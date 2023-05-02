HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins have done it again, sweeping the Helena High Bengals in crosstown tennis on Tuesday for the second time this season.

For two Bruins — the doubles tandem of Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles — their crosstown win, which came following a second set tiebreaker over the Helena duo of Ayla Silvovnen and Brynn Woodmansey in straight sets, will be their last, making the win over the Bengals a little bittersweet.

"As stressful as it is to have a tight match, that's always the most fun," Sheafor said. "You feel the most accomplished when you come out of them and we know (Brynn and Alya) really well, so it's always fun to play against them."

"It was one of the funnest matches of the year for me," Wiles added. "I'm going to miss tennis when it's done. I've been playing for a really long time. It's been a lot of fun."

Fun is a theme with Wiles and Sheafor, who have been friends and tennis partners since before their time as Capital teammates.

"We played tennis together for a long time at the tennis center by the airport," Wiles said. "We also went to the same elementary school and it's just kind of developed through those years."

It hasn't always been good times for the tandem, such as their freshmen seasons when they didn't even get to participate in tennis, because the high school sports season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Going into their high school tennis careers, Wiles and Sheafor had planned a split, at least for one season as sophomores, just to give life as a singles player a try.

However, when COVID canceled their 2020 season, they stuck with the same strategy — doubles first, followed by a season of singles, except when the time came, neither wanted their time as a duo to end.

"We enjoyed it so much, that we decided to stick with it," Wiles said.

Now as each is ready to graduate from Capital and head to college — Wiles is headed to Montana, while Sheafor is headed to Santa Clara — the long-time friends and teammates are trying to soak up their final weeks together on the court.

"It's going to be hard for me when we play our last match," Sheafor said. "I know that (Abby) always has my back out there. Some matches you have an audience that's really against you. Every shot you miss, they cheer really hard and I just know we can fight through when it gets tough and keep each other going."

One example was Tuesday night when Wiles and Sheafor were trying to close out their crosstown rivals but were down in the second set, before rallying to force a tiebreaker, which they eventually won.

The wins matter and the tandem is determined to make the Class AA state tournament. But tennis, to them, means more than wins and losses.

"That's my big goal," Wiley said of state. "But I'll still be happy either way."

Sheafor said she's been focused too much on results this spring, instead of just being in the moment.

"That is a big goal (state)," Sheafor said. "But I just want to enjoy this last season with (Abby). I've been guilty of getting in my head about winning, especially when the matches are tight. It's just good to go out there and feel like we're having a good time. We can laugh off the stuff we missed and feel proud of the stuff that we hit."

Wiles and Sheafor can be proud of their victory at Barney Park as it was part of a 7-1 dual victory for the Bruins, who swept Helena High this season and in the girls double matches on Tuesday. Abi Grotbo and Maya Shropshire defeated their HHS counterparts 6-7 (8), 6-1 and 11-9. Taylor Zanto and Kynzie Belcher of CHS won 4-6, 7-3 (3) and 10-6 over Clara Kiser and Claire Ellis, while Lily Rhodes and Jenna Cordes also won for Capital over Masie McCarthy and Emma Bryson of HHS 7-5, 6-4.

Qayl Kujala got the lone win for Helena High in singles 6-0 (ret) over Julia Krings. Yet, the other matches went the way of Capital as Matty Meldrum defeated Arabella Fontaine (6-2, 7-6), Zoie Jergensen knocked off Claire Bebich (6-2, 6-1) and Sammie McCutcheon won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 over Nelly Clevenger.

In the boys dual, the Bruins also completed the season sweep of the Bengals with a 5-3 victory. Ashton Shipley got a win for CHS over Will Johnson in singles by the scores of 3-6, 6-1 and 10-5.

However, Helena notched wins in the other singles matches as Karson Stefaniak bested Carter Fehr 6-2, 6-4; Rhys Anderson-Foster defeated Trevin Kockler 7-5, 6-1 and Ed Coleman earned a straight set victory over Ben Sova of Capital 6-2, 6-2.

The Bruins needed to go 4-0 in doubles to get the win and they did. Teagan Clement and Sam Schnackenger defeated Helena's Ethan Walsh and Nathan Hultin 6-3, 6-7 and 10-7. Kevin LaChere and Caden McCullough were also victorious for Capital with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elias Cook and Jordan Bailey, while Wes Rose and Gabe Sova won 6-1, 6-1 over Ethan Carlson and Paul Reeves of HHS. Kade O'Brian and Caleb Colby won by forfeit for the Bruins.