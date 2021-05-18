MISSOULA — Patti Danforth has a gentle way about her that transcends high school coaching.
She serves as a refreshing reminder to her Loyola Sacred Heart tennis teams — and to small-school players across the state — that compassion is more important than trophies and ribbons. Compassion that gives her players, past and present, a warm feeling that lingers long after graduation.
"She loves us so much, like we're her kids," said Breakers senior Grace Daniel, who will begin play along with her teammates in the State B-C tennis meet Wednesday through Friday at the Peak Racquet Club and Fort Missoula.
"It's nice to have a coach that really cares. She fights for us, for everything. She always says you need to be a big person out there on the court. It's all about growing and having fun."
Time spent in between matches seems to matter just as much as big points to Danforth. With her there's no ulterior motives or psychological tricks. It's more a feeling that Coach is going to be right by my side, no matter what may happen between the lines.
"That's what keeps me coming back is that connection with my kids," said Danforth, the longest-tenured active prep tennis coach in Missoula, with 15 years under her belt. "I look at these kids and you get a spark in their eye and you just connect with them. It's something I don't want to let go of. They energize me as much as I help them."
Danforth's girls and boys teams both have a shot at multiple state trophies this week. The Breakers, in particular, are a juggernaut behind the exceptional play of junior singles phenom Evelyn Deschans, who has never lost to a B-C opponent in her high school career.
Yet you get the feeling Danforth has as much love for the last player on her challenge ladder as she does the first.
"When I can take that kid who has little athletic ability, never picked up a tennis racket, and they come back after they've been out of high school for five years, 10 years and say, 'I picked up my racket last week,' that's the best part of this job," she offered.
The 65-year-old Danforth grew up in Frenchtown and never had a chance to play high school tennis. She took up the sport in her late 40s while living in Seattle. That may at least partially explain her still-burning desire to compete in tournaments and team tennis herself.
She's just as motivated to help her "kids" win high school matches. But she never places success ahead of the feelings of her players — no matter how frustrating the situation.
"The most challenging part is when you have kids that think they know it all and they won't listen," she confided. "That's the hardest part.
"The cold weather is hard too sometimes when you're a coach, but those kids who you know they could do better if they'd listen, that's challenging."
The weather is a constant challenge for Treasure State high school spring coaches. This season has been especially hard on Danforth with all the wind and cold practicing at the Peak. Yet she keeps coming back for more, season after season, always with the promise of a state payoff serving as the ultimate motivation.
"The thing about the state meet is everybody comes together," Danforth said. "B-C tennis is a beast unto itself in that the coaches all get along, the players all get along, and you get to go out and watch the kids have fun.
"I think Class B-C coaches are phenomenal individuals."
The state meet will start bright and early at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Action will continue throughout the day for three days, with players from across Montana making the trip.
