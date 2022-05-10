Coming into this season, it had been years since the Capital boys had defeated Helena High in crosstown tennis.
But after a 7-1 victory on Tuesday, which followed the 8-0 victory earlier this season, the Bruins have now won two in a row over Helena High and just like in the first meeting this season, the Bruins swept through the singles matches led by Ryan Ashley, who defeated Rhys Anderson-Foster of Helena in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
"We know all the kids here," Ashley said. "So that makes crosstown super fun."
It's also more fun when you win. As a singles player, Ashley has been doing that a lot this season and is looking to add a second divisional title to his resume next week, as well as another top-4 finish at the Class AA state tournament, following a fourth-place finish as a freshman in 2021.
Capital hadn't won against Helena High in at least six years in boys tennis until earlier this season and on Wednesday, Ashley helped set the tone for another victory with his win in straight sets.
"We haven't won many against Helena High in the last few years," he said. "But we are looking to start (our own streak). We swept last time and hopefully, we'll sweep this time."
Ashley said that before his teammates finished off the dual at Lockey Park and (at the Civic Center for doubles) and while the Bruins didn't sweep as the they did in the first meeting, it was close enough (7-1).
Ashton Shipley knocked off Will Johnson 6-2, 7-6. Kevin LaChere and Kade O'Brian of Capital also defeated Ethan Walsh and Neal Bovington of HHS by the scores of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-3.
Seniors Brady Arnold and Dylan Dobbins defeated Helena's tandem of Erik Callery and Karson Stefaniak 7-6, 6-2, while John Settle and Gabe Sova were victorious by the scores of 6-2, 6-3 against the Bengals' Lucas Canty and John Walker.
"Our boys played some dominant matches," Capital head coach Ryan Swenson said. "It was awesome to see our boys sweep singles again and I know they wanted another W in crosstown. For our doubles to go 3 for 4 was excellent as well."
Helena did get in the win column thanks to a doubles victory by Ian McAlpin and Hunter Pandis, who defeated Wes Rose and Teagan Clement of Capital 6-1, 7-6.
Additionally, Sam Schanckenberg and Gage Whiteacre won in doubles action for the Bruins over Helena High's Elias Cook and Dempsey Ireland who retired in the second set.
"Hopefully, this is something we can continue to do in crosstown," Ashley said.
In the girls dual, Helena High also won by a score of 7-1, which matched its margin of victory from earlier in the season. Qayl Kujala won in straight sets as the No. 1 singles over Catherine Burbidge (6-1, 7-5), a feat matched by Keaton Normandy who knocked off Elsie Ambrose of Capital 6-3, 6-2.
Liv Peterson and Maya Goetz also won in singles for the Bengals, who built a 4-0 advantage in that department, defeating Rachel Stacey and Abi Grotbo of Capital 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-1 respectively.
In doubles, Kimber Miller and Eva Santos earned another crosstown win, downing the tandem of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles 7-5, 6-2. Morin Blaise and Natalie Seburn also notched a straight-set win (6-3, 6-0) over Emma Hopkins and Maya Shropshire; Olivia Huber and Hannah Romney also won in doubles competition for Helena, defeating Taylor Zanto and Zoie Jorgensen (6-3, 6-0).
The lone win for Capital was in doubles from Matty Meldrum and Destiny Vogl, who beat Helena's Ayla Silvonen/Brynn Woodmansey by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 10-2, thanks to a third-set tiebreaker.
"Our girls had another strong showing," Helena High head coach Nicole Riebe said. "Girls singles were able to stay mentally strong and girls doubles played strong too. I'm pleased with the work they have been putting in at practice and overall, I'm pleased to see where we are just before divisionals."
