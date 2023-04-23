Todd Crum is the only local prep tennis player to win three MHSA State championships. A 4-time All-Stater for Capital High from 1992-95, after placing fourth at the State Tournament as a freshman, he captured the next three Class AA singles net titles in a row.

At the Montana State Tennis Association Open Championships, he captured four consecutive USTA Junior Singles titles; one 14s (1990), two 16s (1991-92), and one 18s (1993). And in 1993, he was selected a National Age-Group All-American.

“Todd had a great baseline game and could pass most players who came to the net on him,” recalled Bobb Lawrence, who coached CHS’ tennis team from 1975- 2000. “He also had a great first serve followed by a strong second serve.”

Prior to his storied career on the courts, 9-year old “T.J.” Crum gained recognition in the sport of gymnastics, when he placed runner-up in the Class V special events handstand contest, at the 1985 Mt. Helena Gymnastics Invitational.

His “Baptism of Fire” at the nets took place during the 1986 Jack Reddy Memorial City Tennis Tournament, in the junior division’s boys 10 singles, when he lost to Matt Mues. The next year, T.J. defeated Paul Scherf in the first round of the 13s, and then bowed out at the racket of Tyler Hollow.

At the Reddy tourney in 1988, Crum bested Chris Oelkers and Mues in straight sets to reach the 12 singles finals, before dropping the chipper to Bobby McNellis, 2-0. The next month, McNellis placed second at the State Open Championships. T.J. also finished runner-up in the City’s 14 doubles, with partner Mark Layne, shutting out Casey McNellis/Chris Crowley in the semi’s, and then being shaded by Tim Howell/Jeff Foster 2-1.

The following year, Crum grabbed a pair runner-up medals at the Montana Western Open, in 14 singles and teamed up with Scharf in doubles. At the State Open tourney, he placed fifth in the 14 singles. By the end of the Helena Tennis Club’s Junior Tournament Summer League season – composed of three separate round-robin events – T.J. edged Bobby McNellis for top spot in the 13-14 age group.

In 1990, having improved by leaps and bounds, Crum swept two City Jr. titles, at 16 and 18, along with the 14 Western, all three finals wins over McNellis in straight sets.

He garnered his first Montana Open crowns the next month, defeating Josh Hancock (Billings) in straight sets in the 14 singles final. He and Hancock then united to win the doubles crown, over Tony Diberdinis/Scott Fischer (Bozeman).

The next summer, at the inaugural Helena Tennis Open, T.J. claimed the 16 singles title over Great Falls’ John Avery, and the 16 doubles with Avery, in round-robin format over runners-up Marty Ostermiller/Trask McFarland (Bozeman).

The Helena Open was a USTA sanctioned tourney composed of 150 players from six states throughout the intermountain area, covering the gamut of ages and skill levels.

Crum placed third in 18 singles as well, finishing behind Helena High’s standing MHSA champ Bryan Verwolf, and Brian Estey (Bozeman).

Next he earned the 18 boys crown at the 1991 Reddy Memorial, defeating in straights sets, Eric Peterman in the semi’s and Tim Howell in the chipper.

At the MSOT Championships Todd swept the 16 singles title over Andy Cripe, and then with Avery, they garnered the doubles finals over Paul/Rice in three sets.

As a freshman and CHS’ No. 1 singles netter, Crum opened his prep career with a fourth-place finish at the Missoula Invitational during the 1992 season lid-lifter.

In mid-April, he made the first of his four annual appearances in the Las Vegas Intermountain Tennis Tournament, where he placed sixth. It was at one of these events that he encountered his idol.

“Andre Agassi was my favorite pro, and I actually got to meet him when I was in Vegas for a tourney,” Crum, 45, recently texted this reporter from his home in Helena.

After placing second at Divisionals to Ian Cutler (Boz), Todd captured his opening round match at the State Tournament over Jeff Auerbach (MBS), before losing to crosstown’s Bryan Verwolf in the quarters.

He won his next two matches to reach the consolation finals, becoming the Bruins’ first freshman all-stater and winding up fourth. Verwolf, who was playing in his third successive State finals, finished runner-up.

After State, Todd finished third at the Intermountain Tourney in the Magic City, losing to eventual 16 champion Ivan Lukak (Las Vegas) 2-1, before topping Nathan Baxter (Vegas) in the conso finals.

At the Billings Open, he won the singles over Matt Maxjner, and added a mixed doubles crown with partner Danika Clark (Blgs), over Nicki Koetzler/Todd Buchanan.

Crum then retained both the 15-16 and 17-18 titles at Great Falls’ 1992 Meadowlark tourney, winning 16 sets in succession without a defeat.

The Helena Open saw Todd collect a second-place medal, in the 18 doubles, with Matt Lenz (Great Falls), losing to Sebastien Proeschelle/Antoine Bellville, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). The two Frenchmen, who were staying in Missoula for the summer, also placed 1-2 in the singles.

T.J. then three-peated at the State Open in Billings, besting Ruben Chen (Billings) in straight sets in the 16s singles.

