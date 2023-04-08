Darby, Mission and Superior tennis teams played in Darby on Friday, and the weather allowed it.

Darby Tigers junior, Clay Rouse, is looking forward to tennis this year. Last year, many of the matches were cancelled due to bad weather.

“I think it's going to be a lot better than last year,” Rouse said. “This year I'm hoping for a lot better weather. Last year wasn't too great with a lot of our matches canceled. So, hoping that it works out and hoping for first this year.”

Madison Nelson, a Darby Tiger senior thinks it’s going to be a good year.

“A lot of the student athletes have been doing off season training and have been trying to get better,” she said. "The competition is getting better."

Nelson will be attending BYU Provo next year and has plans to play intramural tennis.

“I think we're going to have pretty good season," Darby tennis coach Rebecca Rouse said. "We have a small team, but we have three pretty solid players who I think can go pretty far this season. I'm excited for them.”