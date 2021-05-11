The crosstown tennis duals didn't quite finish on Tuesday, as the weather forced the girls portion of the competition to be finished on Wednesday.
In their second and final dual of the season, Helena High and Capital met in duals at the Civic Center (girls) and Lockey Park (boys). However, on a strange weather day, only the boys were able to finish their matches.
And thanks to a strong showing in doubles, with wins in three of out the four matches, Helena High was able to snag a 5-3 win over the Bruins.
"It was a great showing for the Bengal boys," Helena High head coach Lance Bouchee said. "Crosstown is always tough mentally and some of the scores don't reflect the match play. We will have to wait and see for the rest of the girls. It should be close."
With four matches in the books, the Capital girls are leading 3-1 over Helena High, following two wins in singles and another in doubles.
Catherine Burbidge notched a key for Capital, rallying to win after dropping the first set. She eventually won the second set 7-6 and the third 15-13 against Helena's Annika Johnson.
Regan Hanson also won for CHS, defeating Helena's No. 1 singles player, Qayl Kujala in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). In doubles, Capital's Miranda Sheafor and Abby Wiles notched a three-set win over Natalie Seburn and Morin Blaise, but the Bengals got a win from their top duo, Emma Hasquet and Eva Santos, who defeated Ana Salyards/Sarah Kubicka (6-0, 6-0).
Three other matches were stopped in progress and another will also be completed on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center.
In the boys dual, the Bruins got wins from their No. 1 singles player Ryan Ashley, who knocked off Luke Donaldson (6-1, 6-2) and top doubles team (Jerrick Olson/Ashton Shipley) which beat Helena's top duo of Dylan Maharg and Ethan Hayes by the scores of 6-3 and 6-1.
Yet, Capital's only other win was from Wes Rose, who was by forfeit. Will Johnson (Helena) beat Gabe Sova of CHS (6-0, 6-0), while Eric Callery also notched a straight-set win (6-0, 6-0) over the Bruins' Logan Marsh.
Heath Caldwell and Hunter Cromwell of Helena High defeated Brady Arnold/Dylan Dobbins (6-2, 6-4) in doubles, while other Bengal teams of Karson Stafaniak/Tanner Dauenhauer (7-5, 7-5) and Parker Virts/Logan Snarr also won (7-5, 6-1), defeating Capital tandems John Settle/Carther Fehr and Kade O'Brien/Kevin LaChere.