Prior to the 1993 HS season, Crum was a double winner at the State Indoor Championships in Great Falls. In the 18 singles, he rallied back against Avery in the chipper, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3, after being down 5-1 in the second set. Next those two joined forces to annex the doubles gold, over Jory Adams/Tim Wilkinson (Glendive).

In the IR’s prep season preview, coach Lawrence predicted, “If Todd plays up to his potential, he could be a State champion.” And then the CHS netter went out and made his skipper a prophet, going undefeated and becoming the school’s first State net titlist.

He beat Bengal rival Bobby McNellis for both the Missoula Invite crown and the intra-city match, before sweeping Majxner to win the Helena Invitational.

At Divisionals, he took the measure of Torin Wallin (Boz) 2-1 in the finals – it was the first set he lost all year – before beating the Hawk netter in the Class AA Tournament chipper 6-3, 6-1. Todd did not drop a set at State while finishing the year at 24-0.

“Todd peaked at the right time,” said Lawrence, whose Bruin doubles tandem of Tim Howell/Paul Clark placed third, helping to garner the runners-up team trophy for the program’s highest finish at State (shared by the 2014 squad).

That summer, Crum moved up to the open division at the Reddy City Memorial, and defeated Scott Utterback for the men’s title 2-0. Next he claimed the third annual Helena Open, in straight sets over Majxner in the 18 chipper, while adding the mixed doubles open crown as well, with Susan Olson, over Blankenship/Jon Zepp. Todd then capped of the season with a three-peat at the MSOTC singles event, over Ruben Chen 2-0, before claiming his second State doubles title, with partner Michael Driscoll (Butte) over Tyler Pipal/Majxner, 2-1.

Crum’s efforts were recognized with his selection to the USTA All-American age-group team.

That winter, he won Butte’s Big Sky Winternational Sports Festival open championship, topping Mark Peterson in straight sets for the victory inside the Copper Dome.

The following spring, while overcoming an ankle injury and playing “at about 90%” at the Missoula Invite to open his junior season, Crum bested Jeremy Sayre (Valley Christian) 8-4 in the No. 1 finals.

After again defeating McNellis in the 1994 intra-city tilt and Majxner for the Helena Invite crown, he retained both his Divisional and State titles, each time over Bozeman’s Brian Jacobson the chippers (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-4).

The Bruins finished fourth at The Show, while Crum ran his two-year winning streak to 49 consecutive matches.

But after he missed the summer tour due to a wrist operation, the streak came to an end at 51 in a row, the next spring during the 1995 MCHS Invite semis, to Jason Santa (Kal). Todd bounced back to win the conso finals, however, before running out the table his senior year.

Although there was some drama for the rematch with HHS, since Bobby McNellis, the newly crowned Missoula Invite champ, had missed the season’s Xtown I due to an injury. And after a competitive first set – Helena’s netter sped out in front 3-1 before Todd regrouped to break serve twice for a 6-3 first set win – Crum controlled the second set 6-2 for the victory.

“Since we were the same age and he was a Bengal, I would say Bobby was a very important rival,” Crum texted, when asked to describe his rivalry with McNellis. “But by the time I was 14 I didn’t lose much in my age group, so I always had the pressure and motivation to perform.”

At the 1995 Helena Invitational, Todd advanced to the finals and was leading Santa 4-1 when the match was called since intermittent rain was responsible for none of the title bouts being completed.

He then three-peated his Divisional and State titles, beating CHS teammate Paul Clark (6-0, 6-4) and the Braves’ Jason Santos (6-3, 6-1) in the respective championship matches. Crum didn’t drop a set at The Show, outscoring his opposition 48 games to 12. He finished the year at 24-1, while going 74-1 his final three seasons.

“It (the three-peat) was on my mind,” Crum told the IR afterwards. “I felt real good. I got some big first serves in.”

Team-wise, the brown-and-gold captured the Division’s title trophy and placed third at State. Crum’s appearance in the chipper, added to Verwolf’s previous three, made it six successive Capital City athletes in a row in the MHSA finals. And it would be 19 years before we crowned another local male net champion.

Todd received a tennis scholarship to Montana State University, but early in his freshman season, he reinjured his wrist, requiring a career-ending second surgery.

“Todd was patient and calculating,” Bobby McNellis stated in a recent text from Pullman, Washington. “He refrained from rushing an exchange, didn’t make a lot of unforced errors, and would wait for an opportunity to make a high percentage shot to win a point.

“He was accurate and consistent with his shot placement, giving him a significant advantage over his opponents.”

All-told, including the MHSA Divisional and State Tournaments, the Reddy City and Helena Open, and Montana Open Tourneys – singles and doubles combined – Crum amassed 19 overall tennis championships.

He told yours truly recently that his parents, Don and Alice, had the most influence on his tennis career.

“My parents supported me through and through,” related Todd. “Between the travel schedule that was year-round, and my dad willing to be my practice partner and driller at any time.”

