they fared against common opponents.
"They were a great bunch of kids, they were easy to manage, they did what you asked and they got along well," Joyce said. "I really enjoyed them."
